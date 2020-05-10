Tilray: From $300 To $8 And Likely Lower

Tilray (TLRY) used to be one of the hottest cannabis stocks in the world after its share soared to trade at more than $300 per share during intraday trading in September 2018. However, just like the rest of the cannabis sector, the stock has struggled to live up to its lofty share price. From a fundamental perspective, Tilray is a second-tier player in Canada. It does have international exposure through its investments in Europe, but these assets are not worth a lot in today's environment. For a stock that trades at lofty multiples, it requires both very high growth rates and competitive advantage in a large addressable market. Tilray has barely grown its revenue in almost a year and its realistic addressable market is unattractive. As a result, we think Tilray's shares remain overvalued and highly speculative at this point.

(All amounts in US$)

Lack of Growth and Profits

For an expensive stock like Tilray which trades at almost 7x EV/Sales, it is surprising that the stock has no organic growth. While it was understandable that investors were anticipating large sales following the legalization in Canada, that has not materialized. In fact, Tilray only sold $28 million of cannabis from its global cannabis operations during 2019 Q4 which represents a decline of 20% from the previous quarter. It acquired hemp food producer Manitoba Harvest in early 2019 for C$419 million, but the segment has so far failed to show any growth either in the 9 months following the deal. As a whole, Tilray's financial results certainly do not support its valuation. The benefit of the doubt at the onset of the legalization should be replaced with caution and realistic assessment.

Tilray has not been able to generate positive operating profits or cash flow in the last two years. The company has reported negative EBITDA in each of the last 8 quarters with the latest 2019 Q4 adjusted EBITDA loss of $34 million. Furthermore, the company has burned through ~$640 million of cash flow from operations, capex, and acquisitions. The company funded these cash outlays by issuing new equity and convertible debt. In 2018, Tilray raised $160 million from its IPO and another $460 million from convertible debt issuance. In 2019, the company has relied on the at-the-market equity issuance program to raise $111 million by issuing new shares to the open market. As Tilray depleted most of its cash, which fell to $97 million at the end of 2019, it was forced to raise equity at the current low share price. On March 13, the company raised $90 million in equity by issuing 19 million shares at $4.76 per share along with warrants exercisable at $5.95 per share. Despite the latest capital raise, Tilray is likely to require additional funding within the next 6-12 months given its recent operating cash burn and capital expenditures.

Valuation

Tilray has a market capitalization of $900 million and an enterprise value of $1.4 billion after accounting for its $475 million out-of-the-money convertible debt and cash balance. With 2019 Q4 revenue of $47 million, the stock is trading at ~7x EV/Sales. However, stripping out the Manitoba Harvest asset and acquisition price of ~$300 million, Tilray's implied cannabis-only valuation is closer to 10x EV/Sales which is a very high multiple. Given Tilray's record of eight consecutive quarters of negative EBITDA and negative operating cash flow, we find the multiple hard to fathom. We also think that investors have moved beyond the initial optimistic phase towards cannabis stocks and will now focus on near-term financial viability. At this juncture, Tilray has no visible catalyst to drive fundamental improvement.

While liquidity concerns and valuation are two of the biggest impediments to Tilray's investment thesis, we think another significant overhang for the stock is the shares held by Privateer Holdings. Under the agreement reached in September 2018, Privateer shareholders will gradually release 75 million Tilray shares into the public market which represents ~60% of total shares outstanding, including the March equity issuance. On March 31, 11 million shares were already released to Privateer. The gradual release of such a large block of shares over a two-year period will create an immense overhang for the share price, especially given the recent weak share price performance and general market volatility.

Risks and Opportunities

While we think there are limited near-term upside risks to our thesis, the most likely catalyst would be an investment from a resourceful strategic partner. Similar to the investments made by Constellation Brands (STZ) into Canopy (CGC) and Altria (MO) into Cronos (CRON), Tilray shares could receive a big boost if such an event were to occur. However, we think these are low probability events given Tilray has had plenty of time to find a partner as one of the earliest cannabis operators in Canada and globally. Tilray failed to secure deals with Constellation, Altria, and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) (OTCQX:IMBBF) and the market outlook has deteriorated significantly since these deals were stricken (although unlikely, you could guess that Tilray might not be interested in a deal with these firms). The most likely scenario remains that Tilray will continue to operate as a standalone company with its own resources.

Looking Ahead

Tilray was one of the pioneers in the Canadian cannabis industry, but it was caught in the middle of the 2018 market frenzy that sent its shares soaring beyond reasonable levels. Much of the dramatic share price movement was by no fault on the company, but it did create a negative impression on the stock for many investors. In all fairness, we think Tilray has actually avoided some pitfalls we saw at other LPs. Tilray has demonstrated acumen and discipline in acquisitions and it also avoided building expensive greenhouse capacities that are now being rendered worthless by oversupply. It acquired a 660,000 sq ft greenhouse in Canada for only C$35 million at closing and another C$35 million earnouts. That compares to the C$500 million price tag paid by Canopy for two B.C. greenhouses that it just shut down for good earlier this year. Tilray's other acquisitions in retail and Manitoba Harvest are less expensive compared to acquisitions done by Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis (ACB), and Cronos.

Going forward, we do think the risk and reward equation for Tilray shares remains unfavorable at the current share price. The company is still far from reaching profitability and positive cash flow, which indicates the need for further capital raise which will most likely dilute existing shareholders. The gradual release of Privateer shares, accounting for ~60% of total shares outstanding, will create an immense overhang over the next two years. Absent a significant acceleration in the European cannabis legalization or a dramatic improvement in investor sentiment towards cannabis stocks, we think Tilray shares remain unattractive at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.