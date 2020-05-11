Vermilion Energy: Dividend Gone & Unlikely To Return Anytime Soon

Given these risks are also accompanied with no income, they are not a desirable investment for dividend investors and thus I believe that maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate.

Since their leverage has increased further during the first quarter of 2020, they will need spend years deleveraging before reinstating any significant dividends.

I previously warned about this risk in two articles, as their poor dividend coverage and high leverage left them zero ability to sustain their dividend during a downturn.

Introduction

The complete suspension of dividends by Vermilion Energy (VET) has been quite severe for their shareholders, as I suspect many dividend investors were lured by their large dividend yield. Whilst this seemed excellent on the surface, there were clear warning signs that it had virtually zero ability to endure even a modest downturn, as two of my previous articles warned (1) (2). Even though their shares may still be desirable for a contrarian investor, they offer nothing appealing for dividend investors since their dividend is unlikely to return anytime soon.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous four years.

Image Source: Author.

Their deteriorating dividend coverage in the years leading up to 2020 was the first clear warning sign that their dividend had virtually zero ability to withstand a downturn. Since I have already discussed this aspect in detail, please refer to my aforementioned previous articles. Whilst they could possibly sustain dividend payments half their previous level once operating conditions recover, this will only occur providing their financial position is adequately strong, which inturn depends on their cash flows.

Although on the surface it appears that their operating cash flow increased year on year during the first quarter of 2020, this comparison was aided very significantly by their working capital movements. Once these are removed from both time periods, their operating cash flow actually decreased 34.59% year on year to C$159m, which in turn resulted in negative free cash of C$74m before working capital movements. Given this and the fact that operating conditions have worsened since the end of the first quarter, it seems likely that their debt will continue increasing throughout this year with the extent depending on volatile and difficult to predict commodity prices.

Financial Position

Since their cash flows could possibly sustain at least half their previous dividend once conditions improve, their financial position will determine the time frame before they could be safely reinstated. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Image Source: Author.

Upon reviewing these financial metrics it quickly becomes apparent that they entered this downturn with high leverage, which was the second clear warning sign that they had zero ability to support their dividends. If interested, a more detailed analysis can found in my aforementioned previous articles. Naturally this has continued worsening, with leverage already hitting very high levels, as evidenced by a gearing ratio of 63.18%.

Even if operating conditions completely recovered within the next quarter, which seems unlikely, they would still need to deleverage before reinstating their dividends. Given their current high leverage that is likely to continue increasing in the short-term, they would likely need to decrease their net debt by at least C$1b, if not C$1.5b. Naturally the time frame to accomplish this would depend on future commodity prices, but barring a sudden and sustained oil price spike it appears likely to take a number of years. To provide an example, assuming they abstain from any material dividends, it would still take them four to six years if their annual free cash flow were to reach C$250m, which is approximately equal to the average of 2017-2019.

This is quite a significant length of time for a dividend investor to wait around with little to no return, whilst also taking material risk owning shares in a very highly leveraged oil and gas company. It would not be unrealistic to imagine another downturn during this time, especially since the world may begin moving away from fossil fuels and thus the time frame to deleverage could easily exceed six years.

Image Source: Author.

Not only is their leverage very high but arguably even worse, their liquidity is quite weak, with a current ratio of only 0.68 being concerning when paired with a low cash balance as indicated by their cash ratio and cash-to-operating cash flow. To make matters even worse, they only have C$516m left remaining in their C$2.1b credit facility, of which I estimate at least approximately C$100m would need to remain to provide working capital to smooth out the lumpiness of cash flows. Since their free cash flow excluding working capital movements during the first quarter of 2020 was negative C$74m, this remaining balance is draining quite fast, especially as operating conditions have worsened thus far into the second quarter.

Given they are a relatively small company with highly volatile earnings that already has very high leverage, if operating conditions fail to recover by the end of this year it could be difficult for them to raise additional debt. Whilst a recovery may eventuate within this time frame, it further increases the risks and lowers their appeal to dividend investors.

Conclusion

Even though they have acted quickly to suspend their dividend, they still face a long road ahead to reach a point where it makes sense for them to be reinstated. At the end of the day, a midsized oil and gas company should never have been considered as a dividend investment. Even if their poor dividend coverage and highly leveraged financial position were completely ignored, their high capital intensity and volatile earnings already made them undesirable. If an investor is seeking income from the oil and gas industry, they are best served to favor the largest companies that normally have the financial firepower to outlast downturns. Since nothing material has changed since my last article, I will continue maintaining my neutral rating since I believe that there are superior opportunities.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Vermilion Energy’s Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.