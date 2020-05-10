XLK Weekly: Relief Rally Continues Toward The Major February Breakdown Area, 94.59s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery lower, barring failure 91.63s as resistance. This primary expectation did not play out as last week’s key support, 88.08s, held early week. A rally ensued in Tuesday’s trade, driving price higher through key resistance, 91.63s, to 94.78s near February’s breakdown area ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 94.78s.

04-08 May 2020:

This week’s auction saw last week’s pullback continue in Monday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 88.08s, at key support. Buy excess formed as buying interest emerged, halting the pullback. Price discovery higher ensued as sellers trapped, 89.38s, before closing at Monday’s high. A gap higher open developed in Tuesday’s auction as a buy-side breakout through key resistance, 91.63s, developed. An initial pullback developed to 91.03s where buy excess formed into Tuesday’s close.

The rally resumed in Wednesday’s trade, driving price higher to 92.92s before a minor pullback developed to 91.80s into Wednesday’s close. A gap higher open formed in Thursday’s auction as buying interest drove price higher to 93.93s before another shallow pullback to 93.71s into Thursday’s close. Minor sell excess developed there, halting the rally as a minor pullback developed to 86.72s before selling interest emerged into Thursday’s close. Minor price discovery higher continued in Friday’s trade, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 94.91s, at/near February’s major breakdown area ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 94.78s.

This week’s auction saw key support hold as the pullback halted and the rally resumed. Price discovery higher developed through key resistance to 94.91s near major resistance overhead into the week’s end. Within the larger context, it remains likely that the market seeks a potential retracement high following the breakdown below January support, 94.71s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon response to key resistance, 94.70s-96.70s. Sell-side failure to drive price lower from this key area would target key supply above, 98s/100s-102.94s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this key resistance would target key demand clusters below, 90s-88.08s/85.47s-83.64s, respectively. From a structural perspective, while extended, the highest probability path near-term is buy-side barring failure of 92s as support. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias is bearish barring failure of 94.71s as resistance.

When looking under the hood of XLK, the performance of the ETF hinges largely upon the behavior of two stocks, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Together, they have accounted for +875 and +856 basis points of XLK’s return over the last year, respectively.

As go Microsoft and Apple, so goes the XLK.

It is worth noting that breadth, based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index, saw a historic collapse in breadth from February into March before a historic rise in breadth back to bullish extreme in April. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, saw similar behavior. Recently, breadth has declined from the bullish extreme state in a consolidation phase. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish breadth with structural confirmation. Market structure is bearish while breadth is now bearish. Despite the large price movement higher in recent weeks, it remains most probable that the corrective phase is not yet complete.

The market structure, order flow, and breadth posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.