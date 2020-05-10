Radian And The Mortgage Insurers. The Housing Valuation Outliers. Buy Them.

The MIs have lots of excess capital, and arecreating more.

We went into this mess with a healthy housing market.

I’ve owned and been a proponent of the mortgage insurance stocks – MGIC (MTG), Radian (RDN), Essent (ESNT) and National Mortgage (NMIH) for a while now. I continue to. In this piece I’ll focus on Radian because they had some pithy comments on their Q1 conference call I want to pass along.

Radian is selling at a significant discount to book. I estimate that Radian’s peer MGIC is selling as if its insurance claims payments will be 75% as bad as the Great Recession and housing bust. I’d get Radian’s valuation if investors clearly fear another housing disaster. But that does not seem to be the case. Take a look:

Let’s start with homebuilder Pulte Homes. First, those ’20 and ’21 EPS average estimates made by Wall Street analysts are laughable. 20 million newly employed, another 10+ million on the way, and Pulte will have only a modestly down earnings year? Maybe working from home has affected the analysts’ judgment. And investors rate Pulte at a respectable (for a homebuilder) PE ratio on that silly ’21 estimate. If investors have some confidence in new home construction, why would they worry so about foreclosures?

Next, Zillow. Zillow is a web site that helps realtors and homebuyers. As is says, “At the core of Zillow is our inimitable, living database of more than 110 million U.S. homes and our differentiated content, most notably the Zestimate, our patented proprietary automated valuation model.” This awesome strategy has generated a cumulative loss of over $1 billion since 2004. Then two years ago Zillow added basically a home-flipping service, which also is losing money. Even Wall Street analysts see continued losses. Yet the stock has been on a tear, more than doubling over the past three weeks. If investors are excited about home-flipping, why the panic about foreclosures?

On to Realogy, the realtor. OK, investors aren’t too excited about this company. But those ever-optimistic analysts see a nice earnings rebound next year, presumably on stronger home sales. If analysts see stronger home sales…? You get it.

Why are the MIs so disrespected? Let’s look for clues.

Did Q1 earnings reveal a problem? Uh uh.

All four of the MIs, in a show of solidarity, reported their Q1 earnings late last week. All four were roughly in line with pre-COVID estimates. Radian’s cash operating earnings (excluding investment gains/losses and loss provisions, and adding claims paid) were $170 million in Q1 versus $140 million the prior year. MGIC’s equivalent numbers were $210 million versus $191 million. Radian’s cash ROE was 17%. Quite good for a financial company.

What’s the outlook for future claims payments? It’s bad, but far from all negative.

As Radian management said on its Q1 conference call:

“Whether a default ultimately will result in a paid claim will depend upon a variety of factors, including the depth and breadth of the macroeconomic decline resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and a potential positive impact of the government and investor programs put in place to support borrowers.”

Yes, the number of delinquent home mortgage borrowers by year-end will be horrifying. But:

“We believe the government programs implemented through the CARES Act, including financial systems through the taxpayer stimulus and increased unemployment benefits, mortgage forbearance programs and loss mitigation workout options and the suspension of foreclosures and evictions, serve to align our industry to a common goal of supporting borrowers through this temporary hardship and helping them remain in their homes.”

Of particular note for the MIs, borrowers asking for forbearance have up to a year to begin repayment without getting tossed from their homes.

We went into this mess with a very healthy housing market.

For example, Freddie Mac on its web site stated that “The United States suffers from a severe housing shortage. In a recent study, The Major Challenge of Inadequate U.S. Housing Supply, we estimated that 2.5 million additional housing units will be needed to make up this shortage.”

Going into this Greater Recession with a housing shortage rather than a major excess, like the Great Recession, should make a big difference for home prices, as this chart suggests:

I'd guess we experience a 5-10% home price decline over the next 2-3 years, versus the 20-30% decline from '07-'11. And, as I’ve said ad nauseum (I’m even getting myself annoyed), lending standards for the past decade were dramatically better than entering the Great Recession. And they’ve tightened over the past month.

Do the mortgage insurers have to capital to ride out the storm?

Yes, brighter days lie ahead. But can the MIs get there in one piece? I can’t say categorically yes, but it looks rather good.

MGIC give us a handy formula to check. Follow the numbers:

The average insurance policy puts an MI at risk to about a $42,000 claims payment.

The MIs’ PMIERS capital rule requires a 6-7% capital backing while the loan is paying, or about $2,750.

If the loan goes delinquent, the required capital ratio rises to 55%. But PMIERS designated the pandemic a temporary disaster, which reduces the required capital by 70%, to 16.5%

So each loan that goes delinquent requires 10 percentage points more capital, to 16.5% from 6.5% of dollars at risk.

With that said, what percent of the MIs’ insurance books can go delinquent while meeting minimum PMIERS standards? A lot.

MGIC 25%

Radian 25%

Essent 41%

National Mortgage 11%

You can see that Essent has reinsured a lot of its business, while National Mortgage has not, although National Mortgage has the tightest underwriting standards.

Two key points of note. First, the MIs add to their capital each quarter by earning cash income, income that could even grow because both Radian and MGIC committed to add any business that makes economic sense. Second, since public policy clearly supports housing, it seems unlikely that temporarily falling below a minimum capital level will have material adverse consequences.

Recap. Buy the MIs.

Here’s what we’ve learned:

The MIs are cheap versus other housing stocks.

The federal government is massively supporting homeowners to limit foreclosures.

We went into this mess with a healthy housing market.

The MIs have lots of excess capital, and are creating more.

What’s not to like?

