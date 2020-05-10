GEO Group: Leverage On An Unsustainable Path Threatens The Dividend

Unfortunately the growth in their earnings has been insufficient to keep pace with their higher debt and thus their leverage is trending higher across the years.

Their debt has continued to increase as they have been funding more than half of their dividend payments through debt since the beginning of 2013.

Introduction

Arguably one of the primary risks to any dividend investment stems from a weak financial position that is suffering from too much debt, which has been a recent concern regarding GEO Group (GEO) and their ability to sustain their massive 17% dividend yield. It is fairly common to see debt increasing across the years and thus this does not automatically spell trouble for an investment. If debt doubles but so does earnings, then leverage and thus ability to handle and service the debt has remained unchanged, which means there are fewer reasons to be concerned. Whereas if their leverage is continuously increasing across time, which naturally this cannot continue indefinitely, then obviously something needs to change, which normally means lower dividends.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first three graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last quarter and previous seven years.

Their historical cash flow was primarily provided to provide context and frame the subsequent analysis of their financial position. It can be seen that despite being volatile, their free cash flow has been trending higher since 2013, which is a positive sign for dividend investments. Whilst their free cash flow for the first quarter of 2020 surged 37.13% year on year, this was due to a working capital draw. After adjusting both years for their respective working capital movements, their free cash flow actually decreased 38.67% year on year.

It can be easily seen that despite their dividend always being covered with adjusted funds from operations, the first quarter of 2020 was the only time that it was covered by free cash flow, although this was an anomaly from the previously discussed working capital draw. Since the beginning of 2013 their dividend payments have totaled $1.446b, which far exceeds their total free cash flow of only $611m during this same time period. This clearly indicates that more than half of their dividend payments have been funded through debt, which only could prove sustainable in the long-term if their earnings are increasing adequately.

Since their dividend payments have been largely funded through debt, it was no surprise to see that their net debt has climbed 71.93% higher since the end of 2013. Their low cash balance is not ideal and thus it will be important to review their other liquidity metrics, as poor liquidity is arguably even more dangerous than high leverage.

Financial Position

Whether this path of funding dividend payments through debt appears sustainable will depend upon its impact on their financial position. The two graphs included below summarizes their financial position from the last quarter and previous three to seven years.

After reviewing these financial metrics it quickly becomes apparent why many investors are concerned regarding their debt and their resulting leverage. All of their recent results are indicating very high and risky leverage, even for an organization with fairly steady and predictable earnings. Their net debt-to-EBITDA of 7.12 is particularly concerning, as generally speaking I believe that 5.00 is the upper limit for leverage to be considered moderate and safe for an organization of their nature. Even if their results from the first quarter of 2020 are completely excluded, the situation still does not improve materially as their net debt-to-EBITDA for 2016-2019 are all above 6.00 and thus still indicate high and risky leverage.

This situation clearly paints a concerning picture for the sustainability of their dividend going forward, however, as previously mentioned the direction of their leverage across time will provide better insights. If their leverage has theoretically been decreasing on average during the last seven years, than it would stand to reason that they may be capable of eventually lowering their leverage to moderate levels without reducing their dividend. Unfortunately this clearly has not been the case, as all of their financial metrics indicate that their leverage during 2019 and thus far into 2020 is higher than during 2013 and 2014. Ultimately this indicates that thus far their path of funding growth projects or dividend payments through debt appears unsustainable and thus something will need to change in the future. Unless there is a sudden increase in earnings, which is difficult to imagine, than this change will likely entail materially lower dividends.

Whilst their leverage is very high, thankfully their liquidity appears solid with a current ratio of 1.24, which will play an instrumental role ensuring that their leverage does not ultimately threaten their ability to remain a going concern. Even though their cash balance is rather low and despite the associated ethical considerations, since they are a fairly large organization that provides critical infrastructure, it would be difficult to imagine them being completely unable to access adequate liquidity to remain a going concern. Although due to their very high leverage, during any periods of turmoil this still may entail reducing their dividends materially.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that something has to change in the future as their leverage is continuously increasing and given it is already very high, the time frame for change appears quite short. This makes a dividend reduction look fairly likely in the short-term, however, since they already have a near 17% dividend yield there is likely minimal downside and thus I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Geo Groups’ SEC filings and Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

