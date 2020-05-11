Starwood Bonds: 10.9% Yield Attractive Despite Dividend Cut Risk For Stock

However, per this week's earnings call, Starwood may cut its dividend for the safety of the overall company.

Starwood offers a big 14.4% dividend yield, the shares trade at a tempting discount to book value, and the company has ample financial wherewithal to meet any short-term liquidity requirements.

Starwood Property Trust (STWD) is a big dividend (14.4% yield) REIT, and it is one of the largest commercial real estate (“CRE”) finance companies in the U.S. However, the company’s COVID-19 induced slowdown may accelerate further as a result of interest payment deferments, renegotiated loan agreements and delinquencies (particularly in the hospitality and retail industries, as the company’s large office and multi-family exposures hold up for now). Starwood has a robust balance sheet with enough liquidity to meet any short-term requirements, however a possible dividend cut is on the table as management takes the “philosophy of safety for the company.” This article reviews the business, the CEO (Barry Sternlicht), COVID-19 challenges, the balance sheet (particularly debt obligations), and risks. We conclude with our opinion about investing in Starwood’s big yield bonds as well as the company’s big dividend common stock.

Overview

Starwood Property Trust invests in the commercial real estate segment. The company is externally managed by global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group and was formed in the midst of 2008/09 recession to create an alternative funding channel for commercial and infrastructure real estate. The company maintains an investment portfolio of over $17 billion and operates in the following four segments:

Commercial and Residential lending segment: This segment primarily includes financing of commercial as well as residential properties. The segment accounts for 67% of the overall portfolio out of which 58% is commercial lending whereas 9% is residential lending. First mortgages account for 87% of the total loans. 38% of the financed properties are office spaces followed by Hotels which accounts for 21%. 94% of the loans have floating interest rate attached while the remaining 6% are fixed interest-bearing loans. 62% of the core earnings is generated from this segment.

This segment primarily includes financing of commercial as well as residential properties. The segment accounts for 67% of the overall portfolio out of which 58% is commercial lending whereas 9% is residential lending. First mortgages account for 87% of the total loans. 38% of the financed properties are office spaces followed by Hotels which accounts for 21%. 94% of the loans have floating interest rate attached while the remaining 6% are fixed interest-bearing loans. 62% of the core earnings is generated from this segment. Infrastructure lending segment: This segment makes up 10% of the company’s investment portfolio. The primary investment instruments are first priority loans. The lending in this segment is mainly directed towards energy projects such as natural gas generation, renewable energy projects, midstream oil companies, and other thermal projects. The segment generates just 2% of core earnings.

This segment makes up 10% of the company’s investment portfolio. The primary investment instruments are first priority loans. The lending in this segment is mainly directed towards energy projects such as natural gas generation, renewable energy projects, midstream oil companies, and other thermal projects. The segment generates just 2% of core earnings. Property segment: This segment includes Starwood’s equity investments in income generating commercial real estate properties including multifamily residential properties. The segment constitutes 14% of the company’s investment portfolio and 4% of core earnings.

This segment includes Starwood’s equity investments in income generating commercial real estate properties including multifamily residential properties. The segment constitutes 14% of the company’s investment portfolio and 4% of core earnings. Investing and servicing segment: The company invests in investment grade as well as non-investment grade CMBS. On a sector basis, 53% of the investments are in office properties whereas 29% are in retail. This segment also includes the servicing business which is countercyclical in nature. Starwood acts as a special servicer for CMBS and in return earns servicing fees for resolving non-performing assets. Servicing revenue accounts for 27.6% of the segment revenue.

The following table shows the company’s estimated sub-sector exposures across segments, excluding CMBS:

Barry Sternlicht and his Starwood journey

Barry Sternlicht (co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Starwood Capital Group) has an impressive pedigree and history of recovering from hard knocks.

(video source: LBIR CIO, Noland Langford)

For a quick background, Sternlicht was born in New York to a holocaust-survivor father who emigrated from Poland and a mother who taught biology and also worked as a stockbroker. Upon completing his BA from Brown University, Barry spent some time working in arbitrage trading. After his stint on Wall Street, he enrolled in the MBA program at Harvard Business School.

Soon after his graduation in 1986, he took up an investment role at JMB Realty Corp in Chicago. As the US CRE market slowed in late 1980s, he spearheaded JMB’s investments in the UK with a large deal (1.1 million sq. ft in office and retail space enticed by its long-term contracts with tenants). However, the long term contracts didn’t matter as tenants defaulted in a bad economy and the deal ended up costing JMB its entire equity and Barry his job as per a WSJ article. According to Barry:

“We actually had a good investment; we just wound up with the wrong balance sheet. Interest rates rose, and we were D.O.A. We lost our equity.”

Interestingly, it was JMB’s Neil Bluhm whose positive recommendation in part allowed Barry and a partner to raise money ($20M) to start Starwood Capital Group (the manager of STWD). And the company has grown from the initial $20M in investment to nearly $60B in AUM by building a reputation for undertaking well calculated, opportunistic investments.

And worth noting, in a recent interview with Walker & Dunlop, Barry indicated he is starting to nibble on opportunities:

“We're buying now, we're on offense in our private equity funds. We're buying some things. We've bought more debt because we don’t have to travel anywhere, just buy a piece of paper, we understand the companies. I did travel to go look at a hotel this weekend; I would have liked to have bought. The company appears to have gotten their PPP influx and decided they don't want to sell the hotel, and I'm not sure why that is but we'll find out or we'll move on to something else. We're looking at a bunch of stuff today, we're quite busy actually. But my view is when you're buying real estate assets well below the cost of replacement in a country like the United States with land in some cases almost at no value, you’re going to make money because this nation is going to grow.”

COVID-19 is a clear challenge to CRE, however large parts of the industry are holding up for now

It is not news anymore that the coronavirus outbreak will have a severely negative impact on the commercial and residential lenders and landlords as unemployment levels in the country skyrocket and commercial tenants go through partial or complete business shutdowns leading to reduced revenues and thin cash flows. As per a recent survey by NAREIT which excluded lodging, rent collections in April in most subspaces ranged from 85-90% except retail which saw a more pronounced impact.

Below is the sub-sector performance of REITs YTD. Clearly, commercial sub-segments have seen more pressure than residential or industrial.

For example, the office segment which is usually more resilient in a recession as compared to retail or lodging, likely saw over 90% rent collections in April. Below is a quote from Boston Properties CEO from its recent earnings release.

“Rent collections from office tenants, excluding retail, were 95% in total.” (for the month of April)

Multi-family housing units have also seen stable rent collections considering the environment. As per National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), 91.5% of apartment households made full or partial repayment by 26th April.

Source: NHMC

“It is encouraging that apartment residents continue to meet their rent obligations whether that’s with the support of the federal relief funds, credit cards and alternative, flexible options provided by the industry’s owners and operators.” - National Multifamily Housing Council

The lodging industry is clearly one of the worst impacted along with retail. As per Smith Travel Research (STR), the US hotel industry has reported significant YoY declines in occupancy levels. For the week ending 25th April 2020, occupancy was down from over 62% to just 26%. Revenue per available room was down 78% on a YoY basis to just $19.13. Lodging REITs have fallen by almost 46% YTD. Below are the REVPAR and operating profit metrics from STR for the month of March which showed declines between 50 and 80% in REVPAR depending on the region.

Source: STR

Most of retail stores have faced partial or complete closures leading to minimal or no cash inflows. Some retail companies including Adidas and GAP have already announced their decision to withhold rents due. As per NAREIT, the slowdown in demand in the retail property sector has resulted in negative net absorption as the total amount of leased retail space has declined for the first time since the financial crisis in 2009.

Source: NAREIT, CoStar

The CMBS market is also going through a difficult time as investors are selling several types of CMBS, especially lower-rated bonds and those linked to retail spaces and hotels due to financial and operational challenges in the sub-segments. The swap spreads for 10 year below investment grade CMBS has significantly expanded during March and April. The spreads, for obvious reasons, have expanded much more in lower tranches of the CMBS market as evident in the chart.

source: Trepp

As per recent Fitch findings, borrowers with over $100 billion of US commercial mortgage backed securities have asked for payment relief from the servicers. The borrowed amount represents 17% of the $584 billion of outstanding US CMBSs. 75% of these relief inquiries came from loans secured by hotels, retail spaces, and multi-family assets. Further, CMBS delinquency rates which measure payments that are late for over 30 days also saw a sharp jump in April 2020 as per the report released by Trepp. The delinquency rates climbed 22 basis points to 2.3% in April, which is the biggest jump since June 2017.

Starwood is being impacted but the situation is manageable for now

In the recently held earnings call, the company pointed to discussions involving loan payment deferrals with roughly 25% of its tenants and roughly half of these tenants (~12-14%) are being allowed temporary payment deferrals.

“So I would say half of the ones that have asked for it. And I would say 25% round numbers of the total loan book have asked for some sort of modification. So you're doing the math there, it's 25% of the total book and half of those, 55% of those, are getting some sort of interest rate deferral. So when you look in the total loan portfolio, it's 12.5%, 13%, 14%, it would get some sort of monetary deferral for a period of time.” - Mark Cagley, Chief Credit Officer

Please note that the company’s loan portfolio has a LTV of nearly 60% which provides ample cushion in terms of recoverability of capital in the worst case scenario but the company is working with its most troubled borrowers to find mutually workable solutions.

“All the borrowers are working collaboratively with us and the underlying lenders are working with us because it's nobody's fault. We would like to own these hotels. If they give us the keys, I suppose it'd be okay taking them. But that's not really what we're trying to do. We're not trying to be vultures to our own borrowers.” - Barry Sternlicht, CEO

While the company’s loan and CMBS portfolio are cyclical and will be negatively impacted by the current crisis, the company’s CMBS servicing business will be a major beneficiary of the solvency issues in pockets of the CMBS segment. The company has already received record new business inquiries as evident from the quote below:

“Our special servicer has not been busier in the seven plus years we have owned LNR. We have onboarded over 500 loans since COVID-19 representing over $14 billion in assets.

Having doubled the amount of assets we are working on, we have repurposed multiple professionals to help the servicer work through this backlog and expect revenue to increase in the coming years.” - Jeffrey DiModica, President

Robust balance sheet with near-term debt obligations under control

Starwood’s total debt outstanding was $12.6 billion as of the end of Q1 2020, out of which $10.7 billion was in the form of secured financings. Although Starwood has consistently been able to extend or refinance secured financing and roll over its repurchase agreements in the past, a significant drying up of capital resources for commercial real estate may cause difficulty in refinancing. However, we believe the federal reserve will come in with required support in case of serious liquidity frictions given their stance over the past few months. Additionally, given the low loan to value, partner banks are unlikely to invoke margin calls unless we see a depression style CRE price meltdown. The maturity schedule for secured financings has been listed below:

Source: Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

As far as unsecured borrowings are concerned, Starwood had $1.9 billion of unsecured debt outstanding on its balance sheet at the end of Q1 2020. Starwood has no unsecured debt maturing in 2020 and already has $870 million of liquidity available at its disposal in the form of cash and undrawn capacity. Further, the company also has an unencumbered asset base of $3.3 billion which can be used to raise additional debt in case emergency liquidity is required. The next major debt obligation due is in February 2021 of $500 million and in December 2021 of $700 million. Based on the comfortable financial condition and backing of sizeable global private investment group, we don’t expect the company to face any material difficulty in servicing or refinancing the near-term debt maturities.

While earnings will take a hit, there is enough cushion and attractive risk reward for bond holders

While earnings will take a hit over the next 12 months as deferrals and forbearances in especially the more cyclical sectors kick in, we believe the company will be able to comfortably service its debt in the near to medium term. We stress tested the company’s financials over the next 12 months and believe the company can absorb a 20-30% income decline and still comfortably pay interests on bonds.

(video source: LBIR, Noland Langford)

The company has 4 bonds listed on the exchanges and all are currently trading at an attractive yield after the recent broader market sell-off. The 3.63% senior unsecured notes have the earliest maturity and are yielding the highest.

The yield on the 3.625% bond has skyrocketed since COVID-19 and currently is yielding around 1077 bps over treasuries with similar maturity. We believe given the company’s balance sheet, management pedigree, low loan to value in its lending portfolio, the risk reward in the company’s bonds is attractive.

The risk/reward is more uncertain for the common stock

Despite management’s pedigree as well as a strong balance sheet coupled with an attractive yield (based on historical levels), we believe the investment case in the common stock is less strong as the future dividend potential has higher uncertainty. The following commentary from the most recent earnings call shows that management is considering going into a cash hoarding mode after paying dividend for March ending quarter which was declared pre-COVID.

“Our dividend policy will follow the philosophy of safety for the company. Can we earn our dividend? Yes. Should we pay it out? We're going to decide as the future unfolds. So we will wait till June to see how the year looks. What's happened to the return of the economy? How our borrowers are faring? It's going to be a little bit – we don't know, I mean, nobody can really know. Signs are good, and we sent all this cash. So we're going to do the prudent thing, and make sure that obviously as a major shareholder, myself, I would like us to pay the maximum dividend we can, but we are here for the long run and that will be a Board decision.” – Barry Sternlicht, CEO

Additionally, while price to book is at 0.78x currently, lower than 0.9x to 1.0x over the last few years and presents an opportunity, low confidence in income potential may keep investors at bay for a prolonged period.

Macroeconomic Risk

A protracted slowdown that spreads beyond consumer-focused sectors of the economy is a risk. Currently, the company’s primary pressure points have been lodging and retail sub-sectors as borrowers in these spaces ask for deferrals. The office and multi-family end markets have seen minimal disruption relatively speaking. In case of a protracted recession that leads to long term, sticky unemployment and weakness spreading into broader segments of the economy, Starwood may see more stress in wider parts of its portfolio. The associated developments and risks need to be continuously monitored by both debt and equity investors.

Conclusion

Starwood Property Trust is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the US. It has a strong management team and the backing of one of the largest private equity real estate funds. Additionally, while the company will face significant ongoing headwinds over the next six months (or longer) due to COVID-19, its strong balance sheet and comfortable “loan to values” will help Starwood absorb these shocks (see our previous STWD quick look for more information).

From a total returns standpoint (dividends plus price appreciation) Starwood’s common stock may be attractive to some investors considering even after a possible dividend cut, the price-to-book value suggests upside, and because Sternlicht has a strong background to navigate the business through the current crisis. However, we believe the company’s bonds (which have sold off significantly) provide a particularly compelling risk-reward for opportunistic investors to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Left Brain Investment Research has no positions in any of the aforementioned securities. However, affiliate companies Left Brain Capital Management and/or Left Brain Wealth Management are long Starwood (STWD) bonds.