CytoDyn: Matching Leronlimab Up Against Other COVID-19 Therapeutics

As the worldwide death toll surpasses 250K, scientists from around the world are in a race to discover and test effective therapeutics to treat COVID-19. Researchers are either attempting to try an already approved drug used in another indication, test a pipeline candidate or discover a novel therapeutic. Once a researcher has determined that the therapy/drug could be effective for COVID-19 patients, they have to determine how the candidate will be implemented in the treatment paradigm. Will it be for mild-to-moderate patients? Will it be used as a third-line therapy for critical patients? Is it able to be mass-produced? Is this an outpatient therapy? Although all these questions are critical in determining if a therapy is viable or not, it appears the press, public, and government are looking for anything to provide any indication that “we have something” to alleviate the fears and get people back to work. Despite having several promising candidates, we don’t know if “we have something” that is able to be administered to the masses and is effective at every stage of the illness. I believe CytoDyn’s (OTCQB:CYDY) Leronlimab could be the “we got something” therapeutic that could outperform some of the other lead therapeutic candidates. As a result, CYDY investors should expect several transformative events to occur as the ticker gains more and more attention.

Figure 1: CytoDyn Pipeline (Source: CYDY)

I intend to provide my views on some of the most referenced COVID-19 therapeutic candidates and discuss why I believe Leronlimab might be one of the principal therapies to combat this pandemic. In addition, I present a potential bullish scenario and a potentially bearish scenario that could spawn from CytoDyn’s COVID-19 efforts.

Vaccines

Before I move onto some of the leading therapeutics and drugs, I wanted to discuss the potential limitations and difficulties of a COVID-19 vaccine. Indeed, vaccines are a favorable long-term solution to the pandemic, but vaccines normally take 12-18 months before a final candidate is ready to hit the clinic. Obviously, the world’s leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies are putting the pedal down to get a vaccine developed and into human trials. However, it is going to take months before we have a vaccine that is verified to relatively safe and effective. I use the word relatively because it looks as if we are going to attempt to skip several steps before allowing it to be administered to the public. Personally, I am confident the world’s biggest and best healthcare companies will develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, but I can’t imagine it is going to be cleared for all populations. Typically, vaccines go through several additional studies and trials to determine if they are safe and effective in certain populations; including young children, seniors, diabetics, and various other conditions. Consequently, I don’t expect the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered to the special populations that are most at risk of being hospitalized for COVID-19. Indeed, vaccinating the healthy adult population will provide herd immunity to protect the at-risk populations, but it won’t eliminate the need for therapeutics to help treat infected patients.

Remdesivir

Gilead’s (GILD) is an adenosine analog anti-viral drug, which interferes with viral replication by triggering premature termination. Remdesivir was initially developed to take on Ebola but has now been recruited to take on COVID-19. Remdesivir has been implemented on a compassionate-use basis and in several studies.

Recently, Gilead publicized encouraging data from its Phase III clinical trial, evaluating 5-day and 10-day treatments of Remdesivir in severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Gilead reported clinical improvement for over half the patients was 10-11 days, with 60% of the patients in the 5-day group discharged by the 14th day while 64.5% experienced clinical recovery by day 14. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events in the 5-day and 10-day groups were nausea and acute respiratory failure. In addition, the data showed that 7.3% of patients had higher elevations in liver enzyme ALT. The overall discontinuation rate was 4.5% for the 5-day group and 10.2% for the 10-day group. In terms of mortality rates, Gilead reported 8% for the 5-day and 10.7% 10-day group. Based on the results above, the FDA approved the emergency use of Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 infection.

Now that we know that Remdesivir is relatively safe and effective against COVID-19, we need to determine where it will be implemented in the treatment paradigm. Many answers are still needed, and hopefully, some of these answers will begin to materialize in the coming weeks and months as we see more data and analysis. Based on what we know now, I am not confident this is a “cure” that the government and health agencies need to be banking on at this point in time. Yes, any progress or positive update should be celebrated; however, I don’t see how Remdesivir is going to be administered to hundreds to thousands of patients at various stages of the illness. Remdesivir is an IV therapeutic, so the infusion should be performed in a clinical setting by professionals, which essentially creates a bottleneck or ceiling on its use. What is more, I expect that the risk of elevated liver enzymes will restrict its use to severely or critically ill patients. So, it appears we have a therapeutic that has shown a good risk-reward in severely ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients, but it doesn’t look like we have something for the masses.

Chloroquine, Hydroxychloroquine, and Azithromycin

One of the more frequently mentioned COVID-19 options is the antimalarial drug Chloroquine. Despite President Trump’s optimism, Chloroquine has some potentially grim heart side effects. In fact, those side effects put a stop to a Brazilian clinical trial after heart rhythm problems were observed in 25% of patients in the higher dose (600mg) group.

Another therapy on President Trump’s list is hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, which is being tested by the University of Utah in suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients. In this study, patients were dosed with either hydroxychloroquine or azithromycin to see if either drug has an impact on the severity of COVID-19 infections, prevent hospitalization, or is able to thwart viral shedding compared to placebo.

So far, the results have been indecisive and have researchers questioning hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin's efficacy against COVID-19. A placebo-controlled study showed no significant difference between hydroxychloroquine and contemporary care.

However, some China studies have found that patients hospitalized with mild COVID-19 recovered more quickly with the addition of the drug than with placebo at the start of standard treatment. Some of these patients exhibited a regular body temperature, improvement in chest CT, and cessation of cough substantially faster when matched to placebo.

Overall, these drugs are decades old with potentially serious side effects and unclear efficacy. Therefore, I don’t see how these drugs will be the answer to this crisis. Admittedly, I do accept that something is better than nothing, but I have to expect another therapeutic will be the drug of choice for prescribers.

EIDD-2801

Another potential COVID-19 therapeutic is EIDD-2801, an oral broad-spectrum antiviral, from Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP. The company is looking to start a clinical trial after some impressive animal models that showed EIDD-2801 being able to inhibit the replication of other coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV. If successful, EIDD-2801 could be both a prophylactic and therapeutic for coronaviruses.

This is one of the first COVID-19 agents that has several features that could help fight the pandemic. First and foremost is that it is an oral drug, so patients will probably won’t need to be hospitalized to receive the drug. What is more, EIDD-2801 could be used as a prophylactic and therapeutic, so it could be given to high-risk populations or front-line workers to help stop the spread. Unfortunately, it looks like EIDD-2801 is a long way from the finish line but it is something to keep an eye on.

Leronlimab

CytoDyn’s Leronlimab has shown to have the prospective to be used in several indications, including COVID-19. The FDA has already given CytoDyn the green light for Emergency Investigational New Drug “eIND” and is now moving into clinical trials. Recently, the company announced updates on 49 COVID-19 patients under eINDs.

Leronlimab has already shown some great results in ICU patients who have been intubated. Looking at figure 2, we can see some of the results from these eIND COVID-19 patients who were treated with Leronlimab.

Figure 2: eIND COVID-19 Patients (Source: CYDY)

Despite some of the very critically ill patients having pre-existing and severe conditions, the company believes Leronlimab was able to save the lives of four patients. In the severely ill population, 11 of 17 patients showed improvement in respiratory parameters with eight of them being discharged. We are waiting on the outcomes of the other ten patients, along with the outcomes from five more eIND patients.

Admittedly, these patients are on eINDs and are not enrolled in one of CytoDyn’s clinical trials. However, it appears that patients are responding exceptionally well to Leronlimab due to COVID-19’s pathogenesis. Hopefully, the company’s Phase II double-blind and Phase IIb/III trials will demonstrate Leronlimab’s potential to calm the inflammation, reduce the viral load, and restore the patient’s immune system.

Why Am I Picking Leronlimab?

When reviewing the other candidates above, we see that all of them have a safety concern or haven’t been tested in humans. Meanwhile, Leronlimab has an exceptional safety profile that has been tested in over 800 patients, with some patients staying on Leronlimab for over 5 years without any serious side effects. I believe this would allow Leronlimab to be used by a broad range of COVID-19 patients and not be reserved as a last line of defense for critically ill patients.

In addition to safety, Leronlimab is a once a week subcutaneous injection that a patient can self-inject at home once they are trained to do so. Meanwhile, Remdesivir is an IV drug that needs to be administered in a clinical setting, so it wouldn’t be an option for mild-to-moderate patients.

Moreover, CytoDyn already has commercial batches prepared or being manufactured in preparation for its expected HIV launch at some point this year. So, Leronlimab should be ready to be distributed to the nation’s hotspots if the FDA decides to expedite Leronlimab’s COVID-19 regulatory journey and get it to the masses.

Another point to consider is the ever-growing number of eINDs and anecdotal support from patients and healthcare professionals. It is apparent that some physicians are aware of Leronlimab’s potential to help their gravely-ill COVID-19 patients and have gone out of their way to reach out to the FDA and CytoDyn for help.

Won't the vaccine cut demand? Obviously, a vaccine should reduce the demand for Leronlimab, but once again, I don't see the expedited vaccine being administered to every person in the U.S. or around the globe. The people who are most at risk for COVID-19 might not be able to get vaccinated due to their condition. What is more, those underlying conditions might prevent them from receiving other therapeutics. So, I don't see a vaccine completely drying up Leronlimab's potential COVID-19 market.

To summarize the points I made above, I would say that Leronlimab is my pick because it appears that it is a therapeutic that has the potential to be used by a broad range of patients. Most of the other drugs mentioned above have some red flags that could prevent providers from relying on those drugs in certain situations, whereas Leronlimab might have a better risk-reward profile and might be the first choice for treatment before attempting riskier options.

Let me clarify that I am not expecting Leronlimab to be the “cure” or the “miracle” drug that can save every patient. However, I am hopeful that is a safe and effective treatment regardless if it is a moderate patient struggling to kick the infection for several weeks, or a critically–ill patient who is trying to fend off the cytokine storm and is fighting for life.

Unlocking a Bullish Scenario

Leronlimab’s potential to be a leading COVID-19 therapeutic could create an extremely bullish scenario for the company and CYDY investors. If CytoDyn is provided some government funding to support its COVID-19 endeavors, we could see a few pending catalysts trigger and ignite a movement in the share price. So far, CytoDyn has done all the heavy lifting for Leronlimab’s COVID-19 efforts, but the company is hoping it will receive some funding from a government agency. If this occurs, we could see some sideline investors start to enter the ticker as the financial downside risk from their COVID-19 program is somewhat diminished and Leronlimab receives some validation by a government agency. This would allow the company to continue working on Leronlimab’s other pipeline programs and prepare for a potential commercial launch into HIV. Hopefully, this injects enough momentum into the share price to hit the required market cap to up-list CYDY to a major exchange. I was expecting the FDA approval and subsequent commercial launch to occur before the up-listing requirements to be fulfilled, but it is possible that the COVID-19 program's success could expedite this process.

Figure 3: CYDY Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Preparing For a Potential Bearish Scenario

Despite my bullish outlook, investors should be prepared for a bearish outcome from the company’s COVID-19 endeavor. I believe the company has to receive government funding sooner or later to prevent shareholders from picking up the bill with dilution. The company recently signed a deal with Novant Health to run its Phase IIb/III severely ill and critically ill patients, so the expenses are going to start piling up unless the government is going to help pick up the bill. I wouldn’t be shocked to see the share price lose some momentum until we receive some funding. Again, I am bullish, but we have to accept the possibility the market will turn on CYDY if the company decides to ask shareholders to reach into their back pockets once again. I acknowledge this would probably be a minor setback but it would be pretty demoralizing to see one more SEC filing informing investors that the company has decided to issue a few million shares this close to commercialization.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.