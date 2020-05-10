CAD/USD: Weakness Ahead

While the CAD/USD has seen some recent gains, this largely appears to be short-term consolidation.

COVID-19 is a threat to economic growth for countries around the world, and Canada is no exception.

In particular, we have seen that the drop in demand for oil has resulted in a subsequent drop in price of Canadian crude oil:

Source: investing.com

That said, the CAD/USD appears to have not been fazed by this. We saw a gain in the loonie up to April, and this currency is now trading in a stationary manner against the greenback:

Source: investing.com

Last month, the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its overnight rate at 0.25 percent – considered the “effective lower bound” by the bank.

When taking a broader look at the CAD/USD, we see that the currency has seen a strong dip towards the end of 2019 and recent gains may indicate consolidation in this regard:

Source: investing.com

This being said, we can see that growth in Canada had been slowing even before the onset of COVID-19, with GDP growth for the last quarter standing at 0.1 percent:

Source: tradingeconomics.com

The reasons for the drop in GDP were primarily down to a contraction in educational services as a result of a teacher’s strike as well as a shrink of 1.1 percent in the transportation sector.

In this regard, there is a high probability that GDP for the next quarter will be in the red. While the Canadian dollar is consolidating at this point, low GDP growth and a drop in demand for oil exports will place downward pressure on the loonie.

Moreover, while the Bank of Canada has downplayed the risk of inflation due to low rates, this is a possibility should the central bank misjudge the timing of the recovery and availability of cheap money ultimately causes a spike in inflation. Indeed, this is a possibility around the world, not just in Canada. However, I fail to see a bullish case for the loonie when taking this into consideration.

Additionally, when we look at the trajectory for the greenback against major currencies, the currency has maintained its strength even in spite of quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve and the loonie has been the weakest currency against the USD:

Source: investing.com

Taking the above into account, I take a bearish view on the CAD/USD. While we have seen some gains of late, this largely appears to be market consolidation after an extended period of weakness and the loonie looks set to revert downwards once again.

