Altria's Second Biggest Mistake: Cronos Continues To Wither

About: Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), MO
by: Jonathan Cooper
Summary

Altria invested $1.8 billion in Cronos. That investment has not paid off so far.

Cronos has spent one-quarter of the funds from Altria, including purchasing a CBD company for 34x sales.

First-quarter results at Cronos included cannabis revenue growth but declining CBD sales and a third consecutive quarter of inventory impairment.

Cronos trades at a premium to its peers despite its issues.

I do not believe the company is worth that premium.

Altria (MO) made two big, flashy investments in December 2018: investing $1.8 billion into Cronos (CRON) and $12.8 billion into Juul. Neither investment has paid dividends: as of