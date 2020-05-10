Take-Two Interactive: The Aristocrat Of Gaming

TTWO should benefit in the near term from shelter-in-place orders but when will we see GTA VI?

However, there have been issues with 2K's latest sports games which have under performed.

The company rakes in cash from its celebrated brands and the balance sheet is in excellent condition.

Banner for Red Dead Redemption 2: Rockstar Games

With the world's behavior fundamentally altered due to Covid-19, some companies are better suited to the unique issues it poses. For example, I recently took a look at consumer staple Reckitt Benckiser, maker of Lysol and Dettol.

Another industry that's clearly benefiting from people sheltering at home is video games. A few years back, I analyzed Electronic Arts (EA) and ActivisionBlizzard (ATVI) but never got around to the true aristocrat of gaming: Take-Two Interactive (TTWO).

What better time to take a closer look at the Grand Theft Auto maker than during a gaming boom?

About

Founded by Ryan Brant in 1993, Take-Two Interactive is one of the world’s leading games publishers. The company comprises four segments: Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division and Social Point (mobile). While TTWO is best known for the juggernaut Grand Theft Auto series, it has several other successful franchises including Red Dead Redemption, NBA 2K, WWE 2K, BioShock and Borderlands. Headquartered in New York, the company has almost 5,000 employees and the CEO is Strauss Zelnick.

Recent Earnings

TTWO disappointed the Street last February when 2020 Q3 earnings missed on both revenue and EPS.

Source: Take-Two Interactive 2020 Q3 Presentation

That said, reported revenue ($930 million) actually came within management’s guidance range of $915-965 million. It was the same story for earnings-per-share as the company forecast somewhere between $1.39-1.49, and struck $1.43.

However, net bookings ($888 million) almost halved from a 2019 figure embellished by the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. RDR2 has proven a massive hit for the company with almost 30 million units sold to date.

The chief concerns out of the earnings call revolved around the 2K division that handles sports offerings. While still a success with 8 million units sold, management doesn’t “expect lifetime net bookings for NBA 2K20 to be a record for the series”. There was also reference to the shambolic WWE 2K20, which “did not meet [management’s] expectations both in terms of sales and quality”.

GTA continues to be a cash cow though, and recent release Borderlands 3 has also been a boon. TTWO earned $440 million operating cash in Q3 and ended the period with an impressive $1.7 billion on hand.

Strengths

Iconic Franchises

The main characters from GTA V: Rockstar Games

From the 2020 Q3 earnings release:

“The largest contributors to Net Bookings in fiscal second quarter 2020 were NBA 2K20 and NBA 2K19; Borderlands 3; Grand Theft Auto Online and Grand Theft Auto V; Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online; Social Point’s mobile offerings; and WWE SuperCard and WWE 2K19.”

It is almost unfathomable that Grand Theft Auto V, which was released seven years ago this September, is still one of Take-Two’s biggest earners. I remember playing it when it launched and that seems eons ago. It’s an extraordinary game though, one that seeps into your existence and lingers forever. Rockstar is a master at this.

I can vividly remember the experiences of playing GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas, Red Dead Redemption (1&2) and LA Noire. I still return to them. In that respect, I’m far from alone as GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 have together sold approximately 150 million units since launch and are considered among the greatest games of all-time. Revenue for the GTA franchise to date is estimated to be worth around $10 billion.

Naturally, there is considerable excitement over GTA VI. However, it wouldn’t surprise me if we hear no real news until the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X are in circulation.

Gaming Boom Due To Covid-19

ActivisionBlizzard, one of Take-Two’s chief rivals, announced superior Q1 results on May 5th as the world adapts to extended time at home. The Call of Duty developer reported significant beats on both the top and bottom lines.

In the earnings conference, CFO Dennis Durkin stated:

“World of Warcraft continued to over-deliver and other key franchises and catalog sales also exceeded our outlook, benefiting from stronger demand towards the end of the quarter as consumers sheltered at home in many of our key regions.”

There was a similar pattern in the earnings of another Take-Two rival, EA. In its Q4 earnings call, CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed:

“With more people staying at home in the fourth quarter, we did see rising usage and engagement levels in many of our games.”

Finally, there was a harbinger of the trend in April when Microsoft’s Satya Nadella described “all-time record engagement” in the last quarter for Xbox Live.

Given this current, you can be pretty confident that Take-Two will show a spike in net bookings and online users when they announce earnings on May 20th. And with normality some time away, more people are likely to be glued to consoles into next year.

Challenge

Why 2K?

A digital Lebron James in flight: 2K Games

While Rockstar continues to produce outstanding games with protracted digital shelf-lives, there have been issues of late with the 2K division.

Sports games tend to be recurring annual earners for developers and 2K has two particularly well known franchises in NBA 2K and WWE 2K. Unfortunately, the most recent games have either under performed (NBA 2K20) or tanked (WWE 2K20).

Coming off the success of NBA 2K18 (10 million+ units sold) and 2K19 (12 million), 2K20 needed to perform extremely well to match those figures and it had a promising start. At launch, NBA 2K20 was the highest-selling game of 2019 before momentum sapped.

It’s likely that this is related to the poor response from players and critics to the casino-style of the MyTeam mode.

A slot machine in NBA 2K20's MyTeam | 2K Games

Users have reacted poorly to the flagrant use of virtual currency with the game holding a shocking user score of 1.0 on Metacritic.

WWE 2K20 fared even worse and engendered universal scorn. The game flopped with fans and critics alike and you can enjoy endless videos of playing glitches. WWE confirmed that there won’t be a WWE 2K21 and it looks like the series is set for a reboot:

“While we are disappointed that WWE 2K20 did not meet our expectations both in terms of sales and quality, 2K is actively working with Visual Concepts [the developer] to ensure that these issues are addressed in the future and they will have more to share on their plans soon.” Strauss Zelnick during the 2020 Q3 earnings call

With a new GTA potentially years away and Red Dead Redemption sales in decline, Take-Two really needs 2K to rediscover its game face. One possible bright spark arrived in March with the announcement of a multi-year games deal with the NFL. Can Take-Two eat into EA’s successful Madden franchise?

Capital Allocation

Take-Two enters the pandemic uncertainty with an enviable balance sheet. As of February 2020, the company had no long-term debt and cash on hand of $1.7 billion.

Operating cash flow has strengthened in recent years, leading management to buy back stock. TTWO is currently engaged in a program to repurchase 14 million shares with 1.5 million acquired in 2018, and 3.7 million in 2019.

Sadly for income investors, there’s no dividend to be found in this growth play.

Valuation

Source: Seeking Alpha

At time of writing, TTWO trades at almost $129 per share. It’s gained 5% so far in 2020 though there was a steep decline (as with everything) in March.

Based on the last 12 months, TTWO has a trailing P/E ratio of 27. With analysts forecasting full-year earnings of $4.68 in 2020 and $4.32 in 2021, the stock has a forward P/E ranging between 27-30.

Though high, that’s actually not a terrible valuation for the stock historically and broadly in-line with peers EA and ActivisionBlizzard.

Conclusion

While EA and ActivisionBlizzard have celebrated franchises of their own, I don't believe that they have shaped pop culture and gaming to the same extent as Take-Two Interactive, particularly in the case of Grand Theft Auto.

Rockstar Games are the gold standard for immersive games that last, but it's not a fast process. Development for Red Dead Redemption 2 started after the first game in 2010, but it was only released in 2018. That gives you an idea of the painstaking process.

To balance out these long-term projects, Take-Two needs the recurring income of established games (including microtransactions) and regular sports releases. It's the latter that has caused concern lately with sub-optimal efforts like NBA 2K20 and WWE 2K20.

Rockstar produce the monster franchises but it's not clear that we will see GTA VI in the near future. In the interim, 2K and the other labels will have to fill the void. While they are currently meeting the demand financially, there has been criticism of the standard of games lately and the use of virtual currency.

Hopefully the new 2K efforts will balance quality with profitability in the way that Rockstar does.

In terms of the stock, TTWO is sensitive to the game cycle but over the long-term has been outstanding. It has returned over 370% in the past five years which is quite extraordinary.

With an excellent balance sheet, strong cash flows and brilliant franchises, Take-Two is very well positioned for the next five years. Let's just hope that we see a new Grand Theft Auto sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.