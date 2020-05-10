Paying Down Debt Should Help Scorpio Tankers Trade Closer To Their NAV

Scorpio has secured rates for many of their ships in Q2, but still has exposure to the high spot rate markets.

Intro

After an absolute blowout quarter for Scorpio Tankers (STNG), their stock has proceeded to drop over 12%. It was “the craziest price action I’ve seen in nine years covering the space,” said Jefferies shipping analyst Randy Givens in regards to the absolute disconnect between the earnings and the pricing of this equity. STNG had its best quarter since 2015 and management forecasts Q2 2020 to be exceptionally better.

Rates for LR1, LR2, MR, and Handymax ships all had higher quarter over quarter charter rates but the full extent of ballooned charter rates due to the oil glut won’t be seen until Q2. Ships such as the LR2, a clean carrier, are commanding rates 10x that of previous quarters, and management believes these rates are here to stay. Q1 was good, but Q2 will be exceptional. I believe that investors have taken an incredibly short-sighted approach to this stock and sold because they were expecting to see Q2 numbers. This earnings report has just been a great precursor for what is ahead and should be seen as extremely bullish, by no means warranting a sell-off.

In this article I will detail why STNG remains incredibly undervalued trading at only 50% of their NAV, how paying down debt will position them to deleverage and possibly increase future dividends, and how the disconnect between earnings and the pricing of this stock creates an exceptional opportunity to start a long position.

Recap of Q1 results

Focusing on the daily charter rates of their ships, I believe many people were expecting to see rates multiple times higher than previous quarters. For all of their ships, they were able to benefit from higher spot rates but the real exciting part was mentioned during their conference call.

Source: Q1 Report

Management was quoted as saying “We concluded a typical LR2 spot voyage on a normal trade lane for almost 40 days at $178,000 per day. This isn't an outlier anymore. We've been trading firm at similar levels. This is a tight market. The lack of vessels is enhanced by storage, but also congestion and operational constraints that are causing vessels to take longer routes home. For example, vessels sailing around the cape of good hope instead of transiting to Suez Canal.”

This conveys that STNG has an advantage in the market which does not directly depend on contango and low oil prices. Although it is impacted by tightening spreads, the lack of ships available has created a supply pinch significantly increasing price. STNG has locked in the majority of its fleet for Q2, but still has spot rate exposure which will allow them to capitalize on these astronomical rates for their LR2’s.

As seen below, they have locked in rates for their fleet significantly higher than Q1- which was their best quarter since 2015! So, Scorpio could easily see average rates for their LR2 tankers seven times that of an average quarter. This is assuming that these spot prices decrease slightly, but as stated before, management believes they are in a unique position that should allow for a prolonged state of high rates.

Source: Q1 report

As for their LR1, MR and Handymax ships, they are seeing much more variable rates, but still much higher than previous quarters. Management conveyed that there was an “upward curve” for booking rates and to highlight the variability in rates, MRs have ranged between $33,000 and $75,000 in just the past two days. Regardless, this is double to quintuple the rates they were able to charter ships in 2019.

Although Scorpio will not be able to take full advantage of the $100,000+ daily rates of LR2s, they still have 37% of their LR2 fleet available for short-term charters. Guaranteed rates 2x of last year paired with exposure to the high LR2 spot market should make for an eye-popping Q2 report.

Why didn’t they significantly increase their dividend?

So, with an incredible Q1 and even-better Q2 coming, why didn’t Scorpio return a significant amount of their revenues to shareholders? Scorpio is attempting to deleverage themselves and pay off debt before focusing on increasing their dividends. Management is cited as saying they want to create “equity value” and will be able to accomplish this by paying down net debt as a combination of accumulating cash and securitizing cash flows. Although a dividend would be nice, Scorpio is being proactive and forward-looking by “ensuring the enterprise and really creating equity value.”

While debt is repaid and Scorpio begins to deleverage, future dividend hikes become much more likely. I believe investors were discouraged by this activity but reducing debt is the most prudent long-term move. Even though they are not focused on increasing their dividend now, paying down debt and deleveraging should allow them to trade much closer to their NAV.

Source: Author using data from quarterly reports

Currently, STNG trades at a considerable discount to their NAV, far below any of their peers. If they are able to trade closer to their net asset value, one could almost double their returns from current prices.

Conclusion

Scorpio had a blowout quarter that hasn’t been matched since 2015 and Q2 appears to projected to dwarf the revenues of Q1. Undeservingly, STNG, and the broader tanker industry have been punished and Scorpio’s ability to pay down debt and focus on their equity will allow them to trade closer towards their NAV. As a final statement, I will leave a quote by Jon Chappell from Evercore; “STNG was trading below 50% of NAV, they crushed the first quarter, second-quarter-to-date rates were very good and indications are that current rates are even higher, the call went really well, and the stock gets puked?” Rationality will return to the market and in the time being, use this as an opportunity to profit from the earning to equity disconnect.

