Square: The Fight Is Not Lost

Introduction

Square (NYSE:SQ) stock has experienced extreme volatility after the Company reported its Q1 earnings, falling 6% before rebounding as the market opened. The Company has been severely affected by the pandemic in certain areas, but benefited significantly in others. Even if the fight with the virus has started with Square taking some losses straight on the chin, the Company is well-positioned and highly likely to come out victorious in the later rounds. The current stock price presents a great opportunity for long-term investors.

Covid-19 did hit hard

The pandemic and its related closures have immediately put great pressure on Square's main revenue stream: transaction volume. However, the last Company report seems to be pointing to bad loans as the cause of the real damage.

Square has been operating its loan program through Square Capital, leveraging point-of-sale data to obtain live insights on borrower business trend. While generally this allows Square to make better-informed underwriting decisions, in this quarter, we can see that it backfired. Unfortunately for Square, business data trends and related repayment affordability do not matter when the stores are forced to shut down. Figure 2 below shows graphically how bad these loan losses skyrocketed in Q1 2020:

Figure 2 - Source: figure created by the Author with data from Square

The loan losses are what tilted the Net Income per Share into negative territory at -$0.24, both lower than last quarter ($0.91) and the prior-year quarter ($-0.09).

Can Square handle the loss?

The short answer is yes. The balance sheet is strong, and the losses are set to normalize in the second half of the year.

Square ended Q1 2020 with $3.4 billion in available liquidity, and on May 1st, it added $125 million in liquidity by entering into a new $500 million revolving credit facility. With the net loss for the quarter standing at $106 million, Square has a comfortable margin to endure an even longer pandemic downside.

What's Next - Damage Mitigation

After getting caught in the bad loans' wildfire, Square is pumping the brakes. The Company temporarily stopped offering core flex loans and it's planning to put stricter criteria into place in Q2. This will help mitigate extra losses, on top of those already originated by issues loans, and will ensure that the bad loan bleeding will stop by the second half of the year.

What's Next - The Positive Trends

Square's business diversification has allowed it to pivot quickly and focus on the relevant opportunity for growth. One of the business segments experiencing growth is Square's Online Store segment (Figure 3). Although still relatively small, this distribution channel could start driving significant sales growth for businesses. Square is offering the service membership free, increasing the probability of customer retention even in a post-pandemic world. On the other hand, this allows to achieve a higher volume of card-not-present volumes and thus achieve higher margins.

Figure 3 - Source: Square

Square Capital has started distributing loans during the second round of funding for the PPP. In first-round PPP, banks would make 5% for loans of not more than $350,000; 3% for loans of more than $350,000 and less than $2 million, and 1% for loans of at least $2 million (Source). Considered that Square deals mostly with small business in need of financial support, it could generate around 5% revenue on a high volume of loans (probably in the tens of million $).

Lastly, Cash App, as already discussed in my prior article, continues to increase its reach, building a strong foundation that will likely lead to accelerated growth in the second half of the year and beyond.

Conclusion

The post-earnings volatility has split bearish short-term speculators and bullish long-term investors. It's easy to see the short-term pain generated by the pandemic, but looking a bit deeper, Square's underlying business trends are far from negative, and the balance sheet is strong enough to weather the short-term storm. The current stock price presents a great opportunity for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before investing or trading.