Federal Reserve Watch: World Trust In Fed Seems To Continue

The US and the world are still in the early stages of this crisis and businesses, investors, and households, all still have a lot of "radical" uncertainty to deal with.

The value of the US dollar remains strong as international money continues to flow into the "safe haven" of the United States and the US stock market continues to surprise.

World financial markets still seem to have confidence in how the Federal Reserve is responding to the Coronavirus pandemic and the pending severe world recession.

The financial markets still seem to be following the Federal Reserve and the policy stance it has set out.

Since the banking week ending February 26, 2020, the Federal Reserve has set out on a policy of underwriting the stability of the US…and world…financial system. I have tried to trace the trajectory of this effort in my Federal Reserve Watch weekly posts.

The current Federal Reserve effort has taken the stance of “err on the side of monetary ease to another level.

Since February 26, the balance sheet of the Federal Reserve has expanded by more than $2.56 trillion. It’s securities portfolio has grown by almost $2.00 trillion. And, excess reserves of US commercial banks, measured by the line item “Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks on the Fed’s H.4.1 statistical release, has risen by just under $1.5 trillion.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve has been in contact with most other central banks in the world and has established a working relationship with them to help maintain world banking systems and financial markets. As of the end of the banking week May 6, 2020, the Federal Reserve has extended $445.0 billion in “Central Liquidity Swaps.” And, there have been other transactions that don’t clearly show up on the Fed’s balance sheet.

All-in-all, the Fed’s efforts have been quite impressive.

World Response

So far, the rest of the world has responded very positively to the Fed’s efforts.

The most important market response to these actions come in terms of the international flow of money seeking a “safe haven” for the time being and the value of the US dollar.

In terms of the former, “risk averse” monies from around the world seem to be continuing at a very rapid pace, one that has not slacked during the current year. If the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve did not have the confidence of these world markets, the flow of money into the United States would stop almost immediately, and the flow would turn around and go the other way.

There is no indication of this happening at the present time.

Backing this up is the performance of the US dollar in world markets.

The US dollar index (DXY) closed the day on February 26, 2020 at 99.13. On Friday, May 8, this index was at 99.77. During this time span the index was as high as 102.82.

At the close of business on February 26, it took $1.0884 to purchase one Euro. Last Friday at the close, it took $108.38 to purchase one Euro.

To me, the performance of these two items lends support to the fact that traders throughout the world have a lot of confidence in how Mr. Powell and the Federal Reserve are handling things.

Further Response

In addition to this information, there is other signs of this market trust.

First, the US stock market continues to surprise. Since February 26 when the S&P 500 index closed at 3,117, the US stock market “tanked” to a low of 2, 237 on March 23, but has responded and come back to a close last Friday of 2,930. This puts the market down only 6.0 percent since the February date. Given all that has been going on in the US economy and in the world, many wonder at the strength of the stock market at this time.

I believe that market participants have built up a trust in the Fed over the past 11 years or so and they continue to bet that the Fed will continue to keep doing the right thing. I have written a lot over the past six or seven years about how the Fed has supported the rising US stock market.

The yield on longer-term US Treasury notes has fallen during this time period. At the close of business on February 26, the nominal yield on the 10-year Treasury note was right around 1.30 percent. Last Friday, this yield was around 0.7 percent, down about 60 basis points.

Dividing these yield into a “real” component, estimated from the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected notes and an estimated of the inflationary expectations built into the nominal yield, we come up with the following estimates. Inflationary expectations have fallen by about 50 basis points and the “real” yield has fallen by around 20 basis points.

These movements reflect that expected inflation has taken a big hit, assisted by the decline in the price of oil, which has fallen from almost $50 a barrel since February 26 to just under $25 this last Friday. And, expectations of “real” economic growth have also moderated, but not by so much over a 10-year time horizon.

And, there is still plenty of evidence that a lot of money is finding its way into the bond market.

Other Things to Watch Out For

On the Fed’s balance sheet itself, I have been keeping an eye on two factors.

First, money continues to flow from the banking system into the government’s checking account at the Federal Reserve. After all, a lot of people still paid their taxes into April even though the dealline for such payments had been delayed.

Another $67.0 billion flowed into the Treasury’s General Account in the past week, bringing the total coming into this account of almost $760.0 billion since February 26. This large an amount is almost eighty percent of what the total Fed balance sheet was just before the Great Recession.

Second, another $11.0 billion of cash flowed out of the banking system into general circulation last week indicating that the private sector was still building up its cash-on-hand to deal with the severity of the economic recession. Almost $122.0 billion has been withdrawn into the economy since February 26. I believe that the size of this draw-down is indicative of the “fear” that US citizens have about the severity of the coming recession, and how they are preparing for it.

Conclusion

The actions of the Federal Reserve continue to maintain the trust of the banking system and the financial markets.

The problem is that we appear too be working in a time of “radical uncertainty” and we have little or no idea of what we might be facing over the next few months. One of the greatest looming concerns of the Federal Reserve is the possibility of a rash of bankruptcies that might end up producing a “solvency” crisis in the banking system, rather than just a “liquidity” crisis that the Fed seems to be well prepared for.

Unfortunately, we have a long way to go to get out of this crisis.

