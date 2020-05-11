Freehold Royalties Ltd.'s (FRHLF) CEO Tom Mullane on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCPK:FRHLF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Tom Mullane - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dave Hendry - Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Rob King - Vice President Business Development

Dennis Fong - Canaccord Genuity

Amir Arif - Cormark Securities Inc

Jamie Kubik - CIBC

Tom Mullane

Thank you very much. Please be advised that certain statements on this call constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than those are historical factors maybe forward-looking and we caution, listener.

Good morning and thank you for joining us. With me on the call from Freehold are Dave Hendry, our CFO; Bob Lamond, our Asset Development, VP; Rob King, our VP, Business Development and Matt Donohue, our Manager, Investor Relations and Capital Markets.

Before we begin highlights for the quarter. We wanted to know that alongside government and public health officials we’re actively monitoring COVID-19 updates and follow the latest guidance from Alberta Health Services and other provincial health departments. At Freehold, we want to thank our health workers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and across Canada for battling COVID-19. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. Freehold is prioritizing the health and safety of our workforce by letting our employees to work from home since March of this year. We appreciate the continued efforts of our staff during this time and wanted to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support.

Operationally, first quarter royalty production averaged 10,618 BOEs a day up 5% versus the same period of 2019 and up 3% quarter-over-quarter. Increases in volumes were reflected by robust third-party drilling additions, strong production performance associated with recent acquisitions and meaningful prior period adjustments partly relating to our audit function.

Royalty liquids product averaged 5,973 BOEs a day for the first quarter, up 7% versus the same period in 2019 and up 1% when compared to previous quarter. Production from Freehold US royalty asset averaged 242 barrels a day, in the first quarter representing a 32% increase from the previous quarter. Royalty interest accounted for 96% of total production and 100% operating income.

We have a strong start for the year and drilled close to 175 wells, 62 net wells drilled on a royalty lands over the period. This compared to 186 gross, 4.5 net wells drilled during the fourth quarter 2019 and 147 gross, 7.3 net wells drilled on our land during the same period in 2019. Drilling continued to be focused in Saskatchewan and Manitoba which together represented approximately 64% of the gross first quarter drilling, 75% on a net basis. Drilling continues to target oil prospects specifically the Viking oil play in West Central Saskatchewan and East Central Alberta with growth rate 65 gross, 3.3 net wells during the quarter.

Mississippian subcrop oil play in Southeast Saskatchewan and Southwest Manitoba saw 29 gross, 1.29 net wells drilled. The various Mannville oil plays across Saskatchewan and Alberta saw 17 gross and 0.8 net wells drilled, not including ten gross, 0.2 net wells drilled on recently acquired Sparky royalty lands in Central Alberta and seven gross and 0.3 net wells on the Clearwater royalty lands in Northern Alberta.

In the quarter 62% of the gross drilling, 72% net was on the gross underlying royalty lands, 13% gross on the title land, 20% net and 24% of the gross drilling was on unit interest or 2% or being 2% net. Activity continue to be funded by some of the most stable operators in the industry. Subsequent to quarter end, Freehold announced that we had a continued weakness in crude oil prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC Russia supply war. Freehold’s Board of Directors revised a monthly dividend rate from $0.0525 per share to $0.015 per common share to be paid on May 15, to shareholders on record on April 30.

At the revised monthly dividend level, Freehold’s funds from operations are forecasted to exceed dividend outflows for the remainder of 2020 and are targeted to be at the low end of our payout range of 60% to 80%. Adjusting the dividend at this time preserves the strength of our balance sheet and enhances optionality to pursue value enhancing acquisitions as they are present themselves later in the year.

Freehold also announced that due to uncertainty associated with underlying business environment including the potential for voluntary shut-ins of production, regulatory imposed production curtailments, high crude oil inventories and continued price volatility, its previously released 2020 guidance was no longer applicable. We expect to provide a revised guidance update at a time of increased stability associated with the commodity price environment and our royalty payers capital programs.

Lastly, on April 30 Freehold disposed of certain working interest properties with an estimated production of 265 BOEs a day. As part of the agreement, the purchaser has agreed to assume decommissioning liabilities of approximately $3.7 million on these properties. Freehold has agreed to pay $1.7 million into escrow that will be released to the purchaser once the legal interests of the assets are satisfactorily transferred. An additional $0.3 million will also be deposited on behalf of the purchaser with various regulators as security deposits.

I’m going to pass the call to Dave to walk through some of our financials.

Dave Hendry

Thanks, Tom and good morning, everyone. Financially while we endured a significant retreat in global oil prices which commence in mid-March. Freehold continues to pay a meaningful dividend which we adjusted for the lower commodity price environment and to manage our debt levels.

In the first quarter Freehold generated $26.3 million in royalty and other revenue down 26% versus the same period in 2019 reflecting lower commodity prices, partially offset by higher production volumes. The total royalty revenue was comprised of 83% oil in NGL which also reflected the decline in oil prices. Our royalty portfolio generated an operating net back of $25.22 per BOE in the first quarter but 30% decline versus the same period in 2019. Funds from operations for Q1, 2020 totaled $20.2 million down 31% from Q1, 2019 levels.

Our payout totaled 92% in the first quarter of 2020 but from 64% during the same period in 2019. At the revised dividend level, we target Freehold’s payout to remain at the low end of outlined range through the second half of 2020 with the expectations be greater than 100% for the second quarter of 2020 given the expected commodity prices, differentials and shut-in production volumes. Freehold generated approximately $11 million in cash flow over our dividend in Q1, 2020 which we allocated towards acquisition and paying down debt.

Freehold incurred first quarter 2020 net loss of $9 million compared with $7.1 million net loss for quarter during the same period in 2019. This slightly higher net loss reflected lower volumes into the retreat in oil prices later in the quarter as well as an impairment loss of $9.6 million related to Freehold’s working interest properties recorded in the current quarter. This compared with $14.1 million impairment loss recorded during Q1, 2019 related to the termination of specific production volume royalty agreement.

Cash cost for the quarter totaled $5.74 per BOE down from $6.39 per BOE during the same period in 2019. The decrease year-over-year reflects reduced general and administrative charges, deferred payment of stock-based compensation and increased production volumes. The first quarter typically represents the period of higher G&A for Freehold based on the seasonal nature of these expenditures.

Freehold closed the quarter with $6 reduction in long-term debt from year end 2019 as cash flows exceeded acquisition spending. Net debt totaled $101.8 million at March 31, 2020 representing 0.9 times net debt to funds from operations on the trailing 12-month basis. The increase in net debt quarter-over-quarter reflects the decline in our oil prices. Acquisition activity, a decommission liability disposition and the higher dividend payout. As the oil prices are likely to remain depressed through 2020. We expect long-term debt to EBITDA ratio to increase through 2020. But remain covenant compliant.

Freehold’s prudent longer term debt strategy of maintaining long-term debt to cash flow below 1.5 times and dividend payout range of 60% to 80% of fund flow from operations provides cushion for volatile prices like those currently being experienced. However, COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant destruction demand for oil, volatility in commodity prices and uncertainty regarding the timing for recovery which has made the preparation of financial forecast challenging. As a result, there may be a diverse changes in cash flow or debt levels that are currently unforeseen.

Now back to Tom for his final remarks.

Tom Mullane

Looking forward, we expect the next three to six months to represent challenging period for North American exploration production industry. Setting ourselves apart, Freehold provides investors a higher margin business. As we do not pay typical cost associated with oil and gas operations and reclamation. Enabling more returns to be transferred to our shareholders. At our revised dividend level, we continue to maintain flexibility in our balance sheet while maintaining sustainability in our dividend.

At current share price levels, we feel the return propositions have tracked an entry point for investors and sustained on the current commodity environment. In terms of how we expect to allocate free cash flow. Our preference is to ensure sustainability of our dividend and having a clean balance sheet near term with the medium term of shifting to value creation via acquisitions to grow in premium of royalty portfolio.

The ability to access capital, both equity and debt remains challenged for many E&P producers and we believe we can serve as a financial tool to the creation of new royalties in Canada and in the US. If we are unable to complete acquisitions for free cash flow, we expect to pay down debt.

Thank you for joining us and we would now entertain any questions.

Dennis Fong

It’s Dennis from Canaccord. I’ve got two quick questions. The first is, I understand that you guys have pull back your production guidance. But I was just hoping to find out in terms of how you guys were thinking about shut-ins going into Q2, what are some of the initial indications that you received from the conversations from your royalty players?

Rob King

Thanks Tom. Hi Dennis. In terms of shut-in as we look into Q2 maybe just to provide a little bit of commentary around that. We usually have call 30 to 60 days [indiscernible] well has been shut-in before it hit books. So we’ve actually been having a very regular and proactive discussions with our fee payers just to understand what they’re thinking, how they’re thinking, when they maybe shut-in production? But anything we might be able to do to mitigate that. So that’s where we’re kind of feeding into one of their - lot of our intelligence says as we look at what our production profile could look like through the balance of 2020. And we really saw very minimal shut-ins in March timeframe. When I say minimal, it was sort of simply much less than 5% and probably even less than that.

Our dialog with our fee payers would sort of point to somewhere in the 5% to 10% range of shut-ins for April. And our suspicion is, as we get into May and June that number is going to increase. It could double. To the 20% range that sort of a modeling assumption that we put in place. And then it will be obviously highly sensitive in Q3 and Q4 as it relates to what then current commodity prices will be. But that sort of - bit of a flavor just how we’re thinking about shut-ins, right now. Dennis.

Dennis Fong

Great. Thanks. My follow-up to you as well is, I know you mentioned on your AGM yesterday that there’s so fairly widely bid ask spread for royalty assets. How are you thinking about this in the context of obviously, your current balance sheet strength? I know Tom just made that comment about any excess free cash flow getting [indiscernible] balance sheet. But also the tension to do these type of deals, in this type of market. How are you addressing or thinking about that side as well? What are you expecting as maybe near term catalysts that could narrow said asset spread? Thanks.

Dave Hendry

In terms - Tom is absolutely right in terms of the priority order of our free cash flow sort of dividend first, balance sheet and then third will be allocation toward the acquisition side of our portfolio. We’re optimistic in terms of what opportunities might about here, that same amount dialog particularly with Canadian producers in terms of what might be possible and are continuing to look at a number of opportunities in the Bakken. It is - cash is - capital is constraint for everyone, right now. So it is one where we’re being very careful and I think our suspicion is on, our acquisition activity will likely be more second half weighted rather than things are within the second quarter as we continue to build our free cash flow position and monitor the level of leverage that we have.

In terms of what narrows that spread. I think a lot of it is a factor of time. With the longer that prices are at the levels that they’re at, that much therapy starts changing people’s thought patterns relatively quickly.

Dennis Fong

Great. Thank you. I’ll turn it back.

Amir Arif

This is Amir from Cormark. A couple of questions for you. Just on your 2020 outlook. I know there’s no formal guidance and you’ve already provided some color on this. But can you just give us some color, if there any drilling commitments on your land and if there’s none, where do you see production getting tie your end, if there’s no drilling. Thank you.

Tom Mullane

Amir, we just wanted to - can you repeat that question? You were little rough for us to hear.

Amir Arif

Sure, yes. Just curious if there any drilling commitments on your land, where people - some of your royalty. Companies have to drill on your land based on the royalty agreements? If there are none or even based on that, where do you see production declining to be by year end based on, no drilling on your land?

Tom Mullane

Amir, I mean that’s a guidance question really and we’re not giving guidance right now. I think when we look at what Rob mentioned about shut-ins and we think that. It’s only going to be towards the end of the year before drilling starts taking off again. If we use strip prices, our indicator. So it’s pretty difficult to see a lot of near term drilling and it’s very difficult to forecast. And we don’t have guaranteed commitments to drill. We do have some contracts where royalty - the commitment to drill, those are doesn’t happen. But those are more long-term. Rob, do you have a comment.

Rob King

Yes, just couple of thoughts, Amir. Our Q1 net drilling 6.2 net wells was - ahead of expectation. So we started the year both for May production standpoint, our royalty production. It’s the highest that’s been in the last two years in the first quarter and we also have a number of net wells that were drilled in Q1. Certainly haven’t had any wells drilled on our land since March 17. [Indiscernible]. I think we’re not anticipating any near term drilling activity. Our decline rate on a corporate basis is 18%, so just in terms of how you’re modeling it. An 18% decline offset would be pretty robust Q1 production levels as well as robust Q1 drilling levels. If it can help your calibration model.

Amir Arif

Helpful. And then just second question on the dividends. I mean some companies are viewing the dividend cut more as a temporary suspension or reduction in dividends. And so can you see your dividends increasing next year based on just to extend on how much this crude prices improve into next year or did dividend only grow from here as production levels grow?

Dave Hendry

Amir, we’ll continue to set our dividend along our 60%, 80% payout ratio target. As you noticed in the last couple years, we’ve been at the bottom end of that payout ratio and we probably will continue to be that as we set the targets going forward. And we see prices rebound. We will take [indiscernible] strip prices another factory to set our dividend.

Amir Arif

Okay, sounds good. Thank you.

Jamie Kubik

Jamie Kubik from CIBC. Most of my questions been answered. But I’m curious on this one, if you can offer any insight. I mean a lot of Freehold’s taxables came through the acquisition work interest properties over the year and given the disposition at the end of Q1 there or at the end of April. Do you foresee any being any challenges to utilizing pools going forward given how small working interest volume have become in the corporate profile? Thanks.

Dave Hendry

It’s Dave Hendry here. So we didn’t sell all of our working interest, by any means. It was roughly around half of it. So as far as any change from the government or from CRA. We haven’t heard anything back from them with regards to their challenge. So the challenge we have already been posting that was even before disposition. There’s working interest disposition was largely around managing the decommissioning on some later life working interest assets. And so the other portion of the working interest assets, we continue to operate them and it’s still important part of the business and so we’re not expecting any change in our tax pools going forward. But obviously until we hear something back from CRA. It’s hard for us to provide any further details on that.

Jamie Kubik

Okay, that’s okay. Thank you.

Tom Mullane

Well thank you very much for joining us on our call this morning. Stay healthy, everyone. Thank you.

