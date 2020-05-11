Evermore Global Value Fund - Constellium SE

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM), a downstream producer of value-added aluminum serving the packaging, automotive, and aerospace markets, was the third-largest detractor from Fund performance in the quarter, with shares falling by a whopping 69% during the period. Make no mistake, the market is spooked by Constellium’s leverage, which stood at 3.9x earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) at year-end 2019. But it is important to note the company has no debt maturities until mid-2021 (€200 million) and not again until 2024, with essentially no restrictive debt covenants.

The company maintains it has significant liquidity (more than €515 million) and highlights the stability of its defensive can sheet business (used for beverage cans), while pointing out that when business slows down in automotive and aerospace end markets, it unlocks cash from working capital as existing raw material inventories are worked down. As disclosed in a press release dated March 19, 2020, the stay-at-home directive from Emmanuel Macron has forced Constellium to reduce or suspend activities at certain of its plants. But in the same release, the company stressed its flexibility on capital spending and ability to reduce operating expenses, while noting its liquidity picture actually improved in Q1 2020 from year-end 2019. In our conversations with the company, we learned that the French government will be significantly contributing to worker payroll, and that shutdowns/startups of its plants are generally not very costly endeavors. And, we further believe that, if necessary, Constellium would have ample access to the secured debt market, even in times like these.

Zeroing in on Constellium’s aerospace business (which represented 20-25% of 2019 adjusted EBITDA), in 2019, we estimate the company had about 2-3% revenue exposure to Boeing, and about 8-9% to Airbus. In fact, Airbus could be the beneficiary of some of the company-specific issues Boeing currently faces, which would be a net positive for Constellium. We are obviously aware of the sharp contraction in the outlook for all businesses tied to commercial aviation and are monitoring this fluid situation carefully. For now, we are of the mindset that the long-term positive trajectory of air travel globally will eventually return, but acknowledge we have no ability to forecast when this might be with precision.

