Zynga Has A Big Paddle Going Upstream

The Q1 net loss is likely just a one-off due to payouts made to Small Giant Games and Gram Games. Zynga also had to spend on marketing its new games.

We correctly predicted that ZNGA would bounce above $7 from the tailwind created by stay-at-home quarantines. ZNGA zoomed to $8 on April 29.

We sold some shares and took profits after Zynga’s (ZNGA) stock went above $7.50 last month. We still reiterate the buy rating we gave ZNGA last April 6. We intend to hold on to the remainder. We will only get out after ZNGA paddles upstream to $8.50. We are betting on the big paddle that helped push Zynga to a record first-quarter revenue of $403.77 million (up+51.1% Y/Y). This big paddle will push the stock upstream to $8.50. If it were not for the big Q1 EPS miss, ZNGA would have set a new 52-week high May 7.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

The government-mandated edicts that forced billions of people to stay at home are largely behind the over 50% growth in Zynga’s Q1 revenue. Playing mobile games is an effective way for people to avoid anxiety while they are involuntarily stuck at home. This COVID-19 is horrible but it created a lingering situation that is making people spend more on Zynga’s forever franchise mobile games. The surge in Q1 revenue is thanks to more people doing more in-app purchases of Zynga’s franchise titles Words With Friends, CSR Racing, Zynga Poker, Merge Dragons! and Empires & Puzzles.

Knowing that acquired games like Empires & Puzzles are boosted during the pandemic-affected first quarter is enough consolation on the net loss incurred by Zynga’s payouts to Small Giant Games and Gram Games.

ZNGA shareholders should rejoice that Empires & Puzzles’ estimated April net sales (30% cut of app store owners were already deducted) are $8 million from iOS and $15 million from Android. As for Gram Games’ Merge Dragons!, the estimated April net revenue was $18 million (Android & iOS).

Zynga’s copycat version of Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic! touts April net sales of $4 million from Android and $3 million from iOS. We took all these estimates from SensorTower.

Highly-Social Games Gave Zynga A Big Paddle

The very social nature of Zynga’s mobile is the company’s big paddle. This is especially true right now because of social distancing and the stay-at-home, work-from-home daily grinds. Co-workers can no longer go out to nightclubs or bars at night after a hard day’s work. Work-from-home employees are likely resorting to playing Words with Friends (or Zynga Poker) with their office colleagues and bosses. Playing multi-player mobile games is a great way to renew ties/bonds between friends, relatives, and office workers.

We do not like that Zynga went opaque on how much each particular game now contributes to its revenue. We prefer the charts on previous ERs where Zynga revealed the percentile contributions of Zynga Poker, Merge Dragons!, and Empire & Puzzles. However, the chart below shows forever franchise titles now account for 66% of its quarterly revenue. Quarantines are certainly boosting active users and spenders on these franchise games.

(Source: Zynga)

We should hold on to our ZNGA (or buy more) shares because Zynga now has hit games like Merge Dragons!, Empires & Puzzles, and CSR Racing. These hit games are the strong muscles that work on the big paddle pushing Zynga's boat toward continued prosperity.

Stay-at-Home and Work-from-Home Are The New Normal

The current video games-friendly situation around the world will continue to July and beyond. This is why we expect Zynga’s Q2 to become profitable. The April and May months are still the peak period of government-mandated quarantines. Further, even after governments relax their anti-COVID-19 policies, Zynga’s giant tailwind from the current pandemic is not going to wane anytime soon. For this year, we already concluded there will not be a universal vaccine against the mutating SARS-CoV-2 virus. The emergence of new strains of this coronavirus means there will also be no universal cure/drug for COVID-19 patients.

Yes, some countries are easing their pandemic policies. However, the high-cost of COVID-19 treatments will force many people to minimize their activities outside their homes.

Going forward, people will have more disposable income this year. They won’t be spending on pricey vacations. The money they save from hotel stays and plane tickets can go to their savings accounts - but some of it will be spent on video games. Like it or not, playing video games is a great way for people to remain safely isolated from the highly infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Q2 Will Likely Result In Net Income

The miss on Q1 EPS estimate (missed by $0.10)and the negative net income (- $103.9 million) are excusable. Zynga obviously spent a lot promoting its games. Game publishers need to allocate serious marketing budgets to raise the profiles of new and current games. Spending on digital ads helps raise awareness over Zynga’s latest match-3 puzzle game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells. Ads help attract active and paying players to Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.

Zynga also spends a lot on conducting live operations. Live operations (constant game updates, bug fixes, new contents, special events, etc.) raise player engagement levels. Live ops and constant ads extend the profitable lifespan of video games.

Live operations are necessary to keep paying players happy. Happy customers will keep buying virtual goods and virtual currencies from Zynga. Implementing aggressive live ops ultimately leads to long-term profitability.

If Zynga does not spend too much on promoting its games this quarter, the next earnings report will probably beat the Q2 EPS estimate of $0.02. This can really happen if there are no scheduled payouts to Small Giant Games and Gram Games.

Conclusion

We still believe Seeking Alpha is the best platform to share our high conviction buys. ZNGA is a high conviction buy. We are very optimistic that ZNGA will go to $8.50. We are betting that more investors like us will appreciate the fact that no pandemics can stop Zynga from making virtual currencies/virtual goods.

Selling virtual items for real dollars to mobile gamers is the best implementation of capitalism. No government can tell Zynga to close down its factories of virtual goods. Delivering virtual goods and currencies is also immune to the bans on international and inter-city flights and mass transport.

Aside from its big paddle from stay-at-home and work-from-home global conditions, we also love Zynga’s huge $1.43 billion cash & investments hoard. This much cash reserves allow Zynga to again purchase other hit mobile games made by other companies. Like it or not, buying Merge Dragons! and Empires & Puzzles is largely responsible for Zynga’s turnaround. Inorganic growth is better than wasting money on developing its own mobile games.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.