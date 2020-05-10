Dual Momentum, Sortino Ratio And Portfolio Management Software

The Kipling spreadsheet can be used to manage a portfolio of stocks and an example is linked below.

Applying the Sortino Ratio provides the portfolio manager with a way to evaluate the portfolio return given a level of risk.

The Dual Momentum investing model currently recommends holding 100% of the portfolio in U.S. Treasuries or U.S. Bonds.

Since the advent of Gary Antonacci's Dual Momentum book, published in 2015, I've had a keen interest in this investing model. I've written a number of articles related to this method of investing and here is the link to one of the first. Since writing those first articles, I've made a few adjustments to the Dual Momentum model. 1) A different look-back period is used. The explanation will follow in a screenshot below. 2) In addition to the three basic asset classes, I've added U.S. Treasuries (TLT). Here are the three ETFs I use to cover the three fundamental asset classes.

U.S. Equities (VTI)

International Equities (VEU)

Aggregate Bonds (AGG)

Another link explaining more about the operation of the DM model is found here.

Twelve Month Look-Back Model

The following screenshots are lifted from the Kipling workbook, a spreadsheet developed to help the individual investor manage their own portfolio.

If a Dual Momentum investor wishes to follow the model using a one-year or 252 trading days look-back period, below are the settings one would make within the Kipling spreadsheet.

With these look-back settings and using the three basic asset classes listed above (exclude TLT) the model recommended moving from VTI into AGG at the close of 3/30/2020. I refer to the first quarter of 2020 as the "Covid-19 Crash." This recommendation comes quite a bit after the crash or is slower to react. See the next screenshot were a multi-period look-back is used.

Multiple Look-Back Model

Below are the default settings if one is using the Kipling spreadsheet to manage a Dual Momentum portfolio. Note the different look-back periods compared to the above screenshot. With the default settings, there are two look-back periods. 1) The 60-trading days look-back is given a 50% weight. 2) The 100-trading days look-back is assigned a weight of 30%. The remaining 20% is linked to volatility where we are looking for low volatile securities.

Most of the other variables pictured in the Main Menu are linked to managing more complicated portfolios.

The multi-period look-back option called the "Covid-19 Crash" rather well as the recommendation to move from U.S. Equities (VTI) into U.S. Treasuries (TLT) came on 2/26/2020. This call or recommendation helped the portfolio weather the first quarter of 2020 with a 76% return. See Sortino Ratio data below and look for Period 12.

Dual Momentum Investment Quiver

Below are the four ETFs included in a Dual Momentum investment quiver. Only one "arrow" is used at a time. Assuming one is managing a $10,000 portfolio, 60 shares of TLT is where one would be positioned right now.

VEU is now used instead of VEA as VEU includes emerging market equities.

Dual Momentum Recommendations

One of the critical tabs within the Kipling spreadsheet is this table. The right-hand red arrow points to one of several portfolio management models available. In this article I am using DM or the Dual Momentum model. Only one security or asset class is used at any one time and that is why the Maximum Number of Assets is set to one (1).

With the Kipling, all one needs to do is click on a download button and the software recommends which ETF to invest in and how many shares to purchase. It is as easy as that.

Sortino Ratio Calculations

Now we come to some specialized risk data that applies to a real portfolio I manage and track. Here we have the Sortino Ratio data beginning with the second quarter of 2017. This is the earliest portfolio data available for this portfolio.

In the left-hand column are quarterly periods running up through 5/8/2020.

The Sortino Ratio is preferable to the popular Sharpe Ratio because it does not penalize volatility to the upside. As investors, we desire positive volatility.

For a minimum acceptable return I use as a "risk-free" yield percentage for SHV, a low volatile short-term treasury. The Desired Target Return (DTR) value is one selected by the money manager. With this DTR value this particular DM portfolio has a Sortino Ratio of 2.46. A positive value is a base line and anything above 2.0 is considered very good.

As readers can see, the fourth quarter of 2018 was hard on this portfolio as it was for most investors.

Dual Momentum Performance

Readers are always interested in performance numbers. The following data runs from early 4/30/2017 through mid-morning of 5/8/2020. The Internal Rate of Return for this Dual Momentum portfolio is 10.8% while the Time-Weighted ROI is 4.7% for the Vanguard VTHRX Target Index Fund benchmark. Several other benchmarks are shown as well.

Kipling Workbook Used To Manage Stock Portfolio

Many Seeking Alpha readers construct their portfolio by selecting individual stocks. While I focus on Exchange Traded Funds, the Kipling workbook can be used to manage a portfolio of individual stocks. Check out this Dirac Portfolio for more information.

Are there any disadvantages to the Dual Momentum model? The only one I can think of that poses a major problem has to do with portfolio size. When a portfolio becomes of such a size that moving in and out of single positions becomes difficult, the DM model requires a modification. The work-around is to break a large portfolio into smaller size portfolios so security transactions are easier to fill.

Since no model works well all the time, I advocate using different portfolio models of which the Dual Momentum model is one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.