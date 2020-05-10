First Horizon National: Acquisitions To Partially Offset Credit Loss Headwinds

Earnings in the remainder of the year will likely improve from the first quarter but remain below the 2019 level.

Provision expense will likely remain above normal in the remainder of the year because the unemployment rate used to determine reserves requirement has surpassed management’s expectations.

First Horizon National Corporation’s (FHN) earnings plunged to $0.04 per share in the first quarter due to a hike in provision expense. Earnings in the remainder of the year will likely recover due to lower provision expense compared to the first quarter. Acquisition of IBERIABANK and branches of Truist Bank will also support earnings this year. Nevertheless, earnings per share for the remainder of 2020 will likely remain below the 2019 level due to higher than normal provision expense. FHN will need to adjust upwards its reserves for loan losses because the unemployment rate has surpassed the management’s previous expectations. Overall, I'm expecting FHN’s earnings per share to decline by 43% year-over-year to $0.78 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, the stock’s riskiness is also high due to the uncertainties surrounding the depth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on FHN.

Higher than Expected Unemployment Rate to Boost Provision Expense

FHN booked a provision expense of $143 million in the first quarter, up from $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Provision expense will likely decline in the remainder of 2020 because FHN has already incorporated most of the impact of COVID-19 in its reserves. As mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation and conference call, the management considered different economic scenarios to determine the provisioning requirement for different sectors. For sectors greatly impacted by COVID-19, the management considered a downside scenario, whereas, for other sectors it considered either a baseline or upside scenario. All scenarios assumed that unemployment would peak below 14%, as shown in the chart below that has been extracted from the presentation.

Unemployment for April was reported at 14.7%, according to the latest data. As the unemployment rate has already surpassed the management's previous expectations, FHN will have to adjust its reserves for loan losses upwards in the second quarter. The upwards adjustment will lead to above normal provision expenses in the remainder of the year. FHN has exposure to some high-impact industries that will drive provision expense in the remainder of the year. Around 1% of total loans were to the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector, 2% were to hospitality, 2% were to the energy sector, and 4% were to restaurants as of March 31,2020. Considering these factors, I'm expecting provision expense to increase to $1.7 billion in 2020 from $1.2 billion in 2019.

Acquisitions to Drive Net Interest Income

The acquisition of IBERIABANK in the middle of this year will drive the loan portfolio. I'm anticipating the acquisition to add around $25 billion to FHN’s loan portfolio. Additionally, FHN plans to acquire 30 Truist Bank branches in the third quarter, which will likely increase loans by $410 million. Apart from acquisitions, I'm expecting organic growth to also drive loans this year. High demand for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will drive loans this year. On the other hand, a slowdown in line draws and refinance activity will likely constrain loan growth. Overall, I'm expecting loans to increase by 90% year-over-year in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

A further reduction in net interest margin, NIM, will partially offset loan growth’s impact on net interest income. NIM will likely continue to decline in the second quarter because of the full quarter impact of the rate cuts in March. FHN’s NIM is quite sensitive to interest rate changes because around 71% of its loan portfolio is made up of floating-rate loans. As mentioned in the presentation, FHN’s liabilities reprice at a slower pace than assets, which makes the NIM highly sensitive to rate changes. As of the end of March 2020, FHN had a $9.2 billion short-term repricing gap, according to details given in the investor presentation. Based on these factors, I'm expecting FHN’s NIM to decline by 16 basis points in the second quarter, and by 18 basis points in the full year 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Considering the changes in loan and NIM, I'm expecting net interest income to increase by 36.5% year-over-year in 2020.

Expecting Earnings to Dip to $0.78 per Share

The increase in provision expense and dip in net interest margin will likely drag earnings this year. In addition, acquisition costs will pressurize earnings. On the other hand, growth in loan balances will support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to dip by 10%, and earnings per share to decrease by 43% year-over-year in 2020 to $0.78. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

The depth and duration of COVID-19 are still unknown; therefore, there are chances that actual provision expense will exceed my expectations. Moreover, the acquisition of Truist Bank branches can get postponed again due to COVID-19. These uncertainties have increased the riskiness of the stock.

I'm expecting FHN to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.15 per share in the remainder of 2020. I'm not expecting a dividend cut because the dividend and earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 77%, which is manageable. The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a dividend yield of 6.6%.

High Return Countered by High Risk

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value FHN. The stock traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.03 in 2019. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $14.6 gives a target price of $15.1 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 64.7% from FHN's May 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The upside shows that FHN is offering a good opportunity for a high return. Unfortunately, the stock is also quite risky because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I am adopting a neutral rating on FHN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.