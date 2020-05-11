Intel: The Most Undervalued Tech Play

Thesis Summary

Intel Corporation (INTC) trades at one of the lowest valuations within the tech sector. This may be due to its “underperformance” during the last few years, but what investors fail to see is that this is the result of the company reinventing itself. Intel is now ready to take the market by surprise with growth opportunities in data, cloud, and even AI. Even if it doesn’t succeed, you are still left with an incredibly secure and profitable company, which is why I think Intel offers some of the best risk/reward opportunities out there.

(Source: Criticalcase.com)

Intel: Underperforming

Intel has become, in my opinion, the unloved child of the tech space. Compared to its peers which manufacture and sell the same products, it trades at much lower multiples. Granted, there is a simple explanation, and that is that Intel has been underperforming in the space.

(Source: YCharts)

The chart above shows revenue growth over the last 5 years for Intel, Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT). Intel is a big firm and it competes in many different segments, including microchips, cloud, and hardware. While Intel looks far from being lost cause, it does have the worse numbers out of the four. Unsurprisingly, Nvidia leads the pack in revenue growth and valuation (depending on which metric we use).

But looking at a chart of what has happened is the easy part of an investor’s job. Investing in companies that are doing well right now, like AMD, Nvidia and Microsoft, is by no means a bad strategy, but it will not deliver the highest possible returns. Finding value more often than not is an exercise of looking into those less-popular companies and understanding why they have underperformed and if/how they can turn things around.

Intel stands out as the latter. It has a clear vision and plan for its future. If the company has been underperforming, it’s because it has been shedding weight and investing in reinventing itself. But Intel is now ready to shine, and at this price, it looks like a bargain to me.

Intel: A powerhouse in the making

As mentioned above, Intel is a big company with many different segments, but over the past few years, it has been doubling down on higher-growth segments such as data centers and memory. In this regard, the latest quarterly results have been particularly encouraging.

(Source: 10-Q)

The extract above shows first quarter revenues by segment in 2019 and 2020. First and foremost, data center revenues have increased by a whopping 42.59%. As I discussed in my AMD article, data centers and memory are where it’s at in terms of future revenue growth. This is where demand for microchips is going to come from as we move towards a complete cloud-based internet. Speaking of memory, we can also see Intel excelling here with a 46% quarterly revenue growth. Intel not only has the tech but also the size to become a major supplier of data and memory storage in the future.

On top of all this, Intel is positioning itself as one of the main players in the 5G space. The company is committed to becoming the world top silicon provider, and I believe it will make good in its promises. “Network” is predicted to be a $25 billion market, and Intel stands to massively profit, thanks to its top of the line 5G portfolio. On top of this, the company also has many strategic partnerships in place. Most notably, Intel has worked with Rakuten to build the first end-to-end cloud-native mobile structure.

Last but not least, the company is also making strides in AI and Edge computing. For those that are still not convinced of Intel’s ambitions, the recent acquisition of Moovit strongly supports this idea. The company, in which Intel already had a stake, has been acquired to reinforce Mobileye, a subsidiary of Intel and a leading company in the creation of vision technology for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and autonomous driving. With Mobileye, Intel is writing the blueprint for autonomous driving. Far from being a distant reality, Intel has partnered with BMW (BMWYY) to release production-ready autonomous vehicles by 2021.

We could get into the nitty-gritty of Intel’s technology offerings, but this is, after all, a financial article. For now, I hope that I have proven that Intel is an exciting company. With the triple threat of cloud, network, and AI, Intel is in a position to grow revenues far beyond expectations. Computing systems and technology are becoming increasingly centralized and connected. The line between software and hardware is becoming less important as computers, software, and the internet become the same. Intel not only has the size and tech to tackle this, but is also taking the right approach with its open-source software and myriad strategic partnerships. And yet, the valuation is way behind the potential that the company has.

Valuation

The table below shows some valuation, growth, and profitability metrics for Intel and its peers.

INTC AMD MSFT NVDA P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 10,86 68,36 32,44 52,65 PEG GAAP (TTM) 0,7 1,71 0,92 - EV/EBITDA (TTM) 7,35 59,33 20,89 55,56 Revenue 5-Year (CAGR) 6.27% 7.11% 7.91% 18.45% Dividend Yield (Fwd.) 2.23% - 1.11% 0.21% EPS Diluted 3-Year (CAGR) 30.70% NM 31.91% 20.71%

(Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Intel is by far the cheapest of the bunch based on both P/E and PEG. Already, looking at some of the other data on the table, this is surprising. Over the past 5 years, revenue growth has only been moderately lower than that of AMD and Microsoft. If we look at EPS, the company is, in fact, second only by a slight margin to Microsoft. And to top things off, Intel offers the highest dividend yield, which is more than sufficiently covered by its FCF.

Perhaps I am missing something, but the company just seems grossly undervalued compared to its peers. Sure, Intel does not boast the size and presence of Microsoft or the growth of Nvidia, but it is somewhere in the middle of this, and the valuation does not reflect this.

People seem to be valuing Intel as a PC-centric company, but it has successfully begun a transformation towards being a data-centric company and so much more. I remember not so long ago when AMD shares were trading at $2-3. Who would have said back then that over the next decade we would see the stock increase by a multiple of 20? Perhaps someone who saw AMD for what it could be and not what it was.

Takeaway

Intel offers a great bet on future growth at a discounted value. But more than that, it offers an incredibly large safety net along with it. Even if things go exactly the way the company plans, what is the worst that could happen? At worst, you are left owning a tech giant with moderate growth, a strong financial position and plenty of money to give back to investors. As far as risk/reward goes, Intel is perhaps the best investment out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.