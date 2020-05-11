2020 Will Still Be A Growth Year For SolarEdge

Long term, SolarEdge is benefitting from leadership of PV inverter with panel optimizers that offer optimal rates of performance and lower costs.

The stock price is off highs on modest Q2 revenue guidance of $305-335 million on COVID-19 concerns; that's below Q1 2020 but still around Q2 2019 levels.

Q1 earnings for SolarEdge Technologies with 59% yoy growth in an increasingly difficult economy shows the business strength.

Introduction

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) has just reported Q1 earnings and again reported record results, but provided modest guidance for Q2. We bought SEDG for our global growth stars strategy for the growth and market position. But post earnings is always a good time to review holdings and rebalance.

Before we get into our standard report, let's have a look at Q1 earnings.

Q1 - Record results but modest Q2 guidance.

Record revenues of $431.2 million up 59% yoy.

GAAP net income was $42.2 million up 122% yoy.

GAAP EPS was $0.81 per share up from $0.39 yoy.

Q2 Revenue guidance was $305-335 million, which is similar (or weaker) compared to Q2 2019, which was $320 million.

Q2 Gross Margin of 30-32% compared to 32.5%.

Quick comments:

Q1 exceeded the 50% year-on-year revenue growth level again.

Actually reporting guidance is a good sign! Most companies have withdrawn guidance in Q1 earnings this year. This reminds me of the expression "if you don't have anything good to say, don't say anything at all." SolarEdge providing decent guidance almost half-way through Q2 is, in comparison to other companies, a good sign.

Gross margins guidance is barely changed despite the significant disruption that could easily increase air freight and transport costs.

There is a strong likelihood of continued strong net income and cash flow.

The guidance indicates that COVID-19's impact on SolarEdge's business is real, but at worst it might be a quarter of no growth.

Now, back to our normal report structure.

What does SolarEdge do?

SEDG is a leader in PV inverters, although it offers a "full stack" solution for solar systems. Besides inverters, that full stack includes battery systems, UPS (uninterruptible power supply) solar panels, panel optimizers as well as power management systems.

SolarEdge's solution, which combines DC optimizers for each panel with other innovations, has quickly risen from a 5% US market share in 2013 to 60.5% of the US residential solar inverter market. We will delve deeper into the "why did this happen" question later in the competitive advantage section.

Test 1: Strong Revenue Growth

SolarEdge has grown its revenue very strongly for many years, with revenue rising almost every quarter, with only a small dip in Q4 and Q1 2017.

(Source: CGP Asset Management)

In fact, in many years, the growth of revenue over the same quarter the previous year has exceeded 50%. This is exceptional growth for most companies but is truly extraordinary for a hardware company.

(Source: CGP Asset Management)

Even that dip in growth rate in Q1 2019 was to a mere 30%, which is far from shabby. Having grown from a 4.5% market share in 2013 to 60.5% in 2019 along with a fast-growing market, SEDG has delivered strong growth.

Germany, second only to China in PV installations, might also be a source of growth. SolarEdge has recently launched a three-phase residential storage inverter. This inverter matches market needs far better than before and has helped installations rise 42% in the first quarter over 2019, despite the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.

Bottom line: SEDG continues to deliver innovation, new products and geographic spread to provide strong consistent growth.

Test 2: Consistently Profitable

SolarEdge has long been profitable, so this test is also a doddle for a disciplined achiever. Here is a figure showing gross margins since 2015.

(Source: CGP Asset Management)

Given profitability is strong, let's consider the impact of COVID-19:

Air freight will be cut to zero in future, reducing costs.

Production seems unaffected, with facilities in Vietnam, China and Hungary all located in countries where COVID-19 has been well-controlled.

US and Italian installations dropped by 33% and 47% in Q1 but have already seen noticeable and continued increases from this rate in Q2.

Historically, SolarEdge's demand exceeded its production capacity, even as it expanded rapidly. The current order delays might actually allow SEDG to build a small inventory of finished product. The current inventory increase to $195 million in Q1, up from $170 million, is almost entirely raw materials stockpiled at factories to ensure no downtime if transport is interrupted.

Test 3: Total Addressable Market Big Enough?

Questioning the TAM is a legitimate question for SolarEdge given it has about 60% of the US residential market. Yet, it is also easily answered: there is lots of space to grow in the commercial and utility installation sectors and into international markets like Germany and Australia that have large PV markets. Here is the global market share situation if you broaden the lens just a little. This includes all shipments, including commercial and utility sectors.

(Source: Wood Mackenzie)

Now, this diagram above was released only a few days ago on April 30. It is an estimate and lacks exact percentages, but based on the previous year, it gives SolarEdge a total global market share of about 6-7%. That's plenty of room to grow, which is handy because the current forecast for inverter shipments is forecast to grow slowly over the next few years.

(Source: Wood Mackenzie)

Still, that forecast might be conservative, as we are seeing strong growth in utility and commercial PV installations around the world as costs continue to decline at a rate of ~10% per year.

(Source: Bloomberg)

But what about cheap oil?

A lot of commentators link the low price of oil to PV, but we think the link between these factors is pretty weak. Oil is almost entirely a transport fuel, whilst solar competes much more against coal, wind and other grid producers. Further, the decision to invest in solar is driven by cost-of-finance hurdle rates. With lower interest rates globally, those hurdle rates are now more easily met.

These estimates also concentrate on SEDG's strength of inverters and downplays any progress in other parts of the stack, like:

Korea 2 gigawatt factory due to commence production in early 2022

E-mobility electrical powertrain solution business for commercial vehicles via the S.M.R.E acquisition

Bottom line: There is plenty of room for SEDG to grow, both into the rapidly expanding utility and commercial PV markets.

Test 4: Sustainable Competitive Advantage

Is it possible for a company to grow its market share in the United States from ~5% to 60.5% over 7 years with poor market offering? I don't think so.

(Source: Wood Mackenzie)

But what is that edge? Technology, execution and quality.

In the beginning, "string inverters" dominated the industry. But like all first solutions, their simplicity had downsides.

In this instance, it meant that the weakest panel could affect the whole string. Just one shaded or damaged panel could reduce power output noticeably. Further, panel-level monitoring is impossible.

Then came "micro-inverters" from Enphase (ENPH), which put inverters on each panel which fixed all those problems. However, the cost was much higher. SolarEdge brought DC optimizers to each panel with almost the same benefits as micro-inverters but far lower cost (although still higher than string inverters).

We could discuss this more, but others have done it far better - see here.

A few more points.

Optimizers retain the cost edge over micro-inverters of up to 20%. This makes a big difference to home installations, where many just look for the cheapest option. Price parity hasn't happened yet despite promises.

Economies of scale continue to improve the cost competitiveness for SolarEdge inverters as sales grow.

Competitors continue to leave the field like Huawei leaving the US and ABB selling its inverter business. Consolidation continues.

Further, software monitoring platforms that handle the full stack of panels, inverter and batteries are becoming increasingly important.

Already, 44% of megawatts shipped by SolarEdge are for the commercial market, so its competitiveness in this sector is real.

For utilities, there are less worries about shading, and margins are even thinner at scale, but there is demand for better control mechanics.

We believe SolarEdge has an ongoing edge in home residential installations, especially in the US and Europe with growth elsewhere.

Test 5: Management

There aren't many question marks here, but let's go through the checklist.

The balance sheet $558 million of cash vs. no long-term debt. M&A seems strategic. There is ~$129 million of goodwill, but total intangible assets are 13% of total assets, so little chance of earnings manipulation. Cost management seems strong. Costs will be cut during COVID-19, even though the situation does not yet demand any such response. Shareholders are a broad range of the usual pensions, mutual fund managers like BlackRock (the biggest at ~6%) and hedge funds. Leadership is the only real question mark. It seems churlish to raise it, but the death of founder and co-chairman Guy Sella in August 2019 might weaken strategic direction long term. So far, new CEO Zivi Lando, who has been with SolarEdge since 2009, has seemed a safe set of hands with the vision and plan already set, but that might change in the longer term.

Test 6: Valuation

The stock price of SolarEdge has done very nicely over the last 5 years, up 300%+. Usually that means a wildly overinflated valuation, but in this case, the earnings reality has almost kept pace with the stock.

Data by YCharts

To calculate fair value, let's make the following assumptions.

Market capitalization = $5.44 billion.

5-year earnings growth rate = 35% p.a.

Earnings growth in 2020 will be modest.

P/E and PEG ratios will be the strongest guides.

Q2 2020 will match Q2 2019 due to COVID-19.

Q3 and Q4 will rebound about 20% each quarter as life slowly normalizes.

Then we compare 2019 to our forecast for 2020 net income.

(Source: CGP Asset Management)

Although some might think the forecast conservative, with negative year-on-year growth in Q3 and Q4, we think it is likely to reflect the messy reality of continued re-openings but also setbacks in some regions and countries. A vaccine or effective treatment would lead to a faster and higher bounceback.

(Source: CGP Asset Management)

A growth company with a PEG ratio at or below 1 is usually a pretty good guide, provided the growth forecast holds. We believe SolarEdge is worthy of such a forecast given:

Revenue growth average of 41% since 2016. Disciplined investment and cost control, yet innovative track record. Expanded and geographically diversified production capacity. Expansion into the commercial, utility and German residential sectors. Expansion into new product lines like batteries and electric drive systems.

Bottom line: SolarEdge is near the top end of the Buy range, so if you don't have a holding, you could start small. However, we believe the current wider market is overbought against a poor economy, so a second panic might bring better buy prices soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEDG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.