United Rentals: I'm Trying To Buy Lower

While United Rentals is one of my favorite cyclical stocks, I am aiming to buy the stock lower as sentiment is still too bad to be long right now.

The company focused on its liquidity and financial health and should face no issues with regard to long-term debt until 2025.

My most recent article covering the rentals giant United Rentals (URI) was published in October of 2019. Back then, I discussed the company's acquisition and potential to benefit from a strengthening economy. Everything went according to plan until Covid-19 hit the stock like a wrecking ball in February and March. The just-released first-quarter earnings were way better than expected as the company easily beat expectations. Unfortunately, second-quarter earnings will be a mess, and the stock market sentiment is still terrible. Hence I moved the stock onto my watchlist instead of buying shares right away.

Source: United Rentals

Here's What Happened In Q1

Let's start by mentioning the best news. First-quarter revenues were unchanged. On one hand, Covid-19 started to really hurt at the end of the first quarter. On the other hand, achieving unchanged sales growth is something a lot of cyclical companies have failed at. Unchanged sales growth made it possible that earnings per share came in at $3.35. Not only is this up compared to the prior-year quarter, but it's also a blowout number as consensus estimates were at $2.78.

Source: Estimize

As the graph below shows, the volume of the company's fleet at original equipment cost (OEC on rent) declined by almost 20 points between the March peak and the April lows. While the impact of Covid-19 couldn't be any clearer, the company is seeing stabilizing rents and even a slow improvement.

Source: United Rentals Q1/2020 Earnings Release

As you can see, Covid impacted the company at the very end of the quarter. Before that, the company did actually better than 2019 as economic growth had indeed improved in the two months prior to Covid. That's what made the situation even worse as the cyclical finally had the chance to shine again.

Anyhow, let's look at some numbers. In the first quarter, rental revenues were down 0.7% to $1.78 billion. Through February, rental revenues were up slightly and started to fall due to Covid. Fleet productivity was down 1.2%. Here, the exact same story applies. Strength in the first two months but lower rental volumes in march due to Covid. As a result, cash flow from operating activities was down 3.4% to $644 million. Free cash flow, including aggregated merger and restructuring payments, increased 5.4% to $606 million as a result of lower net rental capital expenditures.

As a result of the uncertainties that started in March, the company withdrew its 2020 guidance and shifted its focus to enhancing liquidity. In January, the company authorized a $500 million share repurchase program. Through March 18, 2020, the program had repurchased $257 million worth of shares. This program has been halted and will resume at a future date when things settle down.

With regard to capital management, the company ended its first quarter with a net leverage ratio of 2.5x. This is down from 2.6x in the prior quarter and in the target range of 2.0x-3.0x. Total liquidity was $3.08 billion at the end of the first quarter. This included $513 million of cash and cash equivalents. Also important to mention is that the company does not have long-term debt maturities until 2025. So, while slightly elevated debt levels might put additional pressure on the stock during downturns, I do not see financial trouble occurring over the next two years - even if Covid turns out to be much more than a one-year "thing".

With that said, the graph below shows the stock price of United Rentals (black line) and the ratio between industrial stocks (XLI) and the S&P 500. Note that I had to use a log scale, as the underperformance of industrials to levels below 2009 completely messed up my chart. Either way, the reason I am showing you this graph is to highlight why I am not long yet. While I do have significant long exposure, I decided to stay away from a few cyclical stocks that I highly appreciate. With industrials falling to new lows compared to the S&P 500, I sense that the V-shaped recovery we are currently seeing is less likely than some might think. The economy is not out of the woods yet - even if the economy is gradually reopened. While I do not expect a stock price implosion, I think we might see a second wave of selling.

Source: TradingView

While I am not sure if I will get the chance, I hope to pick up some shares below $90. The company continues to be a great cyclical play with a tremendous performance as the January and February results showed. It's just a very tough time right now to start loading up on cyclical stocks again.

I will continue to monitor the stock and discuss its outlook again as soon as the "fog" clears.

Be safe!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.