My Outlook For This Week, Partly Cloudy With A Chance Of Storm

I have a new SPAC that I think merits your attention. If Tesla is going to delay its Semi, then Nikolai Trucks which will come public through a SPAC reverse merger could get a lot of attention. Please do you own homework before you pull the trigger.

I waited to after 6 pm because I so curious about where the market might be tomorrow. At the start of this writing the futures were flat, now we are up significantly. Amazing.

There is nothing that I can put my finger on at this point, and in fact we could easily reach for 3000, out of all proportion for valuation.

With the VIX now under 30, it would make sense to execute some Put options on the SPY or QQQ for a little extra insurance.

Starting to feel like a glutton for punishment, but keep a slug of cash handy. I can't help but feel that we could sell sharply.

The futures are flat and that’s a win

I was extremely curious about how the futures would look today. Being flat tonight in my mind is a win. We have seen the market rise aggressively last week. I was once again caught off guard by this market’s sanguine attitude towards all these job losses. I was lamenting to a friend how tiresome it feels to be so wrong and still have a negative view. His response? Well if you keep at calling for a sell-off eventually you’ll be right. That stung. He’s right, but also is it so wrong to be wary right now? I think not. I am trying to strike a balance here, How do you have some resources ready to take advantage of a sale, and yet stay in the game. I have been advocating keeping cash, as hard as it is to block out the siren song of new stocks beckoning for your reserve dollars, keep that cash in your wallet. Does a 25% reserve sound too timid for you? Try to hold 20% or 15%. Also, now might be the time to buy some Put options, as the VIX is below 30. Yes, a stopped clock is right two times a day and even a blind squirrel can get the nut, haha. While I might be a target for ridicule for calling a big fall last week, I still feel obligated to give some caution as the S&P 500 is stretching for levels that are hard to justify right now. Again, I expect to be much higher later in the year but the visibility right now is too cloudy. A storm might be just ahead. What the cause will be I have no idea at this point.

So let’s see what is coming this week. We have less of an earnings calendar, so with fewer earnings news to spook the market and a dropping VIX could get us very close to 3,000.

Monday, May 11:

Amcor plc (AMCR), Ameren Corp (AEE), Cable One Inc (CABO), Cardinal Health Inc (CAH), Datadog (DDOG), Ecopetrol SA (EC), Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET), Entergy Co. (ETR), ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF), Marriott International Inc (MAR), Simon Property Group Inc (SPG), Tencent Music Entertainment Group - (TME), Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH),

My Take: MAR as a hotel is a hard-hit in this era of isolation. I would be interested to know what their view is as to what geographies are opening. ZBH is a medical device manufacturer for knees and other spare body parts. Elective surgery is going to be one of the first areas to open, and I would like to hear their view of when procedures will start up again.

Tuesday, May 12:

Alcon AG (ALC), Allergan plc (AGN), BioNTech SE (BNTX), Duke Energy Corp (DUK), Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC), ORIX Co. (IX), Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK), Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), XP Inc. (XP),

My Take: This will be the last earnings report for AGN before the acquisition by Abbvie (ABBV) goes through. I am very interested in AGN because the whole aesthetic elective procedures industry “Botox and Boobs” has been shut down. I believe that this area will be one of the first areas to be restarted. If ABBV is hammered over a bad report, I think ABBV should be bought. BNTX is collaborating with Pfizer (PFE) for a Covid-19 RNA vaccine, so it might be interesting to hear from them.

Wednesday, May 13:

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Sony Corp (SNE), Steris PLC (STE), Toyota Motor Corp (TM),

My Take: CSCO is under pressure from Arista Networks (ANET) in my opinion. It would be interesting to hear from them about their Software-Defined-Network efforts. Also, I’d love to hear about Webex, as a competitor to Zoom Video (ZM). It would be interesting to hear from SNE, they have a huge content business, the old Columbia Pictures Entertainment. They should sell it now and concentrate on their PSE business.

Thursday, May 14:

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), Beigene Ltd (BGNE), Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM), Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP), Nice Ltd (NICE), NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK), PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR), Suzano S.A. (SUZ),

My Take: AMAT will be interesting as we have learned that chips sales for Q1 lagged 3.6% from last year. Since AMAT makes the machines that make chips it will be very interesting to hear what they have to say about sales going forward. Of course, everyone is cutting back on guidance so maybe they don’t make give us that visibility, but perhaps we can read between the lines. Also, I like NLOK, I like DTC (direct-to-consumer) type, business models. They provide a service that I think is pretty unique, especially as a stand-alone public company. NLOK, is fairly new in its current form after their corporate anti-virus business was sold off.

Friday, May 15:

Draft Kings (NASDAQ:DKNG), JD.Com Inc (JD), VF Corp (VFC),

My Take: I’m not big on Chinese companies, though I do trade Alibaba (BABA) on occasion. JD is a competitor, and how they report could have an influence on price. I've made no secret of my ardor for DKNG, though as this is the first report for DKNG as a public company, market participants don't always treat newcomers kindly. Also, it has been a hyperbolic name. I would reduce or hedge a bit going into earnings.

Does Musk have a mood disorder?

About 10 days ago Musk tweeted that forced stay at home orders was fascist and unconstitutional. Then Musk a few days later tweeted that the Tesla (TSLA) stock price was overvalued and that he was selling his homes and giving up all worldly possessions.

Market participants might remember that several years ago Musk stated that the stock was over-priced as well. Perhaps my memory is faulty but it seems to me that back then it was the start of a stream of intemperate tweets, tweets, and statements that culminated in the $420 offer to take the company private. If you recall that led to the stock price suffering and the SEC taking action.

Yesterday we were treated to this item as reported by Reuters…

Elon Musk says Tesla (TSLA) is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. His tweet maintains that the "unelected & ignorant" Interim Health Officer of Alameda is acting contrary to the governor, the U.S. president and the Constitution.

"Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA."

Dr. Jekyll or Mr. Hyde?

I feel like we have two different Musk’s and they seem to alternate between Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde after a time. This will have an effect on the stock price, and not to the positive in my opinion. Musk has a number of projects on his plate, including a new car factory in Berlin, an update to the Model S, the Cybertruck, and finding a factory site and building the Semi-Truck which was supposed to be operational last year. He has just delayed the Roadster for another year, and I expect the same for the Semi IMO. This will leave the door open for another zero-emission semi-truck manufacturer (more on that below)

Another Musk pronouncement

Elon Musk says technology he is working on (@ Neuralink) could render human language obsolete in as few as five years. That's the best-case scenario, otherwise 10 years…

My Take: I would not bet against Musk, however, this feels like yet another wild statement in a string of wild statements. I think Musk is about to get into trouble again, and if you are speculating in TSLA beware.

The item below from Reuters returns me to my introduction for this piece.

Are we about to sell off? Or as I have also allowed in earlier pieces, are we in a sideways consolidation? If this is a true consolidation then there should be some rotation around different sectors. The tech sector has been the star for this rally, with industrials and financials lagging. Perhaps the rotation will be in the health sector. That doesn’t require that the tech sector must sell-off, but it doesn’t mean it needs to stay lofty. In any case, check out the below item and make up your own mind.

Investors selling tech stocks this week...Rotation ahead?

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors pulled $16.2 billion from stocks in the past week in the largest weekly redemption since the March stock market slump, according to the Bank of America’s weekly flows data. Stock markets have staged a remarkable recovery in the past month after the coronavirus crisis cause a massive tumble in March. The rebound has been powered by technology stocks but BofA said there were signs of “tech fatigue”. Technology stocks saw the first week of outflows so far this year, with investors redeeming $43 million worth, BofA said its weekly research note.

Gold and high-yield bond funds both saw their biggest six-week inflows on record, with $32 billion flowing into high-yielding bonds in what analysts called a “high-yield comeback”. Investors added $11.3 billion into bonds and $53.5 billion into cash in the past week, BofA said, with an internal indicator of sentiment at “extreme bearish”. As lockdown measures aiming to limit the spread of the new coronavirus have brought the global economy to a halt, BofA analysts said that they had seen a massive inflow to cash from BofA private clients in the past four to eight weeks. The U.S. bank also said that nine of ten clients believed the current market recover was a “bear market rally” and seven out of ten said they would only buy the assets that the U.S. Federal Reserve purchases through it various stimulus schemes.

Another SPAC that you might find interesting

I want to call your attention to another SPAC, in this case, it is VectorIQ Acquisition Corp (VTIQ). The last SPAC I featured worked out quite well it was Double Eagle Acquisition Corp (DEAC) which a reverse merger for Draft Kings (DKNG). If you haven’t been paying attention I suggest doing some reading on SPACs and reverse mergers before you take the leap. VTIQ will have Nikolai Trucks merge into it fairly soon. Nikolai Trucks will likely be the first zero-emission Semi-Truck. I believe they have about +$12 Billion in backorder, these from many large enterprises that want to satisfy ESG by embracing zero-emission. This is a very different opportunity than Draft Kings (DKNG), and I am not saying you will get the same return. However, if I am right and the Tesla Semi is going to be delayed for longer than a year (They haven’t sited a factory yet), there might be some excitement in this name coming public, as an alternative to TSLA. I am active in VTIQ in the warrants. There will be a vote this week that will confirm that VTIQ goes on to the merger, so I would advise digging through the filings before making any decisions.

My Trades: I am long DKNG in warrants and call options, I am also long VTIQ in warrants. I would advise caution in TSLA shares. I think that if Musk has an undiagnosed mood disorder, there is no shame in getting treatment. Also, I am not a mental health professional. In fact, it is unprofessional for any health professional to make an armchair diagnosis. So take my caution for what it is, caution. TSLA is well-priced right now, and it often sells off very precipitously. If that happens, I would, in fact, be a buyer. Musk is a genius and I am an admirer, I just would be more of an admirer of the stock at a lower level. Good luck

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long DKNG and VTIQ warrants. I am also long DKNG in call options