A Simple Calculation Shows You Why Chewy Is A Bad Investment

However, sometimes even simple calculations can show the value or absurdity of a stock price.

A lot of in-depth analysis can be done when it comes to revenues, growth trends, margin, and other variables that interest investors.

Since IPO, online pet food and accessory retailer Chewy (CHWY) has soared to a nearly $17 billion valuation. All the while, it has been operating at a loss. Like many fast-growing cash burners, CHWY has become a battleground stock between bulls pointing to growth and bears pointing to negative margins.

The simple process that made me realize buying shares would be unwise is this:

What is the market size?

How fast is the market growing?

If CHWY can successfully capture market share and operate profitably how much will it be worth?

Let's answer these questions. Nielsen data estimates the 2020 market for pet food and treats to be $38.4 billion. The supplies, OTC medicine, and live animals category is another $19.8 billion. We will assume that we can exclude 20% of that $19.8 billion because Chewy doesn't sell live animals. This gives us a combined market of $54.2 billion growing at 3.75% per year.

Based on TTM revenue of $4.85 billion, Chewy currently has roughly 9% of the market. It also operated at a negative 4.5% net profit margin in the most recent quarter, only a slight improvement from a year prior.

Let's say down the road CHWY has 50% market share and 6% net margin. That would be a very good margin for the business. Online fashion retailer Revolve Group (RVLV) has a 5.9% net margin. Stitch Fix (SFIX), although profitable compared to CHWY, still only has a 1.47% net margin. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) North American e-commerce business has a mere 4% operating margin. Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) has a 10% net margin but it has a niche product that can't be bought at Walmart (NYSE:WMT) or Costco (NASDAQ:COST), two retailers who happen to compete with CHWY and operate at less than 3% net margin.

Data by YCharts

So, this hypothetical mature business would have $27.1 billion in revenue and at a 6% margin would have $1.63 billion in net income. Since pet food tends to be a resilient category during recessions and since the company would be growing at industry levels of low single digits once mature, we could assign it a P/E in line with Walmart at 24x, which implies a $39.1 billion valuation for our imaginary company - over 2x the current valuation of CHWY! But wait. Getting to $27 billion in revenue from here is a long road. CHWY has seen revenue growth slowing recently but still grew at an impressive 34.7% over the previous year in the most recent quarter.

But even if the company could sustain its declining growth rate, it would take it 6 years to reach $27 billion of revenue. If you discount the $39.1 valuation calculated earlier by 8% per year (a reasonable discount rate for common stock), you get a present value of $24.6B.

Still 1.5x the current value - right? Not quite. Besides having to assume revenue growth unrealistically stays above the current trend, we also assumed that it gets to a 6% net margin and about 50% market share. Although gross margin has been improving each year, net margins have been slow to improve. This could be caused by several factors. First, the inherent issue is that items that a consumer can buy from Chewy can also be purchased from Walmart, Costco, Amazon, and a host of other pet retailers, all at very competitive prices. There is no switching cost for customers and they likely already shop at one of the many places mentioned.

Take a popular brand of dog food, for example:

Chewy

Amazon (Same price with the auto-delivery discount)

Walmart

Costco also competes with its own low price dog food

Not only can consumers get CHWY products from traditional online retailers like Amazon, but it also competes with one of the many thousands of Walmarts, Costcos, and other convenient retail locations that sell pet products.

Although Chewy is known for having great customer service, it is extremely difficult to compete on price with so many major competitors. If a customer buys a product regularly from Chewy and sees it cheaper when they go to Costco, they can simply start buying from Costco. In that way, Chewy could end up paying to acquire customers that end up getting pulled back to one of the many other channels that their products can be bought from. The market seems far too competitive for CHWY to ever deliver results that justify the valuation.

To recap, even if we assume...

- Revenue growth deceleration will stop and revenue will grow at 34% for 6 years

- CHWY can capture (and keep!) about half of the market share in the categories it sells

- The customer acquisition cost won't increase when you try to 4-5x the customer base

- The net profit margin will go from -(4.5)% to 6% in 6 years

- At maturity, earnings will be valued at 24x

....we would only see CHWY as slightly undervalued. If margins only reach 4%, which all of its competitors who sell the same product as CHWY don't even reach, then the fair value with all of the above assumptions is still about equal with the current share price.

In reality, the situation is worse than that.

Data by YCharts

Chewy sells products that many retailers do, and the only advantage it has is its brand or clever marketing unless you think it can beat Amazon's distribution. Brand value is meaningful, but it doesn't seem enough to give CHWY 50% share in a market where it is head to head with Amazon, Costco, and Walmart, along with countless other retailers and websites. The slowing revenue growth might be a sign that most people see no reason to stop buying pet products from existing retailers, and customer acquisition costs will increase if CHWY wants to keep revenue growth at current rates. But spending more doesn't make sense when margins are already negative, so the twin goals of margin expansion and revenue growth just can't be advanced enough to justify the current stock price. Outside of the short-term bump coronavirus will bring, sustainable 20%+ growth seems incompatible with industry conditions, which would suggest the real value of the company is far below the stock price.

I don't doubt that CHWY is a good company, but its current situation comes nowhere close to making it worth the current price. For that reason I will avoid the stock, opting instead to keep it on my watch list and wait for a price drop to evaluate the company further.

If you have thoughts, please share them in the comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.