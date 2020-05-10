Sirius XM: Why I Am Passing On The 7% FCF Yield

However, trends at Pandora have not been as bulletproof and could weaken further in upcoming quarters.

If Q1 numbers are any indication, Sirius XM is well-positioned to navigate a downcycle on the back of strength in its satellite radio business.

Sirius XM (SIRI) posted a rather resilient set of Q1 results, which certainly highlights its defensive appeal. While I do believe SIRI will successfully navigate a challenging macroeconomic situation, I do think we will see some weaknesses come through in the 2020 financial results. With a 2021 rebound far from certain and the US economy now firmly on course for a deep recession, Sirius XM stock seems too richly valued at 15x P/FCF (21x adjusted for stock-based compensation and taxes).

Resilient Subscriber Base Supports Q1 Numbers

1Q20 financial results exceeded expectations, mainly due to the higher revenue (+6% YoY) and overall margin contribution from the core SiriusXM satellite business. Also encouraging was the better-than-expected Pandora advertising revenue result (+48% YoY), with the increased group-wide ARPU offsetting the impact from lower self-pay net additions at 70k in March.

Source: Sirius XM Form 10-Q

Considering the auto seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) fell to 11.4 million though, the subscriber trends for Q1 were rather impressive. Overall, Sirius XM's self-pay churn was relatively stable at 1.80% (unchanged YoY), with the subscriber base reaching 30k as of Q1.

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Ending Self-pay Subs 29,046 29,336 29,637 29,978 30,047 Montly Churn (Self Pay) 1.8% 1.7% 1.7% 1.7% 1.8%

Source; Sirius XM Form 10-Q

Interestingly, management believes that reduced "vehicle-related churn" provides a timely offset against any spike in voluntary churn, thus, protecting overall churn numbers this time around (excerpt from the Q1 call below). Lower conversion rates will, however, impact Q2 numbers, with April trial starts already down 55-60%, and unless we see a V-shaped recovery, the outlook for Q3 also appears grim.

However, lower sales auto sales today flows through to fewer conversion opportunities three months from now. We will see the biggest effect of this lower top of the funnel activity in the third quarter. Lower auto sales do provide a benefit of reduced vehicle-related churn, which will partially offset an expected rise in non-pay and voluntary churn.

Sirius XM's gross profit also remained solid, rising 7% YoY to $992 million (gross margin of 63%), while Pandora gross margins contracted due to higher licensing costs. Encouragingly, there appears to be room for SG&A cuts, as G&A declined over 20% YoY on lower personnel costs, driving adjusted EBITDA growth of 13% and margin expansion of 220 bp YoY.

Q1 '19 Q2 '19 Q3 '19 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Adj. EBITDA $567 $618 $657 $587 $639 Margin 30.5% 31.2% 32.6% 28.4% 32.7%

Source: Company Data

2020 guidance has also been withdrawn, as a result of COVID-19-induced uncertainty. Management did not offer a timeline for an updated guide except that it will occur once a better view of a potential economic rebound emerges. As a reminder, the prior guidance numbers were as follows: 1) self-pay net subscriber additions of over 900k, 2) revenue of approximately $8.1 billion, 3) adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.5 billion, and 4) free cash flow of roughly $1.7 billion.

Diving Into Pandora's Engagement Declines

In contrast to the resilience of Sirius XM's subscriber trends, Pandora has seen its MAUs fall 8% YoY, alongside a decline in user engagement. Management attributes this to "the flip between stay at home and commuting/working out/in the car." If one were to look at US population mobility, for example, this would seem to make sense. According to Google, transit and workplace-related mobility are down by approximately 35% and 29%, respectively, relative to levels in mid-March.

Source: Google US Mobility Report

The fact that ARPU was up by 2% YoY at $6.85, in conjunction with an approximately 8% YoY decline in ad-supported listener seems to point toward some underlying strength. Financially, the stronger advertising and subscriber ARPU were more than offset by higher music licensing costs, driving a 5.4% YoY decline in Pandora gross margins. Looking ahead, this does not bode well for Pandora's gross profit, should decline further in Q2.

Notably, the engagement headwinds are more Pandora-specific, as Sirius XM managed to grow both its ARPU (+3% YoY) and its subscriber base (+2% YoY) through COVID-19. I think the continuity of programming on Sirius XM has played a key role, as Sirius has been able to bring key content (Howard Stern, for instance) to consumers despite the lack of studio access. However, Sirius XM is not bulletproof, and prolonged COVID-19 led weakness could still hurt Sirius XM as it is exposed to the health of the consumer, the auto cycle, and to a lesser extent, advertising budgets.

Capital Returns to Resume From Q2

Management's intention to resume buybacks from Q2 (after the late-March suspension) is a key positive. While I do not think repurchases today would be particularly opportunistic considering current valuations, it does highlight the resilience of Sirius XM's balance sheet, as well as the predictability of the business' cash flows, even through a recession. My base case is for a buyback this time around to be closely tied to cash generation (likely in the $1.5-1.6 billion range for the full year) and capex allocation decisions around potential satellite launches, for example. Sirius' strong balance sheet also affords management with optionality on M&A in light of the current economic weakness.

Sirius XM Offers Resilience, But Shares are Richly Valued

Sirius XM shares currently trade at approximately 15x P/FCF (c.6.7% FCF yield) but adjusted for stock-based compensation, investors are paying a much higher multiple than that. Even more so, if one were to adjust the FCF numbers for taxes; after making these adjustments, the P/FCF multiple rises to approximately 21x at current prices.

2020e FCF per Share 0.36 Stock-Based Comp 0.03 Taxes @ 24% rate 0.07 Adjusted P/FCF @ $5.52 21x Unadjusted P/FCF@ $5.52 15x

Source: Company Data

Considering the current recessionary environment, I think SIRI should trade much lower, perhaps closer to the low-teens on an unadjusted basis, to more accurately reflect the risks associated with investing in a downcycle. Any disappointments around subscriber churn trends and the trajectory of a macro recovery could result in downside for the stock.

