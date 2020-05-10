New Age Beverage's Pre-Earnings Momentum Only Short-Term

New Age Beverage (NBEV) has already pre-announced Q1 guidance prior to the earnings release on May 11, and shares soared 25% intra-day following that news. Management expects revenues now to fall between $62 million to $64 million, 9.3% to 12.9% higher than the previous consensus $56.7 million. YoY preliminary revenue figures are up 6% to 10% from Q1 2019.

CEO Commentary

Brent Willis, upon reporting the upped guidance, stated that New Age is seeing “accelerated growth in multiple aspects of our business and in a majority of our markets” as “China and the US Direct businesses were up double digits and we also saw renewed growth in Japan.” The business saw a lot of “short-term loading in U.S. retail” for the quarter and had 80% of revenue ordered online and delivered DTC. Management believes these signs as positives in addressing changing consumer buying patterns in the future.

However, these effects might only be short-term, and might not translate into a longer term timeframe. Short-term loading in US retail is specifically short term, hence the long term effect of US retail on revenues is not known. Out of the past 12 quarters, revenues have only beat estimates once, by $1.95 million, and while significant for that quarter, the long-term trend of missing expectations still lingers. This Q1 had potential to beat, but now that consensus estimates are just below $63 million, revenues could still come in flat or miss. “Sustainable growth drivers” for the business in the long-term maybe might be feasible, but it hasn’t been the case yet, with revenues spiking in 2019 but still yet to show growth to above $70 million for a quarter.

Product Pricing is High

Source: NewAge

New Age’s products are not cheap. Not at all. But for the target consumer – health conscious people who want to “live healthy” – maybe paying a premium for these products is more desirable. But for the average consumer, paying $24.72 for a 12-pack of Peach Black Nestea when you can pay just about half of that for Snapple or Gold Peak Tea for example might not be in the best interests from a monetary standpoint.

Based on current economic conditions, the general consumer definitely isn’t sprinting to buy these – revenues of $60 million prove that. To the consumers who have been purchasing these products, the key factor for the next quarter is whether the labor market, unemployment and salaries effect from coronavirus diminishing the future purchasing power of those customers. New Age is in a type of niche, health-conscious market, where customers might feel the need to keep buying the products once hooked on them, but also might have customers who might feel the need to postpone consumption if their incomes might not allow it.

Earnings History Poor

New Age has had quite the negative earnings history, with only two quarters out of the past 12 having an EPS beat or revenue beat (the other 10 all had misses on both ends). From a company of this size in the drinks market, this is pretty much expected; competing with the major market players is not easy to do, and revenues have not grown quickly at all (besides the spike in 2019) in order to boost EPS. Some quarters have been pretty damaging to EPS – Q2 2019 had expected only ($0.02), but the reported EPS was ($0.22).

For this quarter, EPS is expected to be ($0.11). Assuming revenues come in as expected at $63 million, and biding by management’s estimated gross margin in the low to mid 60%, gross profit could fall between $36 to $40 million. If operating expenses remain flat QoQ, ~$50 million worth, net loss would probably be around $12 million to $13 million, and EPS around ($0.15) to ($0.16), pointing to another possible miss.

Conclusion

Given the fact that 2019 proved to be a blockbuster year for New Age in terms of annual revenue, long-term revenue growth has not been shown over quarters yet. The drinks market is highly competitive, and although New Age positioned itself in the high-end health niche, drinks are still priced high considering the damage to incomes and savings arising from unemployment and economic shutdowns, leading to potential decreases next quarter in high-end purchasing power for these drinks. New Age’s earnings history muddled by EPS and revenue misses might downplay the preliminary guidance, although shares soared 25% on that news. If New Age can somehow start to show consistent quarterly revenue growth, it could be a potential acquisition target, as its $120 million market cap is a small sum for a large player in the drink industry, but for the current moment, the company’s momentum might be too much for its future prospects this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.