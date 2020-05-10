United Airlines: Might Be Worth $34 By 2023

It has been proactive in raising liquidity for its survival. It also has a lot of further untapped liquidity in case it needs to raise more money.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had negative impacts on the airline industry. Many airline carriers, including Delta (DAL), United Airlines (UAL), and American Airlines (AA), have to receive grants and loans from the U.S. government to boost liquidity situation to survive the COVID-19 crisis. We believe that Delta can raise enough liquidity, and United Airlines also has raised enough cash for its operation for the rest of the year. We think United Airlines can be worth around $34 per share by 2023.

Significant capacity reduction causes big losses

Because of the COVID-19, half of the world’s population is in lockdown mode. Few people are traveling at the moment; the demand for airline travel has dropped like a rock. That creates a lot of pressure for the airline industry. United Airlines might have the most damage among the U.S. airlines because of its most substantial exposure to international routes. Nearly 40% of the airline’s revenue derived from international routes in 2019, including 17% in the trans-Atlantic route and almost 12% from the Pacific region.

The airline reported that it generated nearly $8 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2020, lower than the consensus estimate of $8.4 billion. A pre-tax loss came in at as much as $2.1 billion, the biggest loss since the global financial crisis in 2008. In the last two weeks of March, there were around $100 million in revenue loss per day compared to the previous year. In the first two weeks of April, there were less than 200,000 passengers, a 97% drop from 6 million passengers in the same period last year. The airline has cut its capacity by 80% in April 2020 and as much as 90% in both May and June. Therefore, we expect to see much more pain in the airline’s operating performance in the second quarter, and the pain might continue for the rest of the year.

More than enough liquidity

The most important task for the airline is to have enough liquidity to survive this current crisis. Although the airline has a lot of contractual obligations on its balance sheet, but we think it is manageable.

Source: United Airlines’ 10-K filing

Most of its contractual obligations are capital purchase obligations, but it can be reduced due to its liquidity situation. The airline has cut its capital expenditure from nearly $7 billion to $4.5 billion to prevent cash outflows. The long-term debt, due this year, is only $1.4 billion. The largest debt obligation came in at $3.1 billion, which would be due in 2024.

The significant burden on the airline is salaries and related costs. In the recent quarter, its salaries and related expenses were more than $2.95 billion, accounting for 33% of the total operating expenses. United Airlines estimated that its daily cash burn would be $40-$45 million in the second quarter, lower than Delta’s estimated daily cash burn of $60 million. If we assume a consistent $45 million in daily cash burn, United Airlines will burn roughly $12.4 billion in cash by the end of the year.

United Airlines have been quite proactive in raising liquidity. As of April 2020, it had $6.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and $2 billion in revolving credit facility, which has not been drawn yet. The CARES Act gave the airline an additional $5 billion, including $3.5 billion in direct grant and $1.5 billion in low-interest loans. The airline can also borrow an additional $4.5 billion from the government. The airline, to receive government funding, is required to refrain from involuntary furloughs of employees until the end of September 2020. It is also expected to issue warrants to the government to purchase 14.2 million shares with a $31.50 strike price. Furthermore, the airline has been raising an additional $1.1 billion by issuing 43.175 million shares, including shares issuance for underwriters.

Thus, the airline has approximately $16.9 billion in potential liquidity. It also has $20 billion in unencumbered assets, which can also be used to raise more money if needed. With a lot of untapped available funding, we believe United Airlines has enough liquidity to survive this current crisis.

It can be worth $34 per share by 2023

COVID-19 might change our behavior when it comes to air travels. That is why we are not sure whether air travel demand can go back to the 2019 level right after the virus situation passes. If we assume that by 2023, everything is back to normal, and United Airlines can deliver 50% of its 2019 operating income by that time. The airline is assumed to have full dilution, from 14.2 million shares issued to the U.S. government in exchange for government funding and 43.175 million shares issued from the recent equity capital raise.

Source: Author’s calculation

By 2023, United Airlines can generate more than $1 billion in net income. The total shares outstanding would be nearly 306 million, accounting for all possible dilution. Its EPS could come in at $3.42. With a valuation of only 10x earnings multiple, United Airlines might be worth around $34 per share by 2023.

Conclusions

We think that United Airlines still have to cope with this weak demand environment in a year or two. However, with enough potential liquidity, the airline can overcome this. If it can deliver only 50% of its 2019 operating income by 2023, it should be worth more than $34 per share, a 50% upside potential in the next three years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.