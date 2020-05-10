Ericsson: Windfall Gains Confirmed, Superior Gear And Financially Efficient

Based on EV/EBITDA, the company is currently undervalued and I see further upside in the share price.

There are operational risks, but the company has a plan to address these.

Ericsson is financially efficient, has a strong cash position and manageable debt. There is capacity to increase dividend payments.

The company is also witnessing demand for its superior products as telcos build contingency plans. It is currently maintaining momentum in 5G implementations, but there are uncertainties in the short term. However, future outlook looks good.

Mobile network providers have to carry out urgent upgrades to cope with increasing demand because of containment measures, offering windfall sales opportunities for Ericsson.

The last time I wrote about Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) in January of this year, I was bullish about the stock and one of the reasons for this was the possibility of windfall gains due to the coronavirus causing network traffic to rise and mobile network providers making urgent upgrade requests to telecom equipment vendors.

This forecast has been materialized, at least in the case of US Cellular (USM). The company is working with Ericsson to provide more mobile broadband capacity following a peak in customer demand following containment measures.

Now, there is this lockdown feature which is a unique attribute of COVID-19 compared to other epidemics. Therefore, I analyse the associated operational risks in addition to verifying the impact on demand for the company's 4G and 5G technologies as well as supply side concerns. I also scrutinize the company's finances and perform a profitability comparison with its European competitor Nokia (NOK) in my quest to check the expenses being made for product development and sales.

With the primary concern for managements around the world being to ensure that they can maintain operations while keeping employees safe because of coronavirus fears, I analyze the situation for Ericsson.

COVID-19 risks and response

As an investor, evaluating the operational risks posed by COVID-19 is of paramount importance before deciding whether to stay invested. Just like financial position, operational risk management needs to be addressed.

In this respect, I appreciate the specific actions the company has taken and communicated to stakeholders. The actions aim to reduce the probability of its employees being infected by reducing its workforce which is required to attend site to a minimum and having others to work from home.

Figure 1: COVID-19 actions planned by Ericsson

Source: Actions obtained from Earnings presentation on Seeking Alpha

I have added ticks (in green) and crosses (in red) in the above figure to show my appreciation on the actions from an investment perspective. That action on R&D is a positive, as while other companies are more focused on their network operation centers being able to cope with peaks in support requests and service delivery, Ericsson has the resources to be able to ensure that its R&D is not impacted as well.

This shows the company's determination in maintaining the product strength it has developed in radio access network (RAN), a key equipment required to implement 5G mobile services. The company has eighteen R&D centers in the Europe.

However, one of the actions, namely limited travel (red cross in figure 1) has already dented the revenues derived from the digital services segment and the company now expects low single-digit margins for 2020. This is a segment where the company relies on sales persons to physically travel to customer premises to close the deal.

I now further dissect the digital services segment in the context of the finances, more specifically the profitability.

Falling revenues but rising gross profits

On further analysis of digital services, I found that the revenues have also been affected by the move to incorporate more of the software component in the solution compared to hardware, as was done previously. Normally, a company earns more revenue by selling hardware devices than software applications which can do the same job. However, the gross profits earned from selling software is higher as the costs to produce these are lower.

Therefore, the impact on revenues for digital services is only partly due to COVID. In terms of figures, while the Q1-2020 revenues have decreased to Sek 7.3 from 7.8 billion in Q1-2019, the gross profit has followed an opposite path. It has increased from 37% to 40%.

All other segments except for Emerging Business follow the same trend of falling revenues and increasing gross profits.

Figure 2: Sales revenue per segment compared on a Y-o-Y basis

Source : Ericsson Q1-2020 earnings call presentation

Now, there should have been more sales revenues for the Networks segment, which still constitutes a sizable part of Ericsson’s revenues (>70%) as the company has been awarded a partial contract worth around USD 500 million (estimated from the total contract value of 5+ billion dollars) for implementing 5G base stations in by China Mobile (NYSE:CHL).

The reason provided by the management for the shortcoming is that revenue comes gradually as the contract is executed. In other words, no upfront payment seems to have been made by China Mobile as part of the "strategic contract" signed with Ericsson.

Now, companies like Ericsson have those strategic contracts which are fact favorable contract arrangements aimed at luring customers in markets where the company sees opportunity to gain significant market share. With China being a high potential market and considering the fact that it has to compete with the likes of Huawei (a private Chinese telecom equipment supplier), these contracts make a lot of sense as they essentially enable the company to penetrate a new market.

The effect of this Chinese strategic contract should persist well into the second quarter.

However, despite having to bear these contracts, the company has still been able to increase its operating margins compared to the same quarter last year. The reason for this is that this is a company which has been able to get a grip on its expenses.

Figure 3: Ericsson quarterly Income statement with all figures in millions of USD.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Now, operating margin is an important profitability metric as it indicates how much of each dollar of revenue is left after the cost of revenues and operating expenses have been subtracted.

To make better sense of this, I make a comparison with Nokia.

Profitability metric shows product strength

While both companies have been able to maintain a gross margin in the mid- thirties and above, Ericsson has demonstrated consistency in maintaining operating margins in the 10% range.

Figure 4: Comparing Ericsson and Nokia gross and operating margins

Source : Chart drawn from data from Seeking Alpha for Ericsson and Nokia respectively.

According to the formula for operating margin:

High Operating margin = Lower operating cost = Lower R&D and sales expenses

According to me, this consistency in higher operating margin obtained as a result of a better control of R&D expenses indirectly provides an idea of the company's product strength.

In a fiercely competitive environment, Ericsson is not having to spend the high amounts which Nokia is having to bear, when considered in relative terms. Secondly, by not going through the same relative spending levels as Nokia in terms of sales and marketing costs, the company is making less use of strategic contracts in order to drive sales.

In other words, it is able to sell its product based more on their sheer technological edge.

However, this technological edge may not be meaningful in an environment where there are significant challenges.

Demand and supply side challenges in Q2-2020

The future is blurred for companies around the world by COVID-19 and Ericsson is not spared. However, in contrast to other companies and due to confinement and social distancing measures, the demand for the company's services should not falter.

In the words of Börje Ekholm - President and CEO:

"I would say that is proven with our 86 commercial contracts and 29 live networks on 5G by the end of the quarter, and today, it’s as I said before, 31 live networks. The criticality of the networks has never been more apparent than we see it today. The COVID pandemic has further strengthened the need for all countries to invest in communications infrastructure, as it is the backbone of society in many ways and that has been increasingly clear."

The CEO also refers to the 5G contracts increasing by two from the end of the quarter, that is end of March 2020 to April 22, the date of the earnings call. This is significant as it shows the resilience of Ericsson's 5G sales in the face of uncertainty throughout the world.

However, according to me, this nice picture has some uncertainties; the first one being the US market where gross margins are likely to be challenged in Q2-2020 due to the merger of T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) having delayed capital investments as the merged company is first having to make an assessment of the mobile network in H1-2020 and delaying investments till the second half of 2020. One specific area where Ericsson expects to be negatively impacted is managed services. The reason has to do with the difference in outsourcing strategies of the two companies.

Figure 5: Sales per market area based on a Y-o-Y comparison

Source:Ericsson earnings call presentation

Other uncertainties pertain to India where the company is already regressing in terms of sales. In fact, Indian telcos have been hesitant to invest in 5G, not because of the coronavirus, but because of limited financial capacity.

At the same time, due to the lockdown measures in many countries continuing, there can be disruptions in the supply chains. However, here, Ericsson seems to have taken advantage of their diversified production base with raw materials sourced from various suppliers.

Secondly, the company has a significant buffer stock which was built over the last two years to counter the effects of the trade war. This is now helping to supply urgent requests and the company foresees that Q2 also should not be impacted by any supply-chain disruption.

According to me, the company will compensate for cancelled 5G contracts by windfall gains in the less flashy 4G-LTE present generation mobile network technology.

Longer-term outlook

I see investment in 5G decelerating with more investments channeled to existing 4G-LTE capacity in Europe and South Asia. Two notable exceptions are East Asia, including China, and the US.

The US has an inherent weakness in core and radio mobile systems stemming from deregulation and the lack of a single standard in mobile. While Europe had chosen the GSM mobile standard in 1987, the US regulator lets mobile operators choose their own GSM, TDMA, or CDMA standards. Now, the US has a major telecommunications player, Cisco (CSCO), but it is essentially an enterprise play. Moreover, with the US being against Chinese telecom suppliers and Huawei in particular, the ball is set for both Ericsson and Nokia to grow their market share in the US.

However, out of these two, Ericsson should be the front-runner because of its superior technology. In this respect, it was the only foreign company which was able to win part of the China Mobile contract.

I now check the financial position.

Financial position, dividend safety and valuations

According to the company's earnings results, the cash flow from operating activities is SEK 4.3 billion (USD 467 million) and free cash flow is SEK 2.3 billion (USD 213 million).

Now, the company had a net cash position of SEK 38.4 billion (USD 3.9 billion) as at the end of March 2020.

Moreover, it had SEK 8.7 billion (USD 880 million) of debt maturing in Q4-2020.

Therefore, the company has sufficient cash to meet its short debt obligations and can incur additional costs related to mitigating the effects of COVID-19. Additionally, it has an undrawn credit facility of EUR 250 million (USD 270 million) plus USD 2 billion in the revolver.

With a cash payout ratio of only 14.49%, the dividend yield of 0.9% (based on a share price of USD 8.32) is safe and the company has the ability to pay more.

As for the valuation, with an EV/EBITDA of 10.07, the company lags behind the technology and telecommunications sector average of 14.18. Now this valuation metric is better than P/E as it values the worth of the entire company, taking into consideration the debt and cash, not just the market cap.

Therefore, according to the EV/EBITDA metric, the current stock price of USD 8.32 should appreciate to at least USD 11.

In my opinion, an upside will happen as news of additional 4G-LTE upgrade contracts being awarded to Ericsson hit the market and analysts realize that Ericsson has won the 5G technology battle against Nokia.

Key takeaways

In the profitability metrics comparison section, I showed that Ericsson has superior 5G gear and the contract awarded in China just confirms that. Moreover, as per my forecast in January, the company is benefiting from windfall gains as telecom operators have to upgrade existing 4G-LTE networks.

On the other hand, due to the severity of this pandemic and the resulting economic downturn, I see the possibility of reduced 5G spend in the current quarter. However, unforeseen demand by mobile operators buying into Ericsson's idle inventory of finished goods should compensate for this shortfall, if it occurs.

There are operational risks with respect to COVID-19, but the company has come forward with clear actions.

Those high profitability numbers show management efficiency at closely controlling costs and is essential to weather the COVID storm and the company can pay more dividends.

Last but not least, it is the US where the company is experiencing the most growth in sales which should continue to be the main 5G driver for Ericsson as the dust settles over the T-Mobile/Sprint merger. The reason is simply because Huawei is barred from entry.

At a price of USD 8.32, Ericsson is a Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.