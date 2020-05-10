SD Gold Buys Tmac Resources: A Look At How The Acquisition Stacks Up Against Prior Takeovers

It's been a busy year for M&A in the gold sector (GDX), and the flurry of deals we've seen continued last week with the acquisition of Tmac Resources (OTC:TMMFF) by Shandong Gold [SD Gold]. While Tmac Resources has had its challenges and was one of the highest-cost gold miners in the sector, producing gold at well above the industry average, the company was just taken over for barely US$25.00/oz. Not only is this a massive divergence from what we've seen in past acquisitions of Canadian gold assets, but it suggests that the higher gold (GLD) price is not providing any premium whatsoever for assets in takeover scenarios. This article will look at how the deal stacks up against previous takeovers, and what it might mean for future takeover targets in the sector.

Just over nine months ago, I wrote a follow-up article on Tmac Resources and warned that investors would be wise to avoid the stock at C$5.00 as the stock continued to underperform its peers in the gold sector. While the stock may have looked cheap more than 60% off of its highs, the market often knows best, and just because a stock has declined 60% doesn't mean it can't fall another 60%, even in a rising gold (GLD) price environment. Unfortunately, this is precisely what transpired, but investors now have no hope of recouping any of their investment if they tried to buy a falling knife. This is because the recent acquisition of Tmac by Shandong Gold will take the company off of the market at below C$2.00, and the trouble Nunavut mine will not be able to benefit from a higher gold price to bail it out long-term. The lesson here is important and quite simple; avoid the laggards. Just because something looks cheap, does not mean it should be bought, even if it's 60% off of its highs. Cheap is often cheap for a reason, and in Tmac's case, the company could barely turn a profit even at $1,400/oz gold. Let's take a closer look at the deal announced last week:

Last week Shandong Gold announced that they were buying out Tmac Resources for US$149 million, a price tag of just $25.89/oz for Tmac's 7.3 million ounces of gold resources when including US$40 million in net debt. It's important to note that these were not low-grade ounces by any means, with the weighted average of this seven million-ounce plus resource coming in above 7.02 grams per tonne gold. While the Hope Bay Project certainly had its challenges and struggled to get costs below $1,000/oz on a trailing-twelve-month basis since going into production in 2017, it was still a massive high-grade resource in a Tier-1 jurisdiction in the Northern Territories in Canada. Given that this deal is occurring at multi-year highs for gold, it's a little alarming that there is next to no premium for these assets, and that we continue to see the price paid per ounce diverge from the gold price. We can get a closer look at what I mean below:

As we can see in the chart below, despite the gold price moving 10% higher the past nine months since the Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) acquisition by Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), the 3-period moving average tracking the price paid per ounce for gold producers has plunged 90%. This significant plunge in this metric has a lot to do with the lower quality assets that were scooped up in two of the past three deals. These were Guyana Goldfields' (OTCPK:GUYFF) Aurora Gold Mine, taken over by Silvercorp (SVM), and Alio Gold's (ALO), taken over by Argonaut (OTCPK:ARNGF). Based on the poor quality of these assets given that Alio Gold's all-in sustaining costs were $1,340/oz in FY-2019, and Guyana Goldfields' all-in sustaining costs were $1,880/oz, I discounted this drop in the price paid per ounce metric. The reasoning was that these miners were massively inferior to most of the miners acquired over the past five years. However, while Tmac Resources' costs were indeed not all that impressive, they were not ghastly like the two previous acquisitions at well above $1,300/oz. This is the first hint that we might be seeing a massive divergence in the price paid per ounce for producers and the gold price, as this was a Tier-1 asset with above industry average costs that was just acquired.

(Source: Author's Chart & Data)If we look at the chart below of Tmac Resources' quarterly all-in sustaining costs, we can see that the company's trailing-twelve-month costs were $1,085/oz, a figure that is more or less in line with Detour Gold's costs at its Detour Lake Mine in northeastern Ontario. Given that Kirkland Lake Gold paid over US$240.00/oz for Detour Gold, we can conclude that Kirkland Lake Gold massively overpaid for the asset, as I noted in my September article, given its lackluster cost profile. Many commenters argued that the deal would end up looking brilliant if the gold price goes higher, but as we just saw with Tmac, Tier-1 jurisdiction ounces can be head for less than $50/oz if one is patient. Therefore, what the gold price did since is irrelevant to what Kirkland should have paid. If the deal indeed had been so good and Kirkland was stealing the asset from under Detour's nose, we would have been a rival bid. However, no competing bid arrived.

There are two caveats worth pointing out here that suggest that Detour Gold deserved a premium, and these are the fact that Detour's price paid per ounce was based on gold reserves, not resources. The other is that Detour was a large producer, producing twice as much gold as Tmac Resources annually. However, while this might deserve a premium of $100/oz or more, it does not close the gap between the $240/oz paid for Detour, and the $25/oz just paid for Tmac Resources. In summary, I believe that Detour Gold distorted the above chart, and I don't think investors can rely on $200/oz plus for resources, even for producing assets. Let's take a closer look at the below chart which compares all-in sustaining costs per ounce for producers vs. the price paid when these producers were acquired to see the divergence I'm referring to:

If we look at the above chart carefully, we have the all-in sustaining costs for different producers in black bars with pink text, and we have the price paid per ounce in these acquisitions displayed by green bars. I have provided two charts (one above and one below) to visualize better what I'm trying to get across. As should be very clear in the majority of cases, the higher the costs (black bars), the less attractive the price paid per ounce. In Guyana Goldfields' case, the $1,880/oz all-in sustaining costs led to a pathetic price paid ounce basis statistic of just $13.83. Meanwhile, in Atlantic Gold's (OTCPK:SPVEF) case, the incredible all-in sustaining costs of $550/oz led to a takeover price of $239.13/oz, the highest price paid per ounces in years.

The one minor divergence previous to this deal can be explained by jurisdiction, as while Semafo Gold's (OTCPK:SEMFF) costs were industry-leading at $735/oz, the company's mines were in a Tier-3 jurisdiction in Burkina Faso. Therefore, the luke-warm warm price paid for the asset of $67.47/oz was likely due to a discount for jurisdictional risks. However, when it comes to Tmac Resources, we have a mine with similar costs to Detour Gold in a Tier-1 jurisdiction (Canada), that was just acquired for 90% less per ounce. It's worth noting that this is partially due to a function of how weak Tmac's stock has been, falling 90% from its highs. Still, if we don't see another suitor swoop in with a better offer, this tells us that one must be careful overpaying for producing assets, even if they're in Tier-1 jurisdictions. Currently, the average price paid per ounce for producers is $111.49/oz, and more than 75% of these acquisitions have taken place in Tier-1 jurisdictions. Based on this, to bake in a margin of safety when buying producers, I believe investors should be careful paying more than $125/oz for producers on a resource basis.

While M&A can be an excellent thing for the gold sector and can reap massive rewards for investors like we saw in 2010 through 2012, we have seen an enormous shift in suitors underpaying for assets vs. overpaying for assets in the previous bull market cycle. From 2010 through 2012, we had companies like Trelawney Gold being scooped up for US$600 million or US$100/oz as explorers, despite a $1,550/oz gold price. Today we have a similar gold price, and producers are lucky to get US$100/oz based on resources in higher confidence categories. Therefore, I believe that it's naive to think that takeover targets should be purchased at above $125/oz for resources, even if this is what should be happening and what would make sense. While the higher gold price should be providing a more substantial bid for Tier-1 gold assets, it's clear that this is not the case. Until that changes and we see an end to this significant divergence, those investing in gold producers would be wise to pay less than US$125/oz if they want to bake in a margin of safety into their purchases. Obviously, there are exceptions, but there are only about three to five companies in the sector that are the exception currently.

