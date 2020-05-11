FXA: Australian Dollar Is A Once-In-A-Decade Buy

After teetering on the edge for the past 5 years, the coronavirus pandemic finally tipped the Australian dollar over the brink, as the AUD/USD ETF (FXA) dived under the 2008 lows at the peak of the crisis. Though, FXA recovered more than 13% and climbed back above the multi-decade lows, as Australia gets ready to reopen its economy after successfully containing the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source: Investing.com

Recovery Rally in AUD Just Getting Started On Relatively Robust Fundamentals

While a deep downturn on the domestic economy is inevitable given its interdependence to the rest of the world, we reckon FXA will continue its recovery path given the country's relatively low debt-to-GDP at 43%, comparing to the advanced economy average of above 100%. Per Australian Financial Review, thanks to its fiscal discipline over the years, Australia was able to "reap the benefits" by outspending other countries in fiscal stimulus to the tune of 10.6 per cent of GDP:

Source: The Australian Financial Review

The substantial fiscal boost would most likely help Australia's economy get back on its feet and lead to strengthening of its currency. Meanwhile, Australia's surging trade balance is another economic indicator supportive of more long-term gains in the AUD, as exports of goods and services in March rose $5.55 billion to a record $42.4 billion according to trade data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Australia Balance of Trade ($billion)

Source: Trading Economics

Solid growth in exports, which was driven mainly by commodities including gold and iron ore, will certainly help soften the blow of an economy still reeling from quarantine measures.

Positive Yield Differential To Drive AUD/USD Higher

Looking back, the free-falling of Australia's interest rates had been one of the main culprits behind FXA's persistent downtrend over the past decade. Indeed, once known as a high-yielding currency, the narrative has completely shifted after the 10-year Australia government bond yield not only converged but dropped below its U.S. counterpart since 2018:

Source: WingCapital Investments

As the above chart illustrates, the Australian dollar had been tracking the continuous decline in the spread between 10-year Australia and U.S. bond yield, and FXA eventually fell out of its bottom soon after the spread plunged below zero. That said, in light of the Fed's aggressive monetary easing policy to combat the economic fallout from COVID-19, the yield spread has since reversed above positive territory and is currently at the widest in nearly 3 years. We expect FXA to follow suit and recover towards 2018 levels given its tight relationship with the yield differential over the past decade.

RBA To Keep Rates At Rock Bottom For Years - But It's All Relative

After 5 rate cuts in less than a year, the Reserve Bank of Australia (NYSE:RBA) said "the cash rate has reached its floor, indicating it was not prepared to move into negative interest rates." At the same time, according to WestPac, it is highly unlikely the RBA will be raising rates until 2023, given the unemployment rate is expected to stay around 6% and well above the full employment rate of 4.5%.

That being said, on a relative basis we reckon RBA will be no less dovish than other major central banks, which will also be maintaining zero or negative interest rate policies for years to come. Not to mention RBA's $50bn bond buying thus far pales in comparison to the trillions being spent by the Fed. Going forward, with Australia being ahead the curve in terms of keeping the outbreak under control and reopening its economy, in our opinion the RBA will most likely be able to normalize its monetary policy quicker than the Fed and others.

Positive Divergence In Copper Is A Bullish Signal For FXA

Meanwhile, in spite of the most devastating economic contraction since the Great Depression, we notice that the price of copper, which is considered a bellwether for global economic growth, has fared surprisingly well and continued to hold above both 2008 and 2016 lows:

Source: WingCapital Investments

The relative strength in copper is a positive sign for FXA given the historically strong correlation between the two. Indeed, as the above chart shows, the two had been moving in tandem but started decoupling since 2018, during which the relative decline in Australia's interest rates became the driving force behind AUD's weakness. Though with the yield differential having turned the corner and back above positive territory, we expect FXA to eventually re-converge with copper to the upside.

Weak Seasonality To Provide Dip Buying Opportunity

On the back of the global risk-on rally, the Aussie dollar has rebounded to its April swing highs after a brief dip to start the month. That said, seasonality suggests an imminent breakout is unlikely. According to EquityClock.com, May has historically been one of the weakest months for the AUD in the past 20 years:

Source: EquityClock.com

As the chart suggests, the Australia dollar will likely decline into the end of the month before launching a strong rally into the summer. In terms of catalysts, ongoing disputes between U.S. and China on the origins of the virus as well as possible termination of the "Phase 1" trade deal could lead to another pullback in the FXA. Though, escalation beyond threats appears doubtful at least in the short-term, considering both countries' priority remains to stabilize their domestic economy. Hence, any dips will most likely be bought as fundamentals and technicals are favorable for further gains in the AUD.

In summary, Australia's relatively robust fundamentals, yield differential turning positive and strong technicals in copper prices all point to resurgence in the Australian dollar. We expect FXA to march towards the 70 handle and recover all year-to-date losses by the end of the summer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We may have options, futures or other derivative positions in the above tickers mentioned.