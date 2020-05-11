Billionaire Watch List: 4 REITs Buffett Should Buy

As I scan the universe of U.S. publicly-listed REITs I began to think as if I were Warren Buffett, a billionaire investor who pledges to eventually invest $137 billion of cash for Berkshire Hathaway.

Naturally then, I find Warren Buffett not only a fascinating figure but also one well worth following.

You might not have known this, but about a month ago, Forbes published its 34th annual list of global billionaires.

You might not have known it because you have more important things on your mind than who’s who these days. Like, I don’t know, surviving pandemics and economic shutdowns: Both the disease and the cure.

No doubt recognizing that, Forbes tried to make its press release on the subject as relevant – and therefore shareable – as possible. For instance, it writes:

“Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, some of the world’s wealthiest are serving as agents of change and taking action to reinvent their businesses to aid in the global response to the coronavirus outbreak.”

And it was quick to add:

“The Forbes wealth team is closely monitoring what billionaires are doing in response to the pandemic with a Billionaire Tracker: Actions the World’s Wealthiest Are Taking in Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.”

Even so, that press release only garnered 22,861 views.

Of course, the actual 2020 richest list itself probably got a few more hits, to say the least. But I still maintain that less of us cared this year than back in April 2019.

That was when the economy was booming…

The sun was shining…

And happily, none of us had ever heard of COVID-19.

If you want to talk about riches, those good old days are well worth looking at.

The Rich Lost Money Too

To be fair, “those good old days” probably bring up some nostalgia for many of the world’s 0.0001%-ers (i.e., those with wealth far beyond the 1%-ers) as well.

That’s why the intro to the actual “Richest in 2020” list reads:

“The richest people on earth are not immune to the coronavirus. As the pandemic tightened its grip on Europe and America, global equity markets imploded, tanking many fortunes. As of March 18, when we finalized this list, Forbes counted 2,095 billionaires, 58 fewer than a year ago and 226 fewer than just 12 days earlier, when we initially calculated these net worths. “Of the billionaires who remain, 51% are poorer than they were last year. In raw terms, the world’s billionaires are worth $8 trillion, down $700 billion from 2019.”

Even so, none of that means Jeff Bezos lost his spot at No. 1. This is his third year as the world’s richest man, “despite giving $26 billion worth of his Amazon stock to his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos as part of their divorce settlement last summer.”

As of early April, he was worth $113 billion. And Bill Gates is still No. 2.

But the No. 3 spot now belongs to Bernard Arnault, the French overseer of 70 fashion brands, and his family. He’s worth $76 billion.

Warren Buffett, meanwhile, has a “mere” $67.5 billion at last check – no doubt after his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) shares took a beating this year.

But the fact that he’s now “only” the world's fourth-richest man doesn’t mean he’s not still one to pay attention to.

Besides, something tells me his savvy investment style will take him back up to No.3 soon enough. In the long term, a focus on fundamentals is bound to beat out decadence 99 times out of 100.

Maybe even more.

This Isn’t About Wealth, It’s About Business

Now, before anyone rips me off in the comments section below, let me be clear.

Then I’m going to take notice.

“… held his very first virtual annual meeting on Saturday, May 2. “It was an interactive, informative, four-hour call that gave a lot of food for thought for a lot of people. I know because I listened to it.”

That included the part where he said:

We’re not doing anything big, obviously. We’re willing to do something very big. I mean, you could come to me on Monday morning with something that involved $30 or $40 billion, or $50 billion. And if we really liked what we were seeing, we would do it…”

Yet he hasn’t so far.

I understand his caution. He has an enormous, internationally-scrutinized reputation to manage, not to mention the trust and finances of his shareholders.

With that said, if I had “$30 or $40 billion, or $50 billion” to work with, I know where I’d be putting at least portions of it…

Right into quality stocks like the ones below.

If Only I Had Buffett Bucks

That’s a boatload of dry powder.

Now given Buffett’s experience with airlines, I’m fairly confident that he would have no interest in putting capital to work in the lodging or gaming sectors. As he explained,

“Our airline position was a mistake. Berkshire is worth less today because I took that position than if I hadn’t.”

In 1986, Warren Buffett bought a 400-acre farm in Nebraska, and years later he said the “farm was worth five times what he paid for it, and the building now throws off annual distributions that exceed 35% of the initial equity investment”.

He explained, “You don’t need to be an expert in order to achieve satisfactory investment returns.”

One way for “average Joe or Jane” to invest in farmland, like Buffett, is to consider Gladstone Land (LAND), a small-cap REIT that owns 111 farms with 86,534 total acres in 10 states. And one differentiator for this REIT is that it invests in farms used to grow healthy foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

Unlike row crops, specialty crops are more profitable and less dependent on the government. They also have lower storage costs and they are typically closer to major urban populations; this have a higher development potential. LAND’s acreage is currently 100% leased.

But like I really like about LAND is the steady history of earnings and dividend growth. Since its IPO in 2013, the company has purchased over $796 million of new farm assets that has resulted in consistent revenue growth (grown by a multiple of 9.0x) and increases in AFFO. Most importantly, since the IPO LAND has made 81 consecutive monthly cash distributions.

Today LAND is trading at $13.48 with a dividend yield of 4.0%. I know that’s not such a high yield, compared with some of the other sexier sectors like retail and net lease, but there's very little COVID-19 risk and in fact, food is a mission critical category and as Will Rogers said, “they are making it any more” (referring to land).

Analysts forecast AFFO per share to grow by 14% in 2020 and this makes me sleep well at night knowing the dividend is well covered. Also, management has significant “skin in the game” so I know interests are aligned. We maintain a Buy Watch (waiting on a pullback). (We recently interviewed Gladstone’s CEO on iREIT TV).

At the end of 2009, Berkshire Hathaway became a 50% owner of Berkadia Commercial Mortgage (formerly known as Capmark), the country’s third-largest servicer of commercial mortgages.

At the time of this acquisition, the company said “though commercial real estate will face major problems in the next few years, long-term opportunities for Berkadia are significant.”

That was in 2009 and now we’re faced with another dilemma in the commercial real estate sector, called COVID-19. However, this crisis is unique in that it’s a temporary event that has put pressure on commercial real estate lenders.

However, Ladder Capital (LADR) is a unique player in the sector due its multi-disciplined platform that generates revenue from:

Senior loans - $3.5 billion total loan portfolio and 77% floating rate

Highly-rated, short-duration, highly-liquid securities portfolio

Owned real estate - $1.047 billion in value at Q1-20

To manage the COVID-19 crisis, Ladder has built up significant liquidity with unrestricted cash of ~ $830 million and $2.6 billion of unencumbered assets (represents approximately 40% of total assets). The company’s cash alone represents approximately 12% of total assets.

I have frequently advocated Ladder’s diversified and nimble approach to originating loans with an average size of around $20 million. Around 80% of the balance sheet loans are transitional where the assets are close to stabilization with a weighted average LTV of 71% (at origination). The company said that “in April approximately 99% of its loan portfolio remained current.”

Another often overlooked element to Ladder’s business model is its $671 million worth of investments in triple net leased properties to company’s like Dollar General, BJ’s, and Walgreens. The net lease properties are generally financed with long-term non-recourse mortgages and then principally leased to credit tenants.

Also, to help enhance liquidity and financial flexibility, Ladder recently established a new $206 million secured warehouse facility to finance balance sheet loans with Koch Real Estate Investment LLC, an affiliate of Koch Industries.

According to Forbes, Koch Industries is “America's second largest private company by revenue” and the diversified company “generates ~ $110 billion in revenues from businesses including pipelines, chemicals, Dixie cups and Stainmaster carpet.”

Coincidentally, Charles Koch, the CEO worth an estimated $46.2 billion (according to Forbes) compared with Warren Buffet, who is worth an estimated $69.8 billion.

The new Koch-backed facility is non-recourse and provides Ladder with added financial flexibility to augment the and preserve the underlying value of Ladder’s book of business.

Also, Ladder executed a $300 million private CLO financing arrangement with Goldman Sachs to finance $481 million of first mortgage loans at 65% advance rate on a match term basis. Ladder retained a 35% controlling equity interest in the collateral.

Ladder paid its quarterly cash dividend on April 1 and the company said its “board will continue to make dividend decisions in the best long-term interest of the company and our shareholders.” Management still owns 12.9 million shares of stock in the company that represents over 10% of the company. Shares are down roughly 56% over the last 90 days and now yield 16.6%. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Another commercial mortgage REIT that I think billionaire Buffett would like is Broadmark Realty (BRMK). Warren Buffett is no stranger to the residential housing market as Berkshire Hathaway owns Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices that possesses more than 40 real estate brokerage brands in the U.S., including Long & Foster, Wood Bros Realty and Huff Realty. It also owns mortgage and insurance companies.

While COVID-19 and growing unemployment have put added pressure on new home sales, Broadmark is well positioned to ride out the storm since the company is “not dependent on outside lenders to fund loans or construction draws." This specialty mortgage REIT has zero debt and launched a private fund to raise additional capital to fund demand, so the company is not reliant on public capital.

As other lenders with higher leverage levels are threatened with adverse liquidity challenges and a potential inability to fund projects, Broadmark remains a source of funding for new projects. The company told me recently that the “pipeline remains solid”, and as it stated on its Q4-19 earnings call on March 12, it still expects to grow in the 2nd half of 2020.

Furthermore, while certain sectors of the real estate market—hospitality, office and retail, primarily—are predicted to be most impacted by the coronavirus crisis, there is greater confidence in the multifamily and single-family home markets, which is where Broadmark lends.

Broadmark recently cut its dividend from $.08 per share to $.06 per share (paid monthly), and while that 25% is deep, I recognize that the company is being conservative in light of these unprecedented times.

Shares have pulled back around 24% since the listing (was previously a SPAC) and the dividend yield is now 9.1%. BRMK earnings call is May 11th and we plan to interview the CEO (on iREIT TV) this week (subscribe to iREIT on Alpha to get the full interview). We maintain a Spec Buy.

One final REIT and this one was inspired from Buffett’s latest annual meeting virtual call:

“Never bet against America. That is as true today as it was in 1789, during the Civil War, and in the depths of the Depression… American magic has always prevailed, and it will do so again.”

PS Business (PSB) is considered an industrial REIT that owns “business parks in great locations offering industrial, office/warehouse and traditional office space with onsite leasing and management teams.”

The company owns 27.5 million rentable square feet in six states and a 95% interest in a 395-unit multifamily apartment complex in Tysons, Virginia. PS Business has over 5,000 customers making this one of the most diversified landlords in the U.S.

As I see it, PS Business is a landlord to American middle market businesses, concentrated in 12 submarkets, with around 86% of its space consisting of light industrial or “flex” space. The company has a stable and diversified customer base with limited exposure to any single industry.

It’s important to point out that PS Busines does have exposure to retail and food tenants that account for around 7.5% of revenue and as a result the collection rate attributable to the industrial segment of the portfolio is 85%. On the earnings call the company said:

“A large portion of the industrial tenants that have not yet paid April's rent are retail-oriented customers such as furniture warehouses and bedding stores because retail storefronts have been shuttered. We also have some retail exposure within our flex portfolio, which as a segment had a slightly higher collection rate at 87%, but still well below historic average.”

PS Business’s office portfolio “has performed well with 97% of April's rent collected, as this segment is anchored with GSA leases and leases with government contractors who have not been as affected by the shelter-in-place orders.”

The company said that “across all product types, the majority of customers who have not paid their April rent have indicated they may be seeking rent relief of some sort… roughly 20% of our customers have given an indication that they may be seeking rent relief.”

The company also said it had “received rent relief applications from only 10% of customers” and that it is “evaluating each rent relief application on a case-by-case basis.”

The rent relief requests that the company has agreed to thus far have been “in the form of base rent deferral for an average of one to three months with payback periods averaging six to twelve months.” The company added that “this form of relief has generally been reserved for small retail tenants and the cafes and gyms that serve as amenities in our parks”.

One of the reasons that I have been so bullish with PS Business Parks is because of the strong balance sheet. The company has no debt outstanding with roughly $340 million of liquidity (~$90 million of cash and $250 million of borrowing capacity on the credit facility).

PS Business is one of just a handful of A-Rated REITs and the company has strong leverage ratios including debt + preferred to EBITDA of 3.4x and a fixed charge coverage of 5.5x.

The dividend is well-covered (by AFFO) with a payout ratio of 77%. The yield of 3.4% is not as juicy as the other picks on the list, but we see exceptional upside as the shares are trading ~300 basis points below (P/AFFO is 22.1x) the normal valuation (P/FFO) range (25.1x). We maintain a Buy.

Learning from Buffett's Mistakes

On the recent investor call, Warren Buffett explained,

"We started with the textile business. We started a company called diversified retailing, which merged into Berkshire, became part of Berkshire and started with a department store in Baltimore. And department stores looked good in 1966 but the world has gone against them."

Yet as Alice Schroeder in The Snowball explained,

"Within the first couple of years at Hochschild-Kohn, Buffett had figured out that the essential skill in retailing was merchandising, not finance. He and his partners (Charlie Munger) also had learned enough about retailing to understand that it was a lot like the restaurant business: a wearying marathon in which, every mile, fresh, aggressive competition could leap in and race ahead of you."

However, Berkshire Hathaway finds itself in the midst of the COVID-19 era with a stake in two retail REITs: Seritage Growth (SRG) and STORE Capital (STOR). Buffett commented on the recent virtual interview:

"People are developing different habits in retail. There’s no question about that. Now that doesn’t mean we haven’t got a bunch of good retail businesses, but there are businesses that were having problems before and that have even greater problems now."

He added:

"If you own a shopping center, you’ve got a bunch of tenants that don’t want to pay you right now. And the supply and demand for retail space may change fairly significantly. The supply and demand for office space may changed significantly. A lot of people have learned that they can work at home or that there’s other methods of conducting their business than they might’ve thought from what they were doing a couple of years ago. And when change happens in the world, you adjust to it."

Stay tuned for my article (later this week) - in which I will be writing a thoughtful analysis of Berkshire's ownership stage in SRG and STOR (remember that Marketplace subscribers always get the content first) - called In Depth Analysis Of Buffett Brick and Mortar.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRMK, LADR, LAND, PSB, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.