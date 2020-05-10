iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF: Other Funds May Be More Attractive

The ETF has little concentration risk as no one stock represent over 1% of its total portfolio.

ETF Overview

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) owns a portfolio of about 400 mid-cap stocks in the U.S. The fund seeks to track the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index. The fund has little concentration risk as its top-10 holdings only represent about 8.1% of its total portfolio. The fund also has a diversified portfolio but its long-term performance lagged its other mid-cap peers. The fund’s growth profile is also inferior than the S&P 500 Index. Given the fact that large-cap stocks tend to have better balance sheet and competitive positions than mid-cap stocks (these are important metrics to consider as we are going through a rough period of uncertainty caused by COVID-19), it may be less risky to invest in large-cap funds.

Fund Analysis

A diversified portfolio of mid-cap stocks

IJH targets mid-cap stocks and has a low concentration risk. As can be seen from the table below, its top-10 holdings only represent about 8.1% of its total portfolio. Its top holding West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) only represent about 0.98% of the total portfolio. Therefore, a weak performance of any single stock will have limited impact on IJH’s portfolio.

Source: iShares Website

IJH may not be a better choice than large-cap ETFs

Mid-Cap stocks such as stocks in IJH’s portfolio are usually companies that are more established than their small-cap peers. They were once small-cap stocks but have grown to become mid-cap companies. In other words, they are companies with better financial positions than small-cap stocks and are likely still growing. However, they are still not big enough to challenge their large-cap peers. As can be seen from the chart below, IJH’s performance of 129% is lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 197.7% in the past 10 years. One key reason to the S&P 500 Index’s better performance than IJH is the outperformance of FAAMG stocks (Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Google (GOOG)). As we know, these FAAMG stocks represent about 20% of the S&P 500 Index and that these companies have been growing rapidly in the past 10 years.

Now, let us compare the growth profile of IJH, the S&P 500 Index, and iShares Core S&P 600 Index, (IJR0. For reader’s information, IJR includes a portfolio of about 600 small-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, IJH’s weighted average sales growth of 5.59% is better than IJR’s 3.37%. However, its sales growth rate and cash flow growth rate are less than the S&P 500 Index’s 6.91% and 7.60% respectively.

IJH S&P 500 Index IJR P/E Ratio 19.12x 21.03x 17.55x Sales Growth % 5.59% 6.91% 3.37% Cash Flow Growth % 2.85% 7.60% 4.83%

Source: Morningstar; Created by author

Will mid-cap ETF or large-cap ETF be a better choice in the next few years?

Looking forward, IJH may not outperform other large-cap ETFs such as ETFs that tracks the S&P 500 Index because large-cap companies have healthy balance sheets, more diversified revenue sources, and strong competitive positions. This is especially important because of the uncertainty caused by COVID-19. As Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt states,

The strongest brands and the strongest companies will recover more quickly... the industry leader, if it’s well managed, tends to emerge stronger a year later.

IJH has underperformed its peers in the past

Another reason why we do not like IJH is its underperformance against its peers. We will compare IJH against its peer Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) and Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM). For reader’s information, VO tracks the CRSP U.S. Mid-Cap Index and SCHM tracks the Dow ones U.S. Mid-Cap Total Stock Market Index. Both VO and SCHM have expense ratios of 0.04%. On the other hand, IJH's expense ratio of 0.06% looks a bit more expensive. As can be seen from the chart below, IJH’s total return since 2011 is 101.3%. This is lower than VO’s 125.8% and SCHM’s 116.3%. Therefore, even if you want to own a mid-cap fund, it may be better to own VO or SCHM instead.

Investor Takeaway

IJH provides a good vehicle for investors to invest in mid-cap stocks. However, its performance lagged its peers SCHM and VO who also targets mid-cap stocks. In addition, its long-term performance also trails behind the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, we think investors may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

