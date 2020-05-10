Tesla Is More Than A Car Maker

Tesla's energy offerings are neck and shoulders above the rest, even more so with the implementation of the "Autobidder" software.

Tesla is just scratching the surface of what its battery technology can do in the energy space.

Thesis Summary

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has become by many measures the most popular EV maker in the world. Behind the success of Tesla vehicles is its technology, namely, their batteries. I believe the valuation for Tesla as a car maker is incredibly high, but there is a lot of potential for Tesla to leverage its tech to make strides in an even bigger market, Energy.

More than an EV manufacturer

Tesla operates in two main areas: electric car production and renewable energy production. Of course, the company is best known for its electric cars, but about 1/7 of its revenue does come from production, storage, and services related to renewable energies, especially solar, where they develop batteries for storage and solar panels.

Tesla’s battery tech is at the heart of all its success. This is what enables its EVs to have the best rate of miles/charge. Plus, Tesla has installed thousands of superchargers which make the charging process even faster.

While Tesla’s cars have enjoyed worldwide success, this is only one of the applications to their battery technology. If Tesla plays its cards well, it could become much more than a car-maker. I believe Tesla has the tech and the ambition to one day power our homes and economies thanks to their batteries.

In a surprising bit of recent news, Tesla has applied for a license to provide electricity to the U.K. This move comes shrouded in mystery, with Tesla not issuing any further comment on the matter. Speculation is that Tesla might be using this as an opportunity to launch its “Autobidder”, a software which uses machine learning to give information to other companies so they can better “autonomously monetize battery assets,” according to a company product page.

In any case, Tesla Energy is making strides to expand its already growing offerings. This comes at a time when the energy market is in disarray led by oil production at historical lows. Tesla’s energy tech has the potential to not only provide clean energy but also a cheaper and more efficient one. Below I discuss Tesla Energy’s current products and how they have shown to be superior and better priced than alternatives. Leveraging these offerings with their software and technology, Tesla could one day become the main power provider of the world.

Tesla’s Solar Roof

Solar has become increasingly popular over the last decade. Not only do solar panels generate green energy, but they also empower people to produce their energy and even make money by selling excess energy back to the grid.

Recently, Tesla released its new V3 Solar roof. Bear in mind, this is not the same as a solar panel; the roof is meant to completely replace the current roof of a house. Here’s a picture:

Much like it did with EVs, Tesla has created a slick, functional, and aesthetically pleasing product. This is what differentiates this product from conventional solar panels, and this is, in my opinion, what will lead it to become a success story. EVs were also around for years before Tesla came into the market, but the company managed to make them functional and “cool” which it is now doing with solar energy.

Furthermore, as mentioned above, this is designed to replace roofs entirely, not to be added onto them. In this regard, Tesa has managed to enter not just the solar energy market but also the roofing market. Paraphrasing Musk, the solar roof doesn’t make much sense if the house is new, but for people looking to replace their old roofs, they can now do so with the added benefit of solar, and for a lower price.

Specifically, according to Tesla’s calculator, the cost of roofing a standard 2,000 sq. foot house would come in at around $30,000 in California. But we must take into account one would be eligible for a federal tax incentive in the range of $5,700 which would bring the total cost down to around $23,691.

Now, what does an average roof cost? That, of course, depends on the material.

Our previous estimate was based on 2,000 sq. foot, so what we are looking at here is the yellow dots. As we can see, Tesla's sunroof would come in at the price range in between the high-end materials, slate concrete and clay, and a mid-range metal roof. Already, the Tesla roof is competitively priced, but this doesn’t even factor in the additional cost of installing solar panels. The claim is that the roof is cheaper than a new roof plus solar panels, which could cost anywhere upwards of $10,000. Adding this cost in, the Tesla sunroof does indeed come out cheaper than most of the roofs, except those made of asphalt vinyl and foam.

Now it is worth mentioning that there is not much information on the kind of durability and maintenance these roofs will have, but this is always a risk with new products. In any case, the installation savings are less than half the story, since the energy savings one could achieve would be much greater.

Based on our 2000 sq. foot two-story average house, and an expected monthly electric bill of $150, this is the money you could expect to save within the next 25 years. With annual savings of $1,788, this purchase seems like a no-brainer.

But Tesla won’t stop there. As mentioned above, storing energy is still a problem with solar energy, but the company already offers part of the solution.

Tesla’s Power Wall

The Power Wall is a battery that can be easily attached to one of the walls inside your house, it doesn’t replace one. (It is also available for exterior spaces). In and of itself, the power wall is a great way of avoiding power cuts or storing energy for later consumption like when there is a price surge. But combined with solar power, this gives you the ability to self-power your home and completely do without regular utilities.

In terms of cost, our fully equipped 2,000 sq. foot house would require by Tesla’s estimates 2 power walls, and the total costs of the delivery and installation would come in at around $20,000.

This is a pricey investment, but the Power Wall in its current iteration is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what Tesla can achieve with battery technology. And besides, the implications and uses of battery tech go way beyond solar. Wind energy can also benefit from this technology.

Tesla's Megapack

The Tesla "Megapack" can be seen as the commercial iteration of the Power Wall. It is, in essence, a giant battery farm that can store and distribute energy much more efficiently than current systems.

Tesla claims that the Megapack requires 40% less space and 10x fewer parts than current systems on the market. As a result, this high-density, modular system can be installed 10x faster than current systems.

The Megapack comes in very handy when using renewables because being able to store energy allows producers to smooth out the intermittency of the power supply. Leveraging Tesla's Autobidder, the Megapack allows enterprise-level users to supply energy at the best rates and when it is most needed.

Huge projects using the Megapack are already underway. Tesla currently operates the Hornsdale Power Reserve in South Australia, one of the world’s biggest battery installations, where it uses its batteries and leverages its Autobidder technology to provide electricity to an area that has suffered from mass blackouts in the past.

Takeaway

The point I am trying to make is simple. Solar and renewable energies will revolutionize the energy industry in the next 20 years. It will change not just our personal lives, but how our whole economies are powered. The decrease in costs of solar energy is akin to the decrease in prices of microchips. The advancement of this technology is exponential.

Tesla is leading this revolution and will continue to do so. Musk estimates that the addressable market for solar roofs worldwide is around 100 million houses. This would imply a market that could be worth north of $400 billion which is ripe for the picking. And again, this is barely the surface of what the energy revolution will imply. As the industry continues to shift towards renewables, I expect the use of the Megapack to massively increase.

Tesla has an incredibly lofty valuation, but the potential that the energy segment has could justify some of it and entice me to consider opening a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.