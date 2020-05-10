eBay: The Growth Outlook Remains Challenged

Looking through eBay's (NASDAQ:EBAY) Marketplace strength in April, it remains unclear at this point the extent to which the growth pickup is sustainable. Instead, I find it hard to justify paying 18x GAAP P/E (13x non-GAAP P/E) for the stock considering its current focus on cost rationalization and aggressive share repurchases amid a limited growth outlook. My base case calls for eBay's gross merchandise value (GMV) weakness continuing at the core platform level, as competition within the e-commerce space ramps up, and eBay cedes share. The strategic review update around Classifieds could prove to be a positive, value-unlocking catalyst, but it is hard to see buyers paying up amid the current macro backdrop.

Q1 Upside as Guidance Calls For a Reversion in Growth to Pre-COVID Levels

eBay's Q1 performance reflected the ongoing weakness in its underlying business as revenues declined 1.6% YoY to $2.37 billion. Overall COVID-19's impact to revenues was minimal this time around, as the downside in the Classifieds top-line (-3% YoY) was offset by a relatively better performance at Marketplace (-1% YoY). Nonetheless, the fact that GMV is still on the decline (-1% YoY) is disappointing, especially in the US, where volumes fell 4% YoY.

Source: Investor Presentation

Non-GAAP EPS was higher at $0.77 (+15.6% YoY), though this was mainly attributable to a $4B buyback for the quarter. eBay now has $0.5 billion remaining of the $4.5 billion initially guided for 2020. On a pro-forma basis, net income declined by 3.6% YoY (vs. the 15.6% YoY increase in non-GAAP EPS).

Source: Investor Presentation

For now, the 2020 full-year revenue and non-GAAP EPS guidance remains intact at $9.56 billion-$9.76 billion and $3.00-$3.10, respectively. Q2 guidance, on the other hand, stands at $2.38 billion-$2.48 billion and $0.73-$0.80 for revenue and non-GAAP EPS, respectively. The longer-term targets for advertising ($1 billion) and payments ($2 billion in revenue and $0.5 billion in profit by 2022) still stand, supporting the case for a 2%pt margin expansion by FY22.

The biggest change was to FCF guidance, as the $1 billion cash tax payment associated with the StubHub sale is now set to be recorded in discontinued operations. The net effect is an increase in the FCF guidance to $2.1-$2.3 billion, up from the $1.1-$1.3 billion prior guidance.

Source: Investor Presentation

I would note that the guidance provided implies a 1-2% organic revenue growth for the second half of the year, consistent with the 1% YoY growth rate posted in Q4. In essence, I think this suggests that management views GMV growth returning to pre-COVID levels by the end of Q2, which could be feasible if the buyers acquired throughout the stay-at-home period remain on the platform. However, considering eBay has seen continued volume declines in recent quarters, I think current expectations might be a tad optimistic, leaving room for a disappointment ahead.

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) -4.3% -4.8% -4.6% -5.4% -1.4% US GMV -6.8% -6.1% -6.4% -8.5% -3.7% International GMV -2.8% -4.1% -3.6% -3.7% -0.1%

Source: Company Data

Classifieds Slowing Down, But Strategic Review Still on Track

COVID-19 has hit eBay particularly hard on Classifieds, with the Auto vertical bearing the brunt as dealer shutdowns and downsizing in ad budgets present meaningful headwinds, with fee relief from eBay further weighing on Classifieds revenue. Top-line numbers slowed 600bps sequentially as a result.

Source: Investor Presentation

Unsurprisingly, Classified revenue is expected to decrease significantly by 30%-40% in Q2. The positive, however, is that eBay remains in talks with multiple parties as part of its strategic review of the Classifieds business and is on track to provide an update by next quarter's earnings. I do not think COVID-19 headwinds should affect the long-term value of the Classifieds business, but the slowdown could impact strategic value or deal timing if it lingers or even worsens.

Sustainability of Recent Trends in Question

I was positively surprised by April GMV growth, which accelerated a further 20% YoY growth. The spike is likely the result of multiple near-term factors, including a broader shift online amid COVID-19, along with government stimulus checks. Thinking longer-term, though, I do not see this trend as sustainable as a weakening consumer over the course of the year could weigh on the growth outlook. Additional risks to be cognizant of include Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) rising US Prime penetration, which has risen from 25% in 2013 to 59% in 2019 and could further weigh on eBay's outlook coming out of the downturn.

Source: Yahoo Finance

For now, there is limited visibility into trends beyond COVID-19, and coupled with the rising unemployment rate, I am maintaining a conservative stance on eBay's GMV growth path. The implied assumption is that most (if not all) of the benefits eBay has seen thus far will ultimately prove transitory. Given the challenging automobile sales environment, I think any Marketplace strength that does emerge will also likely be offset by weakness in Classifieds.

Difficult to Justify a Bull Case at These Levels

eBay's status as a key e-commerce player is not in question, but the lack of operating improvement over the last few quarters does not bode well for the outlook once near-term trends normalize. Open questions also remain over the sustainability of eBay's growth and margin trajectory in the coming years, as repurchases have been the primary driver of EPS growth. I continue to believe that a reversal of market share losses in the Marketplace business, or the emergence of new growth drivers, is key to the eBay investment case.

Considering eBay's limited growth profile, a multiple based on peers in retail (Target (NYSE:TGT), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW)) makes the most sense to me. On that basis, a blended P/E multiple of 12x on 2021 non-GAAP earnings gets me to a $36 price target. What would change my perception of the stock is if longer-than-expected COVID-19 headwinds materialize, resulting in a long-term shift in consumer buying patterns, or if the strategic review of the Classifieds business yields a better-than-expected valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.