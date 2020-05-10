BMEZ: BlackRock's Second Offering In The Healthcare Space

The other benefit here is that BMEZ is trading at a discount of 5.97%, while BME is at a slight premium of 2.92%.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

BlackRock launched its fund the BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) on January 29th, 2020. Roughly a month before the broader market had hit all-time highs and the COVID-19 crisis-induced selloff began. In hindsight, this will probably be viewed as a very fortunate timing of launching a fund. Reported on March 31st, 2020 - the fund still had 22.58% allocated to cash. This means they still have plenty of money to put to work.

There is very limited information on this fund so far. No Annual or Semi-Annual Reports yet. Not even a quarterly Fact Sheet is available at this time since it's so new. However, I still believe it warrants a look as there appear to be differences from BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to BMEZ.

BMEZ launched with the same investment objective of BME, to "provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation."

In fact, they also have the same investment policy; "at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries." This is further mirrored by both funds utilizing an option writing strategy to "enhance dividend yield."

An investor may want to initiate a position in BMEZ if they are lacking healthcare exposure. This does come with the risk of being a sector-specific fund. So this wouldn't provide any diversification if you aren't already pretty well-diversified overall in your portfolio.

Performance

So far, the fund launch has been successful. I would say. The fund launched at $20 per share. 105 million shares were sold and raised $2.1 billion in assets. The share price has now receded to $19.23 per share. While at the same time the NAV has risen to $20.45 per share. This helped create an attractive discount of 5.97%. The healthcare industry is one of the beneficiaries in this latest market crisis certainly is evident here.

Another similarity with BME is the management team. All three portfolio managers serve for both funds. This should bode well for BMEZ going forward.

(Source - BlackRock Website)

So, just how well has BME done to successfully maneuver its fund since inception? I'm glad you asked!

Data by YCharts

BME launched in March of 2005, since then the fund has put up an incredible performance, in my opinion. This is further reflected by the fund outperforming its ETF counterpart, the Health Care Select SPDR ETF (XLV). Which, the ETF itself has put up respectable returns.





Holdings

I would caution, however, that the holdings between these two funds are significantly different. BMEZ does have that ~22% cash. This could see the fund underperform if they are too hesitant to put to work. The flip side of this though, is that they have so much opportunity if they put it to work at the right time too. Holding off for more attractive valuation could see the fund handily outperform as they are investing in a broadly depressed market.

For reference, BME last reported 1.05% cash. BME does also have 51.28% in healthcare equipment and services. Another 47.67% in pharma, biotech and life sciences. If cash was taken out of the equation, BMEZ would have a bit of similar composition. The fund has 39.85% pharma, biotech and life sciences. Another 37.57% in health care equipment and services.

With that in mind, their top ten holdings are significantly different at this time. That will also lead to a massive difference in performance over the longer-term should the fund maintain a different mix. That isn't necessarily a bad thing. But when we do see funds of other sponsors have similar funds, they tend to begin holding the same positions, equating to quite similar performance.

The top ten holdings for BMEZ:

The top ten holdings for BMEJ:

(Source - BlackRock)

We see there isn't one overlap in this case. BME holds relatively larger, better known large-cap stocks. BMEZ holds smaller positions, that aren't as widely known - I would theorize. At least personally the BMEZ holdings aren't as recognizable to me.

This is further backed up then by the fact that BMEZ does report the market-cap-weighted holdings as being in smaller and mid-sized companies. For BME, they hold 85.16% in large-cap, 11.52% in mid and 2.28% in small. For BMEZ; 37.52% large-cap, 31.14% mid-cap and 8.76% in small-cap.

So that does let us know that they lean towards investing in smaller companies. This could potentially lead to more volatility. We generally witness the larger cap companies having more stability. The companies that can afford to pay out strong dividends and continue to grow those dividends over time. Whereas we would suspect that BMEZ's positions would rely significantly on capital appreciation for returns.

In this sense, this launch is similar to BlackRock's Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). They launched BSTZ on 6/26/2019. It focuses on smaller-cap-weighted tech positions. Whereas the BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) focuses on larger-cap names.

Limited-Term

Just like BSTZ, BMEZ is also a term dated fund. Meaning that it will be possibly be liquidated completely in the future. For BMEZ, it is 12 years after the effective date of the fund. This puts the "dissolution date" on January 29th, 2032.

Like similar term dated funds, the board has the discretion to extend the termination date if it would do so at a disadvantageous time. The first extension would be "once for up to one year." The second extension can be "once for an additional six months, to a date up to and including eighteen months after the initial dissolution date."

They also include that they may conduct a tender offer to change the fund to a perpetually trading closed-end fund. This would happen 12 months before the liquidation date. It would be for repurchasing 100% of all outstanding shares. If they maintained $200 million in net assets following the completion of the tender offer - they would "eliminate the dissolution date without shareholder approval and provide for the Trust's perpetual existence."

They also stated that they are not a "target term" fund. That means they are not targeting to return the inception NAV of $20 back to shareholders. If liquidated or tendered, it will be whatever the current NAV is. Hopefully, it will be much higher than the $20 per share at inception.

In this case, BMEZ has been structured much like BSTZ. Throwing a "z" on the end of the ticker and launching a similar fund. Though I do have a positive image of BlackRock so that is quite fine by me. The more option for funds to invest in, the more opportunity. It would also be interesting to know if they have any more planned for launch in the future.

Conclusion

BMEZ is a new fund offered by BlackRock that launched in January 2020. They came at an opportune time to hopefully take advantage of some very depressed prices in the overall market selloff. They had last reported about 22% in cash, so they still have plenty left in the tank to put to work. Along with this cash, they are probably acquiring names in the same manner that they did with BSTZ. They are more than likely utilizing put writing to collect premiums. This helps the fund collect some gains off of that, plus while also acquiring shares should the price fall below the strike price. Meaning they are picking up shares of names below the then market trading price. I do worry that they won't deploy enough of their capital though and may miss a strong bull market if they aren't too aggressive. That is for them to decide though.

The management team has steered BME successfully. However, with BMEZ, they are more focused on smaller companies. This can lead to more volatility in the fund as the underlying positions will garner returns from appreciation and not stable dividends, in general.

The fund is also currently offering investors a discount of 5.97%, where BME is trading at a slight premium. This can certainly be an enticing valuation as BME itself is tough to get at a discount. For the more income-oriented investors too, BMEZ offers a distribution rate of 6.24%, paid out monthly at $0.10. This can be compared to BME's 5.87%. A slightly higher distribution rate, though lower when compared to other CEF peers.

BME was one of the funds to not have to cut in the 2008/09 crisis too. Every crisis is different but that certainly is a testament to the fund's success. It also helps that healthcare is a relatively defensive area to invest in.

Healthcare had been under pressure from politicians and was relatively a value compared to the rest of the market for the last several years. I had been over-weighting the healthcare space for these reasons. Now, the latest selloff has pushed my healthcare positions to my largest sector allocation. Therefore, personally, I don't feel compelled to add new funds to BMEZ. I will, however, evaluate my plethora of healthcare-related names. I will then decide to eliminate or trim some positions to make room for BMEZ.

This may also be too new for some investors to invest in. I know that generally, we would like to put 6-months to a year of a track record in place before investing. However, I'm willing to give the largest asset manager in the world the benefit of the doubt. This is especially true as they aren't going after some new crazy strategy that may or may not work. It's BlackRock, it's healthcare, it's options writing - nothing wild here!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BME, BST, BSTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally released to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on April 18th, 2020.