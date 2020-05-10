When Full Coverage Doesn't Guarantee Against CEF Distribution Cuts

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on April 26, 2020, with certain numbers updated. Please check the latest data before investing.

Compared to a few months ago, there are many more attractively-valued funds to research for possible addition to one's portfolio. Consider that in January's "Quality" report, the top 10 DxY scores ranged from -0.6 to -0.8 while the top 10 DxYxZ scores ranged from 0.0 to 0.2. In our most recent "Quality" report (The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report: April 2020), the DxY scores ranged from -1.2 to -2.2 while the DxYxZ scores ranged from 1.6 to 5.4. By these valuation metrics at least, funds are much more attractive. As we've been writing about; however, since we don't know if the markets will retest their lows, I'm still not suggesting deploying all capital at once. Rather, a dollar-cost averaging strategy should still serve one well.

This month's Quality report is also a good reminder that having >100% distribution coverage is not a full-proof guarantee against a distribution cut. Several funds having >100% coverage from last month's Quality report had to cut their distributions in April due to extremely difficult market conditions for non-investment grade fixed income in particular. Remember, since CEFs can't retain earnings like a regular corporation can, cutting the distribution is often the most prudent move in order to preserve NAV (see Bear Market Thoughts: Distribution Cuts).

Let's take a look at a few examples from our latest "Quality" CEF report (which only include funds with >100% coverage).

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund was the highest-yielding "Quality" fund from last month which had at the time a 15.23% yield with 114% coverage. It just reduced its distribution by -25% in April, from $0.1408 to $0.1056 monthly. Today, it yields 11.41% with 151% coverage; however, note that the earnings data are still from 12/31/2019. It is reasonable to assume that the managers are seeing serious deterioration in their highly junky portfolio (47% "B" and 41% "CCC and below"), and thus are cutting to conserve NAV. I have looked at BGH briefly in the past, but never came away impressed due to its average performance and junky profile.

(Source: BGH website)

[May 9 update: Current yield is 11.46% at a discount of -10.88%. However, I'm still not a fan of the fund at this level.]

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC)

Another example is Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, which yielded 12.43% with 111% coverage last month and was the 5th-highest yielding "Quality" CEF. It reported a more modest cut of -9.3% (from $0.1075 to $0.0975), and today yields 11.11% with 122% coverage. Given ARDC's small CLO allocation, I imagine that this is a preemptive cut knowing that CLO equity cash flows are likely to be impaired over the coming month. We own ARDC in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio and are still bullish on this fund at this level, given its -13.61% discount. Here's the latest asset breakdown of ARDC:

(Source: ARDC website)

[May 9 update: Current yield is 11.46% at a discount of -13.46%. We're still bullish on the fund at this level.]

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Fund (XFLT)

Appearing the "Quality" Report for the first time in a while (maybe ever?) is XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Fund. It entered into the Quality report by virtue of its recent -17.8% distribution cut, from $0.073 to $0.06 monthly, which brought its coverage up above the 100% threshold. It currently yields 16.25% with 113% coverage. In our recent interview with Kimberly Flynn, XAI's Manager Director, she stated that the cut was preemptive and that the distribution should be safe to at least until July. Moreover, she reaffirmed that XFLT aims to distribute only net investment income and minimize ROC as far as possible. We own XFLT in our Income Generator portfolio and are very bullish on the fund at this level. The reason being, CLO prices are still down substantially compared to a few months ago, and when economic conditions normalize, we should see a big boost to the NAV as the holdings appreciate.

(Source: XFLT website)

On top of this, XFLT is currently trading at a very attractive discount of -13.31%, which is among the lowest since inception.

(Source: CEFConnect)

However, please be reminded that CLOs are high-risk/high-reward propositions and therefore members should consider their own risk tolerance before investing, as well as position-size accordingly.

[May 9 update: Current yield is 14.88% at a discount of -6.74%. We're still bullish on the fund at this level.]

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARDC, XFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.