Alta Fox Opportunities Fund - GAN Limited

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

One of our investments in our online gambling theme was GAN (GAN), which provides an end to end iGaming solution for brick & mortar and online gambling operators (i.e. designing the interface, player-account management, regulatory reporting, payment processing, integrating casino games and betting lines) and earns a high single digit take rate on every dollar won by their operators. GAN grew revenue 114% in 2019 yet traded at a high single digit FY20E EBITDA multiple when we entered our position. We then increased our position significantly when the stock sold off sharply amidst the cancellation of sports and broader COVID-19 induced panic selling. While sports betting is roughly 10% of GAN's revenues and its cancellation would be a headwind, the market was reacting as if all of GAN's revenues were at risk. In reality, the cancellation of sports accelerated a channel shift to online casino gambling, which GAN earns a higher take rate on and is the majority of its SaaS revenue.

GAN is moving from the London AIM exchange to the Nasdaq on May 5th and picking up analyst coverage from three new banks (B. Riley, Craig-Hallum, Macquarie). Following May 5th, GAN will become one of the only US listed pureplay stocks that allows investors to capitalize on the growth of online gambling in the US. As of today, only four US states have legalized online sports betting (NJ, PA, IN, WV) for private competition, and only two US states have legalized online casino gambling (NJ, PA) for private competition. Both sports betting and online casino offerings have been very successful in each state launched to date, and over time, GAN's total addressable market will dramatically expand as more states approve online gambling to reap the benefits of increased tax revenue. COVID-19 may serve as a catalyst for more states to accelerate both the legalization and launch of online gambling offerings.

GAN recently issued market guidance of $100M in sales in three years with EBITDA margins of 30%+. Their sales in 2019 were ~$30M and EBITDA was ~$8.4M. Today investors can buy GAN prior to listing on the Nasdaq at <10x our estimate of FY22E EBITDA. This seems very cheap given their strong growth, scalable model, and the valuation of other US internet gambling focused peers. While bears have focused on heavy FanDuel concentration, our analysis of the industry suggests that investors are inappropriately lumping sports and internet casino concentration into one risk factor. The reality is more nuanced. The experience of sports betting operators in Europe over the last decade suggests that the outsourced internet casino business will be much stickier and is harder to replicate than the outsourced player-account management function. While FanDuel may migrate portions of their outsourced business in-house over time, GAN is likely to remain an important partner for FanDuel in many states, particularly on the internet casino portion of their business. Moreover, a meaningful percentage of the market consists of subscale brick & mortar gambling operators that do not have the resources to build in-house back-end technology and will need to rely on a reputable turn-key provider like GAN.

