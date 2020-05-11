Zoom: Strong Prospects Of Global Dominance Merit An Even Higher Valuation, Bulls Load Up

Best of all is the entry of competitors, who have collectively helped clarify a point that is already apparent to bulls: Zoom is the gold standard of videoconferencing.

High gross-profit margins cushion investors from creditors and dilution, which is key at this point in time when most businesses globally are facing these kinds of business continuity risks.

Zoom is a premium stock because it has strong global prospects that can be realized thanks to its pristine balance sheet and high gross-profit margins.

Zoom continues to confound many who don't understand why investors are paying more and more for its stock.

Zoom (ZM) is well cut out for global dominance in video conferencing, as evidenced by the impressive growth of its U.S. and international user base, which witnessed viral growth in Q1 after the health and economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic forced billions globally to swiftly, and in some cases permanently, move their work and lives online. More than 300 million active meeting participants had used Zoom's service last month, a 3000% increase from the 10 million users reported in December.

A 3000% spike in usage in barely one quarter is an incredibly powerful growth catalyst for Zoom both in the short term and the long term. In the short term, the surge in Zoom's user base could provide a substantial boost to revenues. We will find out just how big this boost is on June 2, when the company reports its Q1 earnings, a highly anticipated event where CEO Eric Yuan will give the latest numbers and hopefully share a clear indication of the percentage of new users that have upgraded to paid plans. Should the latter information be made public, analysts and investors will have a critical baseline to forecast different growth scenarios for the balance of the year and potentially even for 2021 and beyond.

A clear path to global dominance

In the long term, the surge in usage over the past few months will significantly complement and subsidize Zoom's marketing efforts in view of the simple fact that Zoom's brand exposure has grown at the very minimum 30 times.

At least 300 million people worldwide personally experienced Zoom's service last month at a time in their lives when they needed it the most, compared with 10 million people in December who experienced use of the service at a time when the need, though present, was less urgent due to the erstwhile dynamics of the pre-coronavirus world order; a world order I urge investors to treat as a distant memory, a rich history with important lessons but nothing more. This alone will guarantee clarity in thinking about opportunity in today's economy and market, which is fundamentally different from the economy and market three months ago, when we were all up and about in public without the slightest clue of what was about to hit.

Back to Zoom: let's also not forget that, conservatively speaking, billions of people worldwide have heard about Zoom in the past one month through sources they trust. This could be through a family member, a friend, colleague or industry leader who used Zoom, or even through the local media. I'd conservatively say more than 1 billion people (3.3 times April users, factoring in the incredible strength of word-of-mouth marketing and media coverage) can tell you what Zoom is used for, on which devices to use it on, when to use it and "what to press if it's not working" in their local dialect, which is all a tech brand can ask for in a global market where a simple User Interface and "just working" is the crown jewel of any premium tech brand. It's the brand and its simple clear message that wins the day in tech. Look no further than Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN), whose brands are the marketing equivalent of AAA-rated bonds. These brands sustain sales in times of economic downturns as consumers look for them (rather than the other way around), and pay cash today instead of tomorrow for them, protecting the balance sheet while creating inestimable value financially for shareholders who own the underlying business over the long term.

Many don't realize it, but Zoom has become a global brand in an unbelievable three months; anyone who wants to dispute this needs to revisit marketing 101: advertising is elementally about turning public eyeballs into public interest, then transforming this into personal and frequent experiences with a brand for profit. Zoom has achieved this in my view over the past three months without paying cash for advertising (even better for me as the shareholder).

Low financial risk

Zoom is a high-growth company in a high growth space. That statement needs no detailed qualification; the historical data on Zoom's growth, available in its SEC filings, and the historical data on the growth of videoconferencing in the U.S. and globally over the past three years, both support this statement. The anecdotal data to corroborate is likewise overwhelming.

It's important to note that companies with strong growth prospects like Zoom typically have higher financial risk due to the heavy capital outlay required to maintain high levels of growth over the long term. Zoom, fortunately, has a strong balance sheet (i.e., low leverage) that minimizes the financial risk to shareholders who want to back its growth narrative.

Zoom's debt-to-equity ratio for the quarter that ended in Jan. 2020 was 0.09, which is more than six times lower than the telecommunications industry median of 0.59, according to data from GuruFocus. This means its shareholders are, ceteris paribus, six times stronger than its creditors relative to other companies in its industry. This gives Zoom more leeway to think long term, something you don't have the luxury of doing when creditors control your balance sheet, taking money out of the business instead of keeping it in to reinvest.

Importantly, besides having an attractive capital structure, Zoom operates a high gross profit margin business relative to its peers. A business with high gross profit margins and a subscription model, hence cash sales, (like Zoom) relies more on its customers to fund its growth than it does on its shareholders or creditors.

Zoom's gross margins are 69.91% higher than the sector median

High gross margins, coupled with a subscription model, essentially shield Zoom's shareholders from the main risks associated with debt-funded and equity-funded growth (basically lower EPS, dilution or a lethal dose of both).

Relying more on customers paying in cash, and not going cap in hand to creditors or investors, is critically important at a time when an unprecedented number of companies globally - particularly those worst hit by the economic fallout of the pandemic - are taking on increased levels of debt at painful rates, divesting assets at sharp discounts, and liberally issuing new common stock as if to compete with the Fed's money printing, just to stay afloat - look no further than the auto, travel and hospitality industries for a clear list of the fallen and wounded.

Hedging against political, legal and regulatory risk

Zoom is also making important investments to hedge against political, legal and regulatory risks in the wake of recent privacy and security issues.

Barely a month after hiring former Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) security chief Alex Stamos, who is currently working directly with CEO Eric Yuan as a consultant, Zoom has brought in another formidable name in security - Max Krohn.

Zoom has acquired Krohn's company, Keybase, a secure messaging and file-sharing service startup, for an undisclosed amount. Mr. Krohn, a computer scientist who earned his Ph.D. from MIT in 2008, concentrating on operating systems and security, leads a team of engineers who focus on end-to-end encryption. This is the technology that security experts believe Zoom needs to beef up most urgently to alleviate security concerns and strengthen trust.

Like Alex Stamos, Mr. Krohn will report directly to CEO Yuan and will lead the Zoom security engineering team. The acquisition is expected to bolster Zoom’s 90-day plan to proactively identify, address, and enhance the security and privacy capabilities of its platform. (Source: Stock Photo)

Bringing on a cohesive group of security engineers like this significantly advances our 90-day plan to enhance our security efforts. - Eric Yuan, Zoom CEO, commenting on the Keybase acquisition.

Security and privacy are constantly moving targets. Virtually every company that deals with sensitive data sooner or later faces issues in these areas. The presence of an in-house security engineering team at Zoom that is fully dedicated to security is therefore highly reassuring.

Equally important is the need for Zoom to work constructively with lawmakers in Washington, Brussels, and other major political capitals globally. Privacy and security are both highly charged and deeply emotive political issues, which sadly means they are easy to misrepresent in the court of public opinion. Zoom must lobby aggressively to ensure the good that its service brings is understood for what it is in the public domain and by politicians, joining the likes of Facebook, Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon, whose lobbying efforts have intensified overall in the past decade.

You can't separate business from politics. Investors need to understand how the political process affects their holdings. It's okay to personally dislike politicians, even intensely like some of us do, trolling everyone and everything online that looks like the politician we dislike; that's an extreme but nonetheless normal part of the political process in a modern democracy. However, to overlook the integral role politicians play in shaping legislation and setting the tone for regulatory agencies is a foolish thing for any long-term investor to do. It's particularly shortsighted to overlook the critical role of lawmakers in tech, where regulatory agencies in the EU and the U.S. have in recent years imposed record fines on Google ( €1.49 billion fine on Google for violating EU competition laws) and Facebook ($5 billion fine for privacy-related violations in the U.S.

Make no mistake, the going is only going to get tougher for big tech in the coming years. The world is more polarized than ever in the wake of the coronavirus. Just like after World War II, when Russia and the U.S. rushed to outdo each other to take man to the moon, the big geopolitical battle in coming years will be the rush to dominate the world's digital infrastructure. For the tech sector, this means a lot of work will happen at a regulatory and political level, making it important that Zoom taps into the experience of those fitted to protect its interest in the volatile court of public opinion, where even the smartest investors and business executives, with huge PR and media teams, need all the external support they can get.

Against this backdrop, Zoom's decision to bring in former national security adviser H.R. McMaster to serve on its board as an independent director is a very positive signal for investors. Politico reports that this is Zoom's most high-profile hire of a former government official to date.

McMaster, who currently teaches at Stanford University, is a great addition to the board and should help the company navigate stormy political waters, which the business could inadvertently get into in the years ahead as a result of the politically charged nature of the privacy, security and antitrust issues facing the tech industry as a whole.

While there is no guarantee that McMaster's board appointment will insulate the company from prosecution or potential fines in future, it will at the least help the company prepare for the worst tomorrow by giving the management unfettered access to a seasoned professional with vital knowledge, contacts, skills and experience that could help deepen understanding and rapport between Zoom and Washington, between Zoom and other key political actors globally. This is a great confidence booster for the board, management and shareholders.

What about the competition?

Facebook recently announced a new video conferencing feature, Messenger Rooms, that some believe will eat Zoom's lunch. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has Teams, which I have used and must admit is a huge improvement from Skype. Google has also launched Google Meet in response to the growing demand for video conferencing services.

The entry of these tech sheriffs should not worry investors for a minute, at least not now or over the next two years at minimum, since there is enough industry growth for everyone. On the contrary, Competition is currently good for Zoom.

At this stage in its growth, Zoom needs competitors to help it grow the video conferencing category as a whole, and broaden the ecosystem of developers, engineers and other critical industry resources available to the industry as a whole, which still needs to continue collectively investing in security, privacy and new products for a post-corona world.

Also, more options for consumers don't necessarily mean less user engagement for Zoom. It is not uncommon for users to deliberately switch between more than one video conferencing applications in a day e.g. Skype at work, Zoom with business partners, close friends and relatives, Facebook with former schoolmates, Instagram with your cool friends, WhatsApp for everybody else, etc.

It is also worth noting that for the threat the competition poses, all these juggernauts are currently playing catch-up to Zoom, which means their point of reference is Zoom, making it the default gold standard for the video conferencing industry.

Google, for example, is reported by TechCrunch to have adopted a Zoom-like tiled layout, a familiar move in its "catch up playbook" considering years ago it tried to model its defunct social media site Google+ after Facebook but failed miserably (both Google and Facebook are great stock to own by the way). I was not surprised by recent reports that indicated Google engineers in 2018 flirted with the idea of acquiring Zoom, showing just how long Google has considered it a threat, and at the same time indicating that its credentials as the video conferencing industry gold standard have its roots in the pre-coronavirus world order.

Facebook has in the past been an admirer and punter of Zoom, and even led a funding round for Zoom when it was still a private company in 2013, raising $6.5 million at the time alongside Waze and other investors. At the time of the deal, Zoom had made strong forays into education and health, according to Tech Crunch's reporting of the transaction.

The road ahead for the stock

The biggest downside risk for Zoom now is not fundamental but sentimental. The fears over valuation, which is now north of $40 billion on the basis of Enterprise Value, effectively double what it was during and shortly after its IPO, could deflate the stock in the short term. Its current P/E (1662x) and P/S (65.14x) for the trailing twelve months are all big red buzzers shouting in the minds of the unsure investors and the misinformed bears "short it! short it!"

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

However, I dare say that P/S and P/E are largely irrelevant in today's market since earnings and sales growth for all companies will be impacted in fundamental and lasting ways for years to come.

Even though record stimulus has been pumped into our economy, it will take much longer than imagined before companies activate their supply chains, produce, sell and report back sufficiently strong revenue and earnings to give the average consumer confidence that "things are okay, and hey, company ABC bounced back from losses, so I can spend freely now, things are good." In this behavioral economics context, current P/E and P/S numerical values have little practical use in determining investment outcomes in my view.

What you want now as an investor in this kind of recessionary stock market is to grow your net cash holdings and avoid bad investment. When dealing in equities, I'd recommend concentrating predominantly on liquid stocks with an underlying business that is literally a cash machine (high gross profit margin and a cash-only sales model, such as subscription-based plans). I'd look for businesses with strong balance sheet that gives shareholders real power over their creditors. The underlying state of such a business in a market like today's, where bankruptcies are the norm, justifies a high share price - much higher if the company in question shows signs of sustaining healthy levels of revenue and earnings growth.

Conclusion

With its high gross-margin business, a subscription sales model, and exciting user growth prospects ahead, Zoom should be able to continue delivering growth - the good kind of growth that limits shareholders' financial risk by putting creditors on a leash and protecting stockholders from unsustainable dilution.

Its pristine balance sheet, and the fact that it was last month included in the Nasdaq 100, means it is no longer just attractive to investors in the U.S., but investors globally who increasingly view the Nasdaq 100 as the quintessential list of U.S. growth stocks that "you can't go wrong with," provided you have the stomach for some strong volatility along the way of course.

In view of the recent bullish price action at Zoom, which is indicative of improving investor sentiment, it is likely that investors are expecting something major in its strategy or growth in the imminent future. Its Q1 earnings call, slated for next month, will arguably be the tech sector's most defining earnings call yet. It will shed more light on what the company is doing from a strategic standpoint now that the global dominance looks all but sure, creating a new elevated growth trajectory altogether. Bulls, load up; bears, stay out if you love your money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZM, GOOG, MSFT, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.