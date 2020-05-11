Dividend Increases: May 2-8, 2020

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

The CCC list is separated into three categories based on how long companies have maintained their streak of annually increasing dividends: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This past week, fourteen companies in the CCC list decided to increase their dividends, including one of my DivGro holdings. The following table provides a summary.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Agree Realty (ADC)

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, ADC is an integrated REIT focused on the ownership, acquisition, development, and management of retail properties in the United States. ADC's business objective is to generate consistent shareholder returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of retail properties net leased to industry tenants.

On May 7, ADC declared a quarterly dividend of 60¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.6% from the prior dividend of 58.5¢.

Payable Jul 10, to shareholders of record on Jun 26; ex-div: Jun 25.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, AMP, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. AMP was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005.

On May 6, AMP declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per share.

This is an increase of 7.2% from the prior dividend of 97¢.

Payable May 29, to shareholders of record on May 18; ex-div: May 15.

Cogent Communications (CCOI)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., CCOI provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. CCOI offers bandwidths up to 100 Gigabits per second.

On May 6, CCOI declared a quarterly dividend of 68¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.0% from the prior dividend of 66¢.

Payable Jun 5, to shareholders of record on May 22; ex-div: May 21.

Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

CHCT is a self-managed, fully-integrated healthcare real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The company has investment properties in about 30 states.

On May 4, CHCT declared a quarterly dividend of 42¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.6% from the prior dividend of 41.75¢.

Payable May 29, to shareholders of record on May 15; ex-div: May 14.

CNO Financial (CNO)

CNO is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States. The company develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets. CNO was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

On May 8, CNO declared a quarterly dividend of 12¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.1% from the prior dividend of 11¢.

Payable Jun 24, to shareholders of record on Jun 10; ex-div: Jun 9.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

CPK is a diversified energy company engaged in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company is involved in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services, and other related businesses. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. CPK was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

On May 7, CPK declared a quarterly dividend of 44¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.6% from the prior dividend of 40.5¢.

Payable Jul 6, to shareholders of record on Jun 15; ex-div: Jun 12.

Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

EXPD provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers air freight services; ocean freight and ocean services; intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, warehousing, and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions. EXPD was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

On May 5, EXPD declared a semi-annual dividend of 52¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.0% from the prior dividend of 50¢.

Payable Jun 15, to shareholders of record on Jun 1; ex-div: May 29.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

FDS provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to investment communities worldwide. The company combines content about companies and securities from markets all over the globe into a single online platform of information and analytics. It provides desktop solutions, mobile applications, and comprehensive data feeds. FDS was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

On May 4, FDS declared a quarterly dividend of 77¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.9% from the prior dividend of 72¢.

Payable Jun 18, to shareholders of record on May 29; ex-div: May 28.

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

FNV operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. FNV was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

On May 6, FNV declared a quarterly dividend of 26¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.0% from the prior dividend of 25¢.

Payable Jun 25, to shareholders of record on Jun 11; ex-div: Jun 10.

Microchip Technology (MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures, and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

On May 7, MCHP declared a quarterly dividend of 36.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.1% from the prior dividend of 36.7¢.

Payable Jun 4, to shareholders of record on May 21; ex-div: May 20.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PEP is a global beverage and food company. The company distributes beverages under well-known brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, 7UP and Tropicana, and food and snacks under brands such as Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, and Ruffles. PEP was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

On May 5, PEP declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0225 per share.

This is an increase of 7.1% from the prior dividend of 95.5¢.

Payable Jun 30, to shareholders of record on Jun 5; ex-div: Jun 4.

PetMed Express (PETS)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, PETS operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies to retail customers. PETS also sells food, beds, crates, stairs, strollers, and other pet supplies through its website.

On May 4, PETS declared a quarterly dividend of 28¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.7% from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable May 22, to shareholders of record on May 15; ex-div: May 14.

Power Integrations (POWI)

POWI designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers. POWI was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

On May 7, POWI declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.5% from the prior dividend of 19¢.

Payable Jun 30, to shareholders of record on May 29; ex-div: May 28.

RLI (RLI)

RLI is an insurance holding company that underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It operates in the Casualty, Property, and Surety segments, and markets its products through branch offices and independent agents. RLI was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

On May 7, RLI declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.3% from the prior dividend of 23¢.

Payable Jun 19, to shareholders of record on May 29; ex-div: May 28.

TE Connectivity (TEL)

TEL is a technology company involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensor solutions. The company operates in approximately 150 countries through direct sales channels as well as through third-party distributors. Target markets include automotive, industrial equipment and consumer devices. TEL was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

On May 5, TEL declared a quarterly dividend of 48¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.3% from the prior dividend of 46¢.

Payable Jun 5, to shareholders of record on May 22; ex-div: May 21.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, PEP, EXPD, and AMP.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

PEP's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in PEP in January 2010 would have returned 9.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

EXPD's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in EXPD in January 2010 would have returned 8.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AMP's price line is below the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a discount fair value. An investment in AMP in January 2010 would have returned 13.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts And Suspensions

Following requests from readers, I'm temporarily adding this section to my weekly articles series.

I hope you find this informative, if not a bit confusing because the focus of this series is Dividend Increases. But the COVID-19 pandemic has created extraordinary circumstances and many companies are taking extraordinary steps as a result.

Please note that I'm only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in the CCC list.

Previously Announced

Announced in Week of May 2-8

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

On May 8, BIP declared a quarterly dividend of 48.5¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 9.8% from the prior dividend of 53.75¢.

Payable Jun 30, to shareholders of record on May 29; ex-div: May 28.

Great Ajax (AJX)

On May 3, AJX declared a quarterly dividend of 17¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 47.9% from the prior dividend of 32¢.

Payable May 29, to shareholders of record on May 15; ex-div: May 14.

Walt Disney (DIS)

On May 5, DIS announced that it would forgo its H1 dividend.

WestRock (WRK)

On May 5, WRK declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 57% from the prior dividend of 46.5¢.

Payable May 28, to shareholders of record on May 19; ex-div: May 18.

Wendy's (WEN)

On May 6, WEN declared a quarterly dividend of 5¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 58.3% from the prior dividend of 12¢.

Payable June 15, to shareholders of record on June 1; ex-div: May 29.

Extended Stay America (STAY)

On May 6, STAY declared a quarterly dividend of 1¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 95.7% from the prior dividend of 23¢.

Payable June 4, to shareholders of record on May 21; ex-div: May 20.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 12-25, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yield Price (8.May) Yrs 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Wednesday, 13 May (Ex-Div Date 05/13) Apogee Enterprises (APOG) 3.56% $21.07 9 11.8% 0.1875 05/29 Thursday, 14 May (Ex-Div Date 05/14) AGCO (AGCO) 1.25% $51.13 7 7.4% 0.16 06/15 Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) 2.38% $53.85 11 4.4% 0.32 05/29 Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) 4.33% $37.84 10 8.4% 0.41 05/29 Great Ajax (AJX) 8.25% $8.24 5 N/A 0.17 05/29 Allete (ALE) 4.43% $55.78 10 3.7% 0.6175 06/01 American States Water (AWR) 1.61% $75.74 65 6.9% 0.305 06/01 Friday, 15 May (Ex-Div Date 05/15) AmerisourceBergen (ABC) 1.91% $88.09 16 10.0% 0.42 06/01 Amgen (AMGN) 2.73% $234.82 10 18.9% 1.6 06/08 Ameriprise Financial (AMP) 3.31% $125.61 15 11.0% 1.04 05/29 Monday, 18 May (Ex-Div Date 05/18) Aramark (ARMK) 1.69% $26.08 6 7.2% 0.11 06/02 Tuesday, 19 May (Ex-Div Date 05/19) Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) 3.96% $36.39 45 7.8% 0.36 06/10 Aflac (AFL) 3.09% $36.26 38 7.9% 0.28 06/01 Assured Guaranty (AGO) 2.79% $28.67 9 10.4% 0.2 06/03 Thursday, 21 May (Ex-Div Date 05/21) Barnes (B) 1.71% $37.48 9 7.3% 0.16 06/10 Friday, 22 May (Ex-Div Date 05/22) Assurant (AIZ) 2.55% $98.80 16 18.0% 0.63 06/16 Atmos Energy (ATO) 2.36% $97.33 36 7.5% 0.575 06/08

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.