Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) CEO Dayton Misfeldt on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Par Hyare

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim CEO, and Judy Fox, CSO, EVP, Research & Development, Dayton will review recent corporate events, Judy will provide more details on our pipeline and then Dayton will provide a brief financial overview of the first quarter of 2020. We will then open the call for questions for which we will all be available.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Par. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. First and foremost, we hope everyone is staying healthy and we would like to extend our gratitude to everyone who is working so hard to address the COVID-19 pandemic, both on the both on the front-lines, as well as those working to develop treatments and vaccines.

We are working in unprecedented times, presenting us and companies around the globe with unique challenges. At Sunesis, we are prioritizing the safety of our employees and the patients in our ongoing vecabrutinib trial, while maintaining business continuity.

As you know, shelter in place orders were mandated in the San Francisco Bay area in mid-March and such, our employees have been working from home and we have worked closely with our sites in CLL to ensure that our Phase 1b/2 vecabrutinib trial activities are in line with the FDA issued guidance on the conduct of clinical trials during this pandemic.

Throughout this time, we continue to make progress on both our vecabrutinib and PDK1 programs. We still expect initial response assessments for the 500-milligram cohort in the Phase 1b study of vecabrutinib this quarter, as well as follow-up assessments from patient, from lower-dose cohorts who remain on treatment.

However, there is potential for delays in vecabrutinib development due to the impact from COVID-19 but we will have work to address. We will assess next steps and provide updates as the COVID-19 situation evolves and data from the Phase 1b portion of the trial emerge.

We continue to advance our proprietary PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510. In March, we reported encouraging results from an in vitro study indicating that SNS-510 can combine synergistically with several drug classes. We are completing IND-enabling studies for SNS-510 with a target to file an IND by the end of 2020

With that, I will turn the call over to Judy to go into more detail on our current progress.

Judy Fox

Thanks, Dayton. We are currently in the seventh cohort of the Phase Ib/II trial of vecabrutinib. Seven patients are on treatment across three cohorts, 300, 400 and 500-milligram. We see evidence of clinical benefit and as Dayton mentioned, we will have results of the 500-milligram cohort first response assessments this quarter.

In the 300-milligram cohort, stable with disease was observed in three or five patients. One CLL patient is continuing on treatment and is currently completing cycle 10. This patient had a second response assessment of stable disease with a 47% reduction in tumor burden, improving from their 41% reduction in normalized heme parameters. The patient is currently scheduled for a third response assessment in June

In cohort 6, two of the three CLL patients have stable disease upon first response assessments including a patient with a 48% reduction in tumor burden.

Some patients have aggressive disease that remains on treatment by investigator request as the patient is receiving benefits. All three patients remain on treatment and are in cycle 7. We expect second response assessment for the cohort to be available this quarter.

In Cohort 7, the 500-milligram cohort, six patients, four with CLL and two with mantle cell lymphoma cleared the safety evaluation period and three of these patients remain on treatment.

Vecabrutinib has been very well tolerated in the higher dose levels and we have seen an increase in exposure and decreases is cytokines remain consistent. Of note, patients in the higher dose cohorts 300 mg to 500 mg have steadily stayed on treatment with longer than those in the lower dose cohorts.

We have actions to respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Patient safety and trial conduct are the paramount and we are taking the appropriate steps to ensure our studies meets these aims.

COVID-19 has necessitated changes based on protocols implemented at sites that that minimize risk to patient and site personnel.

Some study visit assessments are being conducted locally and by telemedicine, site staff are working remotely as possible and remote study monitoring has been implemented. There are accommodations to study drug distribution directly to patients from sites rather than requiring patients to come in to receive drugs.

Remote visits has had an impact on timeliness of data collection and we are working with sites to address these challenges as we receive additional clinical data from the Phase Ib study, we will evaluate next steps in conjunction with how the pandemic evolves. We will be providing updates as we move forward.

Turning to our other program, SNS-510 is a novel potential first-in-class inhibitor of PDK1, a target of longstanding interest in the oncology community. SNS-510's interaction with PDK1 inhibits both PI3K signaling and PIP3-independent pathways integral to many malignancies and PDK1 can also be overexpressed in breast, lung, prostate and hematologic and other cancers.

We recently recorded that tumors with mutations or deletions in the CDKN2A gene, who are particularly sensitive to SNS-510 in vitro. Aberrations in CDKN2A are associated with many different cancer types. SNS-510 also shows synergistic activity when combined with inhibitors of CDK46, KRAS G12C, RBCL2 in breast cancer, KRAS mutant and lymphoma cell lines.

We are progressing SNS-510 through the IND-enabling program and are in discussion with a number of KOLs, as we establish preclinical collaborations that further characterized SNS-510 and developed clinical plans for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies.

The investigators we have approached have universally expressed enthusiasm for the program and we look forward to assembling our clinical advisory boards in the coming months. We plan to present preclinical findings in the second half of the year.

I will now turn the call over to Dayton to review financial results.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thank you, Judy. In the first quarter, we continued vecabrutinib and SNS-510 developments, while operating with our budget. Cash used in operating activities was $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $6.1 million for the same period in 2019, resulting primarily from the net loss of $5.8 million in changes in operating assets and liabilities.

Our cash position at the end of the first quarter was $28.9 million, sufficient to get us through our next milestones. As you may have seen, our Chief Financial Officer, Willie Quinn, left the company recently to pursue another opportunity. We thank him for his efforts here at Sunesis and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.

Our existing leadership team remains strong and we have appointed Tina Gullotta as our Principal Accounting Officer and promoted her to Vice President, Finance. Tina joined Sunesis nearly two years ago with extensive experience in accounting and finance in the biotech industry.

I would like to conclude these remarks acknowledging the industry-wide impact of COVID-19 and I am proud of the flexibility and commitment that our entire team has demonstrated to maintain business continuity during this unprecedented time.

With that, let's open the call to your questions. Operator?

Justin Kim

Good afternoon everyone. Thanks for taking the questions. The progress on escalation seems to be trending well and certainly looking forward to the initial stand at 500 mg. But, before you sort get those results, I was just sort of curious, I appreciate the need to progress the study once reaching a clinically-effective dose, but are there any paths by which you would be able to expand the study, while also exploring further dose escalation, either to sort of protocol changes that enable escalation or additional cohorts.

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. No. Thanks for the question. I’ll ask Judy answer that.

Judy Fox

Yes. Thanks for the question. So, the protocol, as it currently stands, allows us to expand one or more dose cohorts to confirm a recommended dose. And we have made plans if the decision is made to allow for dose escalation. So, we have amended the protocol.

Justin Kim

Okay. Great. And then, maybe, can you just walk us through the dose expansion process? And what work might need to be done follow identification of the Phase II dose, whether it's sort of increasing the number of clinical sites? I know, currently, there is 11 listed, any IRB approvals et cetera?

Judy Fox

Yes. So, we currently have 11 sites and we feel that’s enough to complete a dose expansion. So that really required to go to that step would be to hold a safety review committee meeting with our investigators and get approval to expand and at what doses that expansion might occur.

Justin Kim

Okay. Got it. Thanks. And then, my last question is just, maybe on sort of the patient baseline characteristics. For those that weren't included in the ASH update, can you give us a sense of maybe the baseline characteristics of the recent – more recently added patients, whether by disease severity or prior lines of treatment, maybe on a high level where they are more or less consistent with the prior population?

Judy Fox

So, we’ll give more details on patient population. We did note that we had or have four TOL and two MCL patients. And we’ve seen a similar of few patients that that are more heavily pretreated and then a number of patients who are less heavily pretreated.

Justin Kim

Okay. Great. Thanks very much. And I’ll hop back in the queue.

Thank you.

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Marc Frahm from Cowen. Your line is open.

Marc Frahm

Yes, thanks for taking my question. Maybe just to follow-up on that last one. You mentioned the protocol has been amended to potentially allow higher doses, at first what doses are now contemplated within the protocol? And then second, I guess, what will you be looking for from cohort 7, that would mature you to want to purse those high doses?

Judy Fox

Yes, I think a few clarifications. So, the protocol will need to go some additional processes in order to open an additional cohort. But we are in a process. I think when we see the data and have the discussion with the investigators, we'll better understand whether escalation is warranted.

Certainly, the safety profile would support additional dose exploration, if that's what we choose to do. Did I answer everything? Or missed one of your question, sorry.

Marc Frahm

Yes, and I guess, what's kind of the scenario that would lead you to want to go higher? Is it that you've seen – do you feel you need to a response in cohort 7 to want to keep going further? Or is it just the fact that you've now – I mean, as you said in your prepared comments, you’ve seen increased exposure with that cohort 7.

Therefore, you pretty much want to go to a higher dose than that one, because you haven’t capped out on exposure?

Judy Fox

Yes, I think it’s going to be a number of different factors that will feed into any decision to dose escalate. And I think some of that will be from us and some of that will come from discussion with investigators. So it’s not – there aren't definitive criteria at the moment.

Okay. Thank you

Okay. Thank you

Dayton Misfeldt

Thank you everyone for participating on our call today. Stay well and we look forward to providing an update on our vecabrutinib trial this quarter. Good afternoon.

