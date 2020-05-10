Berry Corp: Guidance For Free Cash Flow This Year Makes BRY A BUY

Company has taken steps to support its financial position including suspending its dividend and slashing capex while its was also able to hedge its expected 2020 production at favorable prices.

Berry Corporation (NYSE:BRY) is an independent upstream energy producer with reserves and operations primarily in the states of California and Utah. It's been an extremely challenging period for the company given the collapse in oil prices amid the global demand disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The stock is down nearly 60% this year even including a more recent rally off the lows in March benefiting from a rebound the price of oil. The company just reported its latest quarterly results which included some encouraging comments by management pointing to overall solid fundamentals. While the outlook remains uncertain, we think Berry is well-positioned to survive the current environment, and shares have upside with reset expectations.

BRY Q1 Earnings Recap

Berry Corp reported its Q1 earnings on May 8th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 which missed the consensus by $0.02 while the GAAP EPS was a loss of -$1.45. The spread here was a large non-cash impairment charge of $289 million required under accounting rules given the drop in energy prices. Separately, the company recognized a gain of $211 million in financial derivatives used to hedge its production for 2020 and a portion through 2021. Excluding the hedges, the revenue of $122 million in the quarter represented a decline of 22% compared to the prior quarter considering the lower realized average price and 1% lower oil production to 27.3 thousand per day average.

The main highlight of the report was the details of the company's hedging program. Management mentioned that the decision was made early on in the crisis to hedge 100% of the remaining 2020 oil production. This resulted in an average oil sales price of $59.87 with the scheduled derivatives settlement adding $9.67 per barrel. It was emphasized that the hedges were purely financial with no physical delivery requirements. From the conference call:

Most importantly, our rapid actions to adjust our 2020 budget will allow us to continue to be flexible through this cycle. Prudent hedging allowed us to stabilize oil prices and fuel gas purchases. As of March 31, 2020, Berry had 24,000 barrels per day of oil hedged at approximately $59.87 Brent through 2020 with an additional 9,000 barrels per day hedged at approximately $47.19 Brent for 2021. We have also been adding to our gas purchase hedges to manage our cost better into 2021. Berry’s current oil hedge book is approximately worth $211 million as of May 1. We now have 47,000 MMBtu per day hedged through October 2021 at an average price of $2.81 an Mcf. All of our hedges are purely financial instruments with no physical delivery requirements.

In April, the company updated 2020 CAPEX guidance, cutting its target by 50% to approximately $65 million and more than half weighted towards the first half of the year. That includes $15 million on plugging and abandonment tied to California mandated idle well-management activities or "ARO". The total 2020 CAPEX target is also 65% below the 2019 level. In Q1, the company only drilled 19 wells compared to 46 in Q4 2019. The suspension of its dividend is also saving approximately $9.7 million per quarter.

Despite industry storage concerns, Berry does not intend to curtail any production and has also not done any shut-ins. The company highlighted that they have approximately 455,000 barrels of available storage in California and 60,000 barrels in Utah with some additional third-party options if necessary. Management cited an uptick in end-user gasoline demand as a positive industry development that can begin to ease storage deficits.

Free Cash Flow in 2020 and a Solid Balance Sheet

The result here is that Berry is now able to guide for positive free cash flow this year of between $90 and $110 million. This is in the context of the stock's current market cap of $325 million highlighting the real value in the underlying business. The stock is essentially trading at 3.3x the forward price to free cash flow estimate. Once that free cash flow is realized by the end of the year, the ability to repay debt or reinstate a small dividend can represent upside catalysts for the stock.

The other strong point here is the company's balance sheet position. Berry ended the quarter with $403 million in long term debt against an adjusted EBITDA in the quarter at $72 million. The company reiterates its plan to maintain the net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio between 1.0x and 2.0x or lower. The company has $382 million available under a $400 million revolver facility. The current ratio at 2.2x also highlights ample liquidity. From the conference call:

I want to reiterate that we have a strong balance sheet. We are building cash and we have almost full availability under our RBL. In fact, as of today, we have less than $10 million drawn. Berry faces no near term debt maturity as our revolving credit facility matures in July of 2022 and our notes don’t mature until 2026. The same can be said about 2022. In short, we are in a very good position to be a survivor and we have the flexibility to quickly scale up or down. While we don’t know when the market will improve, we are working to ensure that Berry is in the best position for success when that day comes.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

We're looking at BRY in the context that shares have already rallied 115% since reaching a low back in March at $1.82. Over the period, the outlook for oil has at least stabilized supported by the announced production cuts from OPEC accompanied by marginal producers shutting down wells further reducing supply. The Baker Hughes crude oil rig count at 292 has now declined for eight straight weeks.

Recognizing the demand challenges, the expectation is that as the global economy restarts, energy use can begin to recover over the coming months. We are relatively constructive on oil and commodity prices in general from current levels which would be positive for continued momentum in shares of BRY. The only concern here is that the price of oil has already rebounded sharply up over 60% from its recent lows under $20 per barrel for Brent Crude in just a few weeks. By this measure we expect more volatility going forward.

Verdict

We think it's important for investors to reset expectations. It's unlikely for the price of oil to recover its losses this year. Similarly, we think the share price high for BRY in 2020 near $10.00 back in January is also out of reach for the foreseeable future. That being said, we think shares still have value here around $4.00 and think long-term investors can be rewarded.

We rate shares of BRY as a buy with a price target of $5.00 for this year representing 27% upside. The stock remains speculative given the market uncertainties, but we like the overall solid fundamentals and give management credit for prudent measures dealing with the current crisis. Risks here beyond the renewed downside in the price of oil include production levels for the rest of 2020 as a key monitoring point.

