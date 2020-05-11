UPS: Strong Possible Upside For This Shipping Giant

The share price may suffer more in the near term, but investors get to enjoy a 4+% dividend while they wait for the share price to recover.

The e-commerce business still has room to grow, and the recent pandemic may have shifted demand for online sales even higher.

Investment Thesis

I think some stocks get can caught up in market herd mentality that can affect their share price for both good and bad. I believe that United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is one of those investments. Investors probably haven't been super happy from the returns that the company has given them over the years:

(Source: Morningstar)

UPS has underperformed the market in every stretch measured on Morningstar's trailing returns page, but that is primarily due to its underperformance since around 2017:

(Source: Google Finance)

I think there are a number of reasons the company has underperformed since 2017, but perhaps the biggest would be pricing pressure from one of its largest customers, Amazon (AMZN), and the fear that Amazon may eventually squeeze its operating margins even further.

(Source: Electrek.com)

I lay out the case in this article that UPS has made improvements to its operations that can keep the company competitive, especially internationally, while continuing to grow. I believe it is currently undervalued based on future growth of earnings, and that this stock will outperform the market going forward. I also think investors will be pleased to receive a 4+% dividend yield while they wait for the market to value the stock appropriately.

COVID-19 Impact

It's probably not a surprise to anyone reading this article that the COVID-19 global pandemic has had an effect on UPS' business so far this year. Management revealed as much on the earnings call presentation for 1Q 2020. The following graph is a good visual for the negative impact that the pandemic has had on UPS' global operations:

(Source: UPS 1Q 2020 Earnings presentation)

The drop in volume from the company's Asian segment shipping had some effect on its January volumes, but as shown clearly in the graph above, the European shutdown due to COVID-19 had an even larger impact to its international volumes at the end of the 1st quarter of 2020. COVID-19 had a ~$140 million drag on its 1Q 2020 results, according to the 1st quarter earnings presentation, and it is likely that the impact in the second quarter could be at least double the impact of the first. The company also decided that the uncertainty of the impact to its business was large enough that it was prudent to pull its guidance for the year. On a positive note, however, CFO Bryan Newman had this to say about the potential positive shift in consumer behavior that UPS has been witnessing in 2Q 2020:

The impact across sectors was also somewhat unique. Consumer shopping migrated online, triggering a surge in volume growth led by multiple large UPS customers. Internationally, we saw ecommerce volume growth of almost 12% and domestically ecommerce grew 19% for the quarter. Healthcare was another sector with accelerated volume growth, where in the U.S. it increased 8.9% with significant contributions from personal protective equipment, testing and lab supplies, items that are critically needed to curtail the virus and protect healthcare providers and the general public.

The Amazon Effect

When it comes to anything related to e-commerce, Amazon almost always enters the conversation. The same is now true with shipping, especially in the US. Amazon has made it an initiative to continue decreasing delivery time and cost for its customers, including building its own air hub and building up a growing fleet of cargo planes.

Naturally, it is assumed by some that UPS will just be run over in its path as Amazon takes over the domestic and, perhaps, the international shipping industry. After all, studies and the success of Amazon Prime have helped prove that shipping costs and delivery times are very important to customers:

83% of US shoppers said free delivery was the most important factor when ordering online More than half (54%) have abandoned online shopping baskets because of delivery costs A quarter cancelled orders because delivery wasn't fast enough for their needs

UPS' domestic shipping margins have definitely been impacted by the additional efforts to lower costs and delivery times by its competition, including Amazon:

(Source: UPS 2019 10-K and 2020 Q1 8-K release w/ margins added by author)

UPS' operating margin for domestic shipping has decreased from 10.6% in 2017 to 8.96% in 2019, although volume increased by ~14% over that time. I suspect both the increase in competition and UPS absorbing higher costs to stay competitive with the lower delivery times demanded in the e-commerce industry drove most of that decrease in margin.

So, what has UPS been doing to lower its costs and improve its delivery times and margins? The company has spent over $5 billion over the last 2 years opening up 40 new and retrofit automated facilities globally. UPS claims these facilities have increased its delivery efficiency by 25-35%. The company has also invested in and implemented use of several network planning tools to increase delivery efficiency, and it is projected that these tools could help save UPS up to $75 million per year starting this year. I think all of these improvements will help UPS compete, however, margins are still likely to be pressured over the coming 5+ years - especially in North America, where the company's costs are very high, especially compared to what Amazon can likely deliver.

It is worth noting though that over 50% of amazon sales are through 3rd parties, and a significant amount of those products are sourced internationally. UPS' international shipping margins are much better than their domestic margins as shown in the chart above, and I think UPS can remain as competitive as any other player internationally with the scale of its large air fleet and lower labor costs. Amazon also appears to be competing for freight services, however, it only appears to service the US at the moment, according to the company website. I think this is another area where UPS should be in good shape, as it has strong established relationships with its customers and strong growing margins. However, if Amazon chooses to become a major player in the global freight business, then it is certainly capable of putting pressure on those margins as well.

I can't finish this section of the article without mentioning that Amazon has been a significant customer for UPS. In 2019, it contributed 11.6% of UPS' total sales, or $8.6 billion in sales, almost all of which were domestic sales. Assuming an operating margin of 8.96%, Amazon's business contributed almost $.9/share to UPS' EPS in 2019, or 9% of total operating earnings. So, what happens if Amazon starts siphoning a significant amount of this shipping business to its in-house shipping division? That would obviously have a big impact on UPS' top and bottom lines, in the short term at least. But keep in mind, Amazon isn't likely to start siphoning away all of UPS' business overnight. Actually, it appears Amazon has increased its business with UPS over the past year. Prior to 2019, its sales with UPS represented less than 10% of UPS' total sales, and they weren't even mentioned in the 2018 10-K. The increase this year was in part due to Fedex (FDX) no longer working with Amazon, but it seems the market might be getting the "Amazon effect" idea wrong regarding UPS, at least in terms of sales. This will be something I will monitor going forward, along with the company's domestic operating margins.

Growth

In order to analyze UPS' growth potential, I first wanted to analyze its recent growth history. Here is a good chart that has tracked the company's operating income and revenue over the last 5 years:

(Source: Macrotrends.net)

Its average total operating income growth has been just 1.5% annually over the last 7 years, while revenue has grown 4.8% annually. The operating income growth has been fairly mediocre. However, part of my investment thesis relies on the idea that UPS has improved its operating efficiency over the last 2 or 3 years to the point where the company can hopefully realize more profit from its sales going forward.

What about the UPS' growth going forward? The e-commerce market, which obviously relies significantly on the major shipping players, is expected to continue significant growth in the US and globally through at least 2023:

(Source: Statista.com)

Also, according to a report from Pitney Bowes, global parcel delivery is expected to double by 2025.

UPS is also focusing on delivering products and providing e-commerce solutions for competing e-commerce players. It is investing heavily in services and solutions for small and medium businesses such as ware2go and e-fulfillment. With these services, UPS is getting closer to e-commerce businesses and customers, making it possible to compete against Amazon on delivery times with same-day 1-, 2- and 3-day shipping options and guaranteed 2-day shipping for ware2go. For what it's worth, Amazon isn't the only domestic online e-commerce player growing: Shopify (SHOP) revenue has grown almost 300% annually over the last 5 years, Etsy (ETSY) has grown revenues at 62% annually over the last 5 years, while much more established e-commerce player eBay (EBAY) has seen its revenues grow about 5% annually over the last 5 years.

Perhaps the most interesting and innovative area of growth for UPS is that of its medical products delivery division. This is a startup for UPS that uses drones to deliver medical goods and lab specimens. The company has partnered with CVS Health (CVS) to deliver prescriptions to customers via drones, and the need/demand has perhaps been magnified by the current pandemic. I think the total addressable market for this business is still unclear, however, the technology and potential are pretty exciting. It will be interesting to see perhaps the scope of drone delivery as applied to consumer goods delivery, perhaps using the company's medical goods delivery as a model/testing program.

Risks

There are some risks with UPS as an investment, just like every other investment. I feel the need to mainly focus on two of these risks. The first is the company's fairly massive pension and debt costs. In 2019, UPS contributed ~$2.3 billion to its employee pension and postretirement plans, and investors should expect recurring contributions to continue into the future. It also paid $653 million in interest in 2019. While the interest cost slowed down in 2019 due to the drop in interest rates, and interest rates have dropped even more on 2020, this cost is still a concern. Actually, both of these costs are a concern considering one of its competitors, Amazon, has significantly less of these margin draining costs to maintain.

The other risk I want to address is that of UPS' new CEO. The main risk here is uncertainty. UPS hired Carol Tome to be its new CEO effective June 1st, 2020. She has been a member of the UPS board of directors since 2003 and was the CFO of Home Depot from 2001 to 2019, so she certainly has a strong background and is familiar with the business. There is still some uncertainty for investors for how effectively she will run UPS going forward and how effectively she invests shareholder capital.

Valuation

In order to value UPS, I will have to use a current stock share price of $92-93/share, which is the range it is currently trading at as I write this article. I will also assume that UPS is able to achieve roughly 5% or better annual average adjusted EPS growth. Some might say that is overly optimistic, however, I am bullish on the stock and this is a bullish article.

First let's look at the company's current trailing PE based on its adjusted EPS (which removes non-recurring transformation costs and defined benefit mark-to-market costs):

(Source: Author's spreadsheet)

UPS' current TTM P/E ratio is ~12.3, which is fairly low if you believe, like I do, that the company can continue growing its earnings 5+% going forward. Also worth noting is that UPS' P/E ratio currently at a 5-year low. The same is true for its P/S ratio:

(Source: Macrotrends.net)

What about fair price for the stock and possible upside? I will use Moneychimp's DCF calculator to determine net present value using a few assumed variables I have mentioned above:

(Source: Moneychimp.com)

There isn't huge upside at a 5% growth rate over the next 10 years, as the current price range of $92-93/share only represents a 2.6-3.75% upside. However, adjusted EPS has grown at a faster rate over the last 5 years at ~8% annually, and e-commerce sales are expected to grow ~12.8% annually over the next 5 years. If I use a 7% growth rate, here is the new fair value I get for UPS stock:

(Source: Moneychimp.com)

Now, assuming UPS can grow earnings at closer to 7%, the upside would be much better at 17.5-18.8%.

Conclusions

I think I have done sufficient job in this article of outlining my bullish thesis for UPS. I think UPS has a number of positive things to look forward to for those who want to open a position in the company, including:

Growing demand for shipping through e-commerce. Increased investment into operations to improve efficiency and maintain/improve margins. A relatively low valuation due to recent growth investments and new competition scaring investors. A strong portfolio of assets that are well-located, and a huge overall global presence. New partnerships and technologies that have the potential to improve future returns even further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.