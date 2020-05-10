Simulation Game

Going forward, economic life (and thereby investing) will likely not be the same.

Perhaps more than ever before, the veil has been lifted on the many myths we tell ourselves to make the imaginary seem real.

And yet, incomes (both personal and business) have been replaced, corporations continue to issue bonds (at a record clip) and stocks have bounced 31%.

Economic activity as we know it has ceased to exist in many countries and with it, tens of millions of jobs.

"I imagine [Treasury] can print enough checks to replace every American worker’s lost wages and every business’s lost revenues," Howard Marks wrote last month, in one of the half-dozen memos he's penned since the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

"In other words, it can 'simulate' the effect of the economy on incomes," he added.

For years, commentators of a conspiratorial lean have half-jokingly suggested that humanity is living in a simulation, à la The Matrix. When it comes to economic activity and markets, that is no longer an absurd suggestion.

On Friday, the April jobs report confirmed what everyone already knew from seven weeks of record jobless claims figures - namely that tens of millions of American jobs were vaporized in a matter of weeks.

Rolling up April's headline print with the upwardly revised figure for March shows the entirety of net job creation during the longest expansion in US history wiped off the board - and then some.

We all know it's actually worse than that. The seven-week total for jobless claims counting Thursday's figures is 33.5 million.

Larry Kudlow, Kevin Hassett, and a hodgepodge of commentators were keen to point out that 18.1 million of the jobs lost in April represent "temporary" layoffs. When you do the math, you end up with a talking point centered on the notion that nearly 80% of the newly jobless are in fact just "temporarily" beset.

Normally, efforts to discern a silver lining in otherwise dour data are commendable to the extent they're honest. This time, I find such efforts distasteful in the extreme. There is no silver lining to 20.5 million Americans losing their jobs over a single survey period. It is a human tragedy of historic proportions.

I wrote about the notion of "temporary precarity" on Friday. In an effort to put a face to the numbers, I mentioned that earlier this week, I spoke to a young lady who used to bartend at one of my favorite local haunts. To my surprise, she was relaxing on the beach a mere two miles up the street. That, I noted, was an unexpected piece of news. The last time I spoke with her, she was in New York, where she moved three years previous. Long story short, she lost her job and returned to the island, presumably because she knows virtually everyone here, and was able to locate affordable living arrangements.

That anecdote will resonate with my long-time readers. In August of 2016, I wrote a piece about CLO tranches for this platform. It opened as follows:

What started with the usual hot sake carafes and tuna tataki ended at around 3 a.m. sitting on the patio of a decidedly loud bar with two Albanian girls, one of whom had to translate what I was saying to the other. And they were chain smoking. Good company, great stories, but finally, I just wandered off back home.

The translator in that story is the young lady who is now jobless and back here on the island as a result of the crisis.

I do not know her citizenship status, nor am I apprised of how that might factor into unemployment benefits, but what I do know is that for many of the millions of Americans who have recently lost their jobs, incomes are being replaced in their entirety.

For example, Goldman notes that when you combine state unemployment benefits and additional funds from the federal government, "some groups receive more than their usual wages."

Of course, some receive less, but the bank observes that for two particularly hard hit sectors (retail and leisure and hospitality), "unemployment benefits substantially exceed normal wages."

On the bank's analysis, "laid-off workers on average are entitled to unemployment benefits worth about 106% of their former wages." All told, around three-quarters of those laid-off workers "receive benefits that exceed their former wage," Goldman’s says.

On average, then, we are now quite literally simulating the entire pre-crisis income stream for millions of jobless.

We're doing the same for businesses. In the same analysis, Goldman projects a 40% decline in NIPA profits in the second quarter versus pre-COVID levels, followed by a "gradual" recovery. The bank nets that against $32 billion in assistance to airlines and $80 billion in net operating loss carrybacks split between the second and third quarters.

Then, Goldman adds Paycheck Protection Program funding, 80% of which the bank assumes goes to corporations (versus unincorporated proprietorships). The bank notes that their analysis counts "only the roughly 25% [of PPP funds] that will go to non-wage costs as additive to corporate income."

When you roll all of that up, you end up with total corporate income (inclusive of government assistance) that is only marginally lower than it would have been. Or, as Goldman puts it, "fiscal aid mostly but not entirely offsets the decline in total corporate income."

Finally, the bank forecasts the hit to total disposable personal income. For that, they include estimates of worker income, dividends, proprietors’ income, interest income, rental income, tax cuts and payments to individuals from the government. On the latter, Goldman assumes a hodgepodge of additional support including more direct payments and tax relief.

Below find a visual summary of this exercise (which is part of a lengthy note out last month).

As you can see, Goldman's projections actually call for a small increase in disposable personal income.

Again, we are living in a simulation.

Whether those numbers are correct to the decimal isn't the point. That is, nobody is going to remember the actual figures in yellow in the visual. The purpose of mentioning this is to highlight the Herculean effort underway to replace anything lost to the virus that can possibly be replaced.

Of course, our capacity to make everyone whole - to replace what the virus took from us - is limited, but not in the way you might be thinking.

First, it's limited to the extent that you cannot replace lost lives.

On the economic side, it’s important to note that the financial precarity which goes along with losing one’s wage is only part of the suffering. The loss of dignity and sense of self-worth is devastating, especially for a given household’s primary breadwinner.

Also, note that the expected changes in consumer psychology and behavior will likely mean that at least some of the jobs represented in the chart below aren't coming back.

Even if you believe consumption habits will return to normal, and/or that consumers' approach to restaurants, movie theaters and recreational venues, will eventually be no different than it was pre-COVID, it may already be too late for many small businesses, especially locally-owned establishments.

For example, a new survey from the Society for Human Resource Management suggests more than half of America’s small businesses will exhaust their capacity to keep going by the end of October.

According to sources who spoke to NBC last week, Donald Trump was briefed on a similar projection, which, along with dour forecasts for unemployment, prompted the President to consider additional relief measures that do not require congressional approval. One such plan would entail pushing the tax deadline to September or even December.

That brings me neatly to another aspect of our simulated reality. The deficit is obviously set to balloon on the back of $3 trillion in Treasury issuance and deferred tax revenue. Specifically, Treasury will borrow $2.99 trillion in the April-June quarter. The previous plan was to pay down $56 billion of net marketable debt during the period. In other words, the new refunding plan represents a net $3.06 trillion swing versus what was tipped in February.

While (almost) everyone agrees that this is not the time to talk about (let alone worry about) the deficit, there's still a generalized reluctance in most corners to admit that the crisis has exposed one of the most persistent (and arguably pernicious) myths ever foisted upon the public.

Over the past several weeks, multiple high profile individuals from the world of finance have attempted to keep the myth alive. The following screengrab is truly delightful for how much it captures in so little space:

(Twitter)

On April 23, Lloyd Blankfein tacitly contended that the US needs to "borrow dollars." His purpose in the tweet shown above was simply to drive home the same point that countless other "luminaries" have attempted to make recently. Thanks to the spending associated with virus relief efforts, the deficit is set to balloon to around $4 trillion in 2020, which "should" entail higher bond yields, and all manner of other scary things that you've been indoctrinated to believe invariably accompany fiscal largesse.

What these folks are inadvertently doing, though, is laying bare the absurdity in this type of thinking for the issuer of a reserve currency. I implore you: Step back from this situation and ask yourself whether it makes any sense to say that the US needs another nation to "lend" America "dollars."

Simply put, that is self-referential nonsense. The US can always buy whatever there is to buy that's denominated in US dollars. It has no need to borrow dollars from anyone else because it is the issuer of those dollars. The US can spend too much, which risks stoking inflation, but the US does not, will not, and has never, needed to borrow dollars. Suggesting otherwise is to traffic in patent nonsense, as Blankfein is doing in the tweet above.

Note that my response got the stamp of approval from Stephanie Kelton. Most readers are likely familiar with Dr. Kelton, but if not, the bio visible in the screengrab tells you quite a bit. She is, in my judgement and that of Bloomberg, Barron's, Politico, and various other publications, the future of economics and finance. She is, affectionately, the fairy godmother of Modern Monetary Theory.

Here is what she had to say recently in one of the multiple Financial Times pieces she's either written, co-written, or been quoted in:

Why do governments sell bonds whenever they run deficits? Why not just spend without adding to the national debt? It is an important question. Part of the reason is habit. Under a gold standard, governments sold bonds so deficits would not leave too much currency in people’s hands. [...] Today, borrowing is voluntary, at least for countries with sovereign currencies. Sovereign bonds are just an interest-bearing form of government money. The UK, for example, is under no obligation to offer an interest-bearing alternative to its zero-interest currency, nor must it pay market rates when it borrows. As Japan has demonstrated with yield curve control, the interest rate on government bonds is a policy choice. So today, governments sell bonds to protect something more valuable than gold: a well-guarded secret about the true nature of their fiscal capacities, which, if widely understood, might lead to calls for “overt monetary financing” to pay for public goods. By selling bonds, they maintain the illusion of being financially constrained.

You can quibble with some of the details (as one PhD commenter did in response to my lengthy take on Treasury's refunding announcement), but you cannot argue with the general thrust of those excerpted passages because they are simply a description of reality.

And that captures what is perhaps the most ironic thing about Kelton. She is often criticized for harboring "magical" thinking. In fact, however, it is everyone else whose thinking is "magical," at least if you accept that any of this has meaning in the first place (more on that at the very end of this piece).

After all, there is nothing more absurd than contending that the issuer of a reserve currency (especially the issuer of the reserve currency) needs to borrow that currency from somebody else.

Additionally, I would strongly advise against suggesting that Kelton is incorrect to say that the interest rate on government bonds is a policy choice. Note that she cites yield curve control in Japan as a case in point. The Fed is widely expected to adopt YCC before the end of 2020. When they do, you are going to discover that the legendary "bond vigilantes" are utterly helpless in the face of a developed market central bank determined to peg the curve.

This brings us full circle to the quote I used here at the outset from Marks. Treasury and the Fed have constructed a simulation of the largest economy on the planet. Both personal and corporate incomes have been replaced, and while Treasury is indeed borrowing to perpetuate the illusion that the money "comes from" somewhere, you should note that on almost all estimates, the Fed will end up monetizing the entirety of the stimulus - including a presumed $1 trillion+ fourth virus relief package later this year.

On Friday, the Fed said it would taper Treasury purchases to $7 billion per day from $8 billion starting next week. That's in keeping with recent precedent. They’ve trimmed daily buying regularly since the introduction of unlimited QE in March. But that reduced pace is still torrid by any standard outside of the COVID crisis. The balance sheet is now closing in on $7 trillion.

Crucially, note that despite the US economy being mired in a modern day depression, US investment grade bond issuance notched two consecutive monthly records in March and April. Boeing's $25 billion sale late last month was the sixth largest in history. The pace is unprecedented (see the visual).

It's not hard to explain the supply side of this equation. Companies need cash and they need it now, so they are tapping revolvers, drawing down credit lines and, if they can, issuing debt. What's inexplicable is the demand side. How is it that the market is wide open for corporate borrowers at a time when the outlook for corporate profits has never been this uncertain?

The answer, obviously, is the Fed, which has committed to backstopping the credit market via two programs, one of which addresses the primary market, and the other the secondary market. The latter will buy credit ETFs, likely beginning this coming week.

Critics shout "moral hazard," but are loath to acknowledge the fact that the mere prospect of the Fed being in the market may have already saved taxpayers some $60 billion. That is the amount Boeing said it and its suppliers needed back in March. After the $25 billion debt sale mentioned above, the company said it is no longer seeking government assistance.

It's true that Treasury provides the first-loss buffer for many of the Fed's emergency facilities, including the corporate credit programs. But remember, there is no guarantee that losses will be incurred. In fact, GFC programs designed along the same lines turned a profit for taxpayers.

Meanwhile, US equities have now bounced 31% from the March nadir, calling into question the notion that a retesting of those lows is in the cards.

We are well ahead of the "normal" pace for recouping a bear market plunge, and if March was, in fact, the low, this will have been a historically brief brush with a grizzly.

The VIX is a mirror image of its March 16 self, touching a 28-handle on Friday, from 82 at the height of the crisis.

That, despite the fact that corporate profits are down 16% so far in reporting season, on the way to who knows what kind of decline for the second quarter, which is destined to be the single worst three-month stretch for the US economy in modern history.

So, where does it all end? If we can simulate incomes (both personal and corporate), and if the only cap on Congress's capacity to make everyone whole is inflation (which is clearly constrained in the near-term by a massive demand shock and over the longer-term by well-known structural factors), and further, if the Fed can keep the market open for corporate borrowers simply by saying it will buy corporate bonds, in what sense was any of it real in the first place?

The short, simple answer comes from Marks. To wit, from the same memo cited above:

If all businesses shut down, we won’t have the things we need. These days, for example, people are counting on grocery deliveries and take-out food. But does anyone wonder where food comes from and how it reaches us? The Treasury can make up for people’s lost wages, but people need the things wages buy. So replacing lost wages and revenues will not be enough for long: the economy has to produce goods and services.

The longer answer (which, for me anyway, speaks to the "simulation" aspect) comes from Yuval Noah Harari.

I'll leave you with an excerpt from Sapiens, abridged with some omissions necessary to make the passages amenable to the audience here (and note that the book was published in 2011, so make allowances when it comes to the numbers).

Any large-scale human cooperation—whether a modern state, a medieval church, an ancient city, or an archaic tribe—is rooted in common myths that exist only in people’s collective imagination. Yet none of these things exists outside the stories that people invent and tell one another. There are no nations [and] no money, except in our collective imagination. Take for example the world of business corporations. Modern businesspeople and lawyers are, in fact, powerful sorcerers. The principal difference between them and tribal shamans is that modern lawyers tell far stranger tales. The legend of Peugeot affords us a good example. Peugeot began as a small family business in the village of Valentigney, just 300 kilometers from the Stadel cave. Today the company employs about 200,000 people worldwide, most of whom are complete strangers to each other. These strangers cooperate so effectively that in 2008 Peugeot produced more than 1.5 million automobiles, earning revenues of about 55 billion Euros. In what sense can we say that Peugeot exists? There are many Peugeot vehicles, but these are obviously not the company. Even if every Peugeot vehicle in the world were simultaneously junked and sold for scrap metal, Peugeot would not disappear. It would continue to manufacture new cars and issue its annual report. The company owns factories, machinery and showrooms, and employs mechanics, accountants, managers and secretaries, but all these together do not comprise Peugeot. A disaster might kill every single one of Peugeot’s employees, and go on to destroy all of its assembly lines and executive offices. Even then, the company could borrow money, hire new employees, build new factories and buy new machinery. Peugeot has managers and stockholders, but neither do they constitute the company. All the managers could be dismissed and all its shares sold, but the company itself would remain intact. Peugeot belongs to a particular genre of legal fictions called “limited liability companies.” The idea behind such companies is among humanity’s most ingenious inventions. Homo sapiens lived for untold millennia without them. [...] Ever since the Cognitive Revolution, Sapiens have thus been living in a dual reality. On the one hand, the objective reality of rivers, trees and lions; and on the other hand, the imagined reality of... nations and corporations. As time went by, the imagined reality became ever more powerful, so that today the very survival of rivers, trees and lions depends on the grace of imagined entities such as the United States and Google.

