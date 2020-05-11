Altria's Second Biggest Mistake: Cronos Continues To Wither
About: Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), MO
by: Jonathan Cooper
Summary
Altria invested $1.8 billion in Cronos. That investment has not paid off so far.
Cronos has spent one-quarter of the funds from Altria, including purchasing a CBD company for 34x sales.
First-quarter results at Cronos included cannabis revenue growth but declining CBD sales and a third consecutive quarter of inventory impairment.
Cronos trades at a premium to its peers despite its issues.
I do not believe the company is worth that premium.