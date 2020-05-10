DHT Holdings Inc. - Resilience Is Key When Tide Goes Out

DHT Holdings Inc. is a stock that can protect an investor when the tide goes out.

The medium-term tanker demand will be challenging. Still, the 2021 winter will be strong on the back of strong fundamentals.

Recent rally in tankers stocks reflects imbalances in the oil market. Yet, imbalances are not sustainable by default.

Key Takeaway

OPEC’s strategic move to increase production from 9.7 million bpd to 10-11 million bpd in April led oil price to plummet. With the oil demand already hit by COVID-19, the glut soared to historically high levels leading the forward curve into contango. This confluence of events drove the demand for dirty tankers to all-time highs.

The recent rally in tankers stocks reflects the imbalances mentioned above. Yet, imbalances are not sustainable by default. As such, I believe that a cyclical correction is imminent on the back of a challenging tanker market. The key factors that will result in the soft tanker environment are the following:

1. A decrease in oil supply by the OPEC+ and non-OPEC output cuts will lead to an increase in oil prices. As a result, floating storage economics will be unfavorable.

2. The floating storage destocking will lead to an increase in tonnage availability.

3. The onshore inventory destocking will lead to a decrease in tonnage demand.

Looking into 2021 winter, I expect a strong market on the back of the small orderbook and the aging global fleet.

Resilience is the key to navigate in this kind of tanker environment. Hence, I believe that DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) can weather the medium-term weakness without putting any pressure on its balance sheet for the following reasons:

1. As of 31st March 2020, the charter cover for the company stands at c. 40% and c. 20% for 2020 and 2021, respectively. As a result, I expect DHT to be extremely resilient to any downward pressure in the tanker spot market.

2. DHT has a strong balance sheet due to its ample liquidity, back-loaded debt profile and strong operating cash flows from Q2 2020 chartering activity.

3. The company enters the period of correction with minimum unfunded capital expenditures.

As of 7th May 2020, the company’s equity currency was trading at a 0.86x discount to net asset valuation (NYSE:NAV) or $6.6/share. Despite the imminent cyclical correction, I expect that DHT will show resilience to any downward movement in price.

The base case scenario suggests that the company’s stock is trading at c. 1.2x premium to NAV or $9/share.

Crude tanker demand overview

In March, Saudi Arabia announced that it will increase production from 9.7 million bpd to 10-11 million bpd in April. This strategic move led to the collapse of oil prices. As a result, on the 9th of March 2020 Brent (CO1:COM) and crude oil (CL1:COM) were trading at $33 from $45 (-27%) and $31 from $41 (-24%), respectively. The collapse of the front-month oil prices drove the Brent forward curve to steepen (Contango). This outcome made several countries increase their oil demand to benefit from the historic low prices. An event that had a profound impact on tankers' short-term demand.

Also, the contango made certain storage plays profitable. As a result, many VLCCs and Suezmaxes left the spot market. Specifically, the week ending April 10, the amount of floating storage increased to c. 146 million barrels on 110 tankers. Consequently, 110 tankers were out of the spot market.

Both developments mentioned above had a tremendous effect on tankers' short-term demand. As a result, VLCCs were fixing at a range of $100,000/day - $200,000/day and Suezmaxes at a range of $70,000/day - $110,000/day.

To put everything into perspective, assuming an all-in cash breakeven rate for a 5-year VLCC at c. $30,000/day. At $150,000/day, the vessel earns:

c. $11 million of free cash flow in a quarter or

15% of its value assuming that a 5-year old VLCC market valuation is at c. $70 million or

1.5 years of free cash flow, assuming a long-term rate of $50,000/day. Source: Cleaves Securities – Chart by Author

Crude tanker demand outlook

In April, OPEC+ reached a historical 3-phase deal. The first phase starts with an output cut of 9.7 million bpd or c. 10% of the global supply starting from May until June. The second phase commences in July and covers the remaining 2020. During that period, the output cut will rise to 8 million bpd. Finally, during the third phase, the output cut will fall to 6 million bpd from January 2021 and until April 2022.

With a forecasted lower oil supply and an inventory correction looming, I have turned cautious on tankers' demand outlook. To be more specific, I believe that the key factors below will lead to significantly lower spot market rates in the medium-term:

As a result, I expect a correction in tanker stocks across the board. Still, I view that the upcoming cyclical correction is normal since the massive inventory build cannot go on forever.

Looking into 2021 winter, my expectation is that the small orderbook (8% of the total fleet) coupled with the aging global fleet (7% of the fleet is above 20 years old) will support tanker rates well above cash breakeven levels.

The balance of the note provides business and valuation insights into why DHT Holdings Inc. is a stock that can protect an investor when the tide goes out.

DHT because resilience is the key

DHT Holdings Inc. owns and operates a fleet of 27 VLCCs raging in size from 200,000 to 320,000 deadweight tons. As of 31 March 2020, the company has 13 VLCCs or c. 50% of its fleet scrubber fitted with additional 5 retrofits to be done in 2020/2021. Also, the company owns 50% of Goodwood, which is the technical manager for 24 vessels of its fleet.

Coverage matters

Management acted proactively by fixing 6 VLCCs for a firm 12-month period at $67,300/day. 5 of the 6 charters have optional periods ranging from 3 to 6 months. The vessels will generate a total EBITDA of c. $120 million during its firm period. It is also important to note that 5 of the 6 charters are on 14 years old vessels. Leaving the younger and commercially more attractive fleet open to the spot market.

Moreover, another 4 vessels were in term-charters as of 31 December 2019. DHT Amazon, DHT China, DHT Sundarbans and DHT Taiga are in term-charters with expiry dates in Q4 2021, Q2 2021, Q4 2021 and Q4 2022, respectively.

As of 31st of March 2020, the term-charters mentioned above give the company a charter cover of c. 40% and 20% for 2020 and 2021, respectively.

As a result, DHT will be extremely resilient to any downward pressure in the tanker spot market.

Balance sheet matters

The company has ample liquidity to face a potential weak spot market. Cash and cash equivalents stand at c. $76 million as of 31 March 2020. In addition, management has in its disposal $136 million RCF to fund any working capital requirements.

The chart below presents the company’s debt profile until 2024. It is evident that the debt profile is back-loaded with no debt maturities in the short-term. The first material maturity comes in Q3 2021 with the convertible senior notes.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Release – Chart by Author

Finally, the company’s leverage is broadly consistent with its competitors. Specifically, the total interest-bearing debt to total capitalization stands at 44% with peers’ mean at 43%. Needless to say that the company’s prudent capital structure has a substantial impact on cash breakeven rates.

Considering DHT's ample liquidity, back-loaded debt profile and expected strong operating cash flows as a result of the Q2 2020 chartering activity, I view that the company has a strong balance sheet and a successful credit story to tell.

Capital commitments

DHT is entering the period of correction with minimum future capital commitments. Specifically, the company does not have a newbuilding program in place. DHT’s future contractual obligations are related to the 5 retrofits to be done in 2020/2021.

It is important to note that the major part of the capital expenditures for the scrubber installations has already been funded. In September 2018, management secured an additional $50 million as part of the Nordea BW VLCC acquisition credit facility. As of 17 April 2020, the company drew down the remaining $13.5 million.

In conclusion, DHT enters the period of correction with minimum unfunded capital expenditures.

Net Asset Valuation

The company’s fleet value is based on the reported charter-free fair market value as of 31 December 2019 adjusted for Q1 2020 depreciation. All other amounts are as of 31 March 2020. As a result, I view that the company’s net asset value is $7.7/share. The chart below shows the main drivers of DHT’s net asset valuation.

As of 7 May 2020, the company’s equity currency was trading at a 0.86x discount to net asset valuation or $6.6/share. I expect DHT stock to rectify the existing dislocation between market value and NAV on the back of the arguments mentioned above. An equity currency trading at NAV suggests an upside of 14% without considering the hefty dividend yield. Whilst it is not prudent to annualize dividend distribution to such volatile markets, it is worth noting that adding the Q1 2020 dividend of $0.35 on an annualized basis ($1.40) results in an annualized dividend yield of 21%.

The challenging tanker demand outlook will lead to a cyclical correction for the tanker stocks across the board. Yet, I view that DHT is well protected from the weak tanker environment. In the base case scenario, I expect the company to get better valuation premiums on the back of hefty dividend payments. Hence, I view the stock to trade at $9/share or 1.2x premium to NAV.

Peers comparison

The table below presents a comparison between DHT and its direct competitors (Euronav (EURN) Frontline Ltd. (FRO), International Seaways, Inc. (INSW), Teekay Tankers (TNK)) for several key metrics.

It is important to note that for the key metric of EV/EBITDA, the company trades at a 5.6x multiple. As a result, the company already trades at a significant discount compared to its competitors since the peers’ mean is at 8.5x.

Source: Seeking Alpha data as of 7 May 2020

Conclusion

I expect a challenging spot market in the medium-term due to the confluence of the following factors:

Yet, I believe that the imminent cyclical correction is normal.

My sentiment for 2021 winter remains bullish as a result of the historically small orderbook and the aging global fleet.

Resilience is the key to navigate in this kind of tanker environment. Thus, I consider that DHT Holdings Inc. is the tanker stock that can protect an investor from the weak tanker market.

The investment case suggests that the stock price is trading at 1.2x premium to NAV or $9/share resulting in a potential upside of 36% from the closing price at the time of writing.

The future catalysts for the investment case are:

Market-specific catalysts

1. An increase in oil demand starts from Q3 2020 onward.

2. The VLSFO - HSFO fuel spread widens in order for the company to benefit from the scrubber equipped vessels.

DHT specific catalysts

1. The company starts to get better valuation multiple as it continues to enhance total shareholder returns.

2. Continuous de-leveraging of the business.

3. Further decrease in the company’s spot exposure for 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DHT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The investment's expected total return looks at a 12-month time horizon.



This article discusses risky investments including volatile and thinly traded shipping investments. Not knowing your goals; risk tolerance and other relevant factors I cannot recommend any specific investment. Please do your own additional due diligence.