JETS: Airline Stocks Face Turbulence From Falling Bond Prices

I am cautious on the JETS ETF until airline bond prices firm up.

Bond prices for Southwest, Delta, United and American are dropping because of liquidity concerns.

Warren Buffett capitulated on the airlines and announced that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) sold its remaining shares in Delta (DAL), American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Southwest (LUV).

The JETS ETF (JETS) gives investors exposure to the airline sector. The four stocks that Warren Buffett sold represent 43% of the holdings in the JETS ETF. In this article, I look at the prospects for the JETS ETF by focusing on the 4 largest positions, which are representative of the airline industry overall.

Delta, American, United and Southwest are all burning cash and have less than 1 year of liquidity at current burn rates. Their cash burn may go down if passenger activity picks up, or if they receive additional funds from the CARES Act.

Liquidity concerns are driving down their bond prices. The bond and equity markets are telling these companies that they need to raise more capital. With falling bond prices, the chances of dilutive equity offerings increases.

United Airlines and Southwest have already raised equity. However they are both trading below the price of the recent offerings.

I am looking for a good entry point into airlines, because I think they will recover.

In the short term, I cautious about JETS ETF until the airlines have enough liquidity to satisfy bond investors and reverse the trend of falling bond prices.

JETS ETF Performance

The JETS ETF is down 59% YTD. Of the four major airlines, only Southwest is outperforming the JETS ETF.

Data by YCharts

Airline Bond Prices

The bonds of the four major airlines have been falling. Even after the airlines received funds from the CARES Act and equity/debt raises, the bond prices have continued to fall.

I chose the Senior Unsecured Notes with a maturity of ~10 years for comparison purposes:

Southwest 2.625% Senior Unsecured Notes due 02/10/2030

(Source: Finra bond prices)

American Airlines 3.850% Senior Unsecured Bonds due 08/15/2029

(Source: Finra bond prices)

Delta 3.750% Senior Unsecured Notes due 10/28/2029

(Source: Finra bond prices)

United Air Lines 4.875% Senior Unsecured Notes due 01/15/2025

(Source: Finra bond prices)

Cash Burn and Liquidity

The four major airlines all have under 1 year of liquidity at current levels. Further funding from the CARES Act may enhance the liquidity positions. Additionally, a pickup in passenger traffic from record low levels would help.

Southwest recently issued equity at $28.50 and the stock is trading at $25.45. United issued equity at $26.50 and the stock is trading at $22.75.

Southwest

Cash Burn: $30-$35 million per day (for 2Q)

Cash (as of 4/24): $9.3 billion

Days of liquidity at current burn rates: 286 days

Payroll Support Program proceeds: $1.6 billion

Unencumbered assets: $8 billion (including $6 billion aircraft)

Recent equity raise: $2 billion at $28.50 per share (April 29, 2020)

Recent convertible debt funding: $2 billion 1.250% Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (April 29, 2020)

Recent debt raise: $2 billion of Senior Notes (April 29, 2020)

Source: Press Release and 1Q Earnings Transcript

American Airlines

Cash Burn: $70 million per day in 2Q, going down to $50 million per day in June

Liquidity: $11 billion at the end of June, compared to $6.8 billion at the end of March

Days of liquidity at June burn rate: 220 days

CARES Act Assistance: $10.6 billion

Unencumbered assets: $10 billion (but expects to pledge some of it for loans, including the $4.75 billion from the CARES Act)

Source: Press Release and 1Q Earnings Transcript

Delta Air Lines

Cash Burn: $50 million per day in May (down from $100 million per day in March)

Liquidity: $10 billion at the end of June

Days of liquidity: 200 days

CARES Act: Received $2.7 billion (of the expected $5.4 billion). $3.8 billion is direct aid with $1.6 billion in a low-interest unsecured 10-year loan

Unencumbered assets: $13.5 billion (down from $20 billion pre-crisis)

Recent debt raise: $1.5 billion Senior Secured Notes due 2025 and $1.5 billion Term Loan B Credit Facility due 2023 (April 22, 2020)

Source: 1Q Earnings Transcript

United Airlines

Cash Burn: $40-$45 million per day in 2Q (down from $50 million per day entering 2Q)

Liquidity: $9.6 billion at the start of May (expect the same at the end of 2Q)

Days of liquidity: 225 days

CARES Act grant: $3.5 billion

Unencumbered assets: $10 billion, consisting of $8 billion aircraft and $2 billion routes (excluding $10 billion Mileage Plus asset)

Recent equity raise: $1 billion equity at $26.50 per share (April 24, 2020)

Source: 1Q Earnings Transcript

Conclusion

The airlines are burning a significant amount of cash every day. They have been able to access the debt markets and they are receiving funding from the CARES Act. Also, Southwest and United raised equity capital. It is a good sign for the airlines that investors are participating in these offerings.

However, bond prices are falling. Bond investors are telling the airlines that they want to see stronger balance sheets to ride out the Coronavirus crisis. I expect that there will be more equity offerings, which would be dilutive to current shareholders.

The action in the bond market is a cautious signal to equity investors. I am cautious on the JETS ETF until the prices of airline bonds firm up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.