GBP/CAD Likely To Face Downside Pressure

CAD is likely to be viewed as slightly more favorably going forwards, whereas GBP is not likely to receive the same tailwinds (from the commodity space). The bond markets appear to confirm this suspicion.

While the current GBP/CAD trend is positive, I believe a trend reversal may well be setting itself up. The current economic crisis, and/or its ensuing implications and complications, are likely to persist. However, negative economic outcomes are not incompatible with reduced oil market volatility.

However, both GBP and CAD have differing vulnerabilites. GBP's weaknesses are both political and economic, whereas CAD's main Achilles heel is the oil market (at least, at present).

The GBP/CAD currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of the Canadian dollar, has been interesting to watch recently. We have seen that the market evidently considers both GBP and CAD to be risky currencies.

The chart below shows S&P 500 futures (as a proxy for U.S. equity performance, and also risk sentiment) with daily candlesticks, combined with two lines on the two far-right y-axes: the blue line represents a GBP FX index, and the red line represents a CAD FX index.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

It is clear that U.S. equities (which is typically a good proxy for general risk sentiment in markets) correlate positively with the (indexed) performance of both GBP and CAD, separately. A lot is at play here, though. While both currencies are considered risky, they have slightly differing vulnerabilities, and hence they are not totally in sync with each other (versus other currencies like the U.S. dollar).

The GBP is viewed as a risky currency because of Brexit (a source of both political and economic uncertainty, which is ongoing) and its service-led and largely import-dependent economy (which is especially at risk given the current COVID-19 crisis, which has lead to lock-downs in the UK, and significant supply chain disruption). CAD is also affected, not because of Brexit or similar, but because of both the COVID-19 crisis and collapsing oil prices which have ensued. West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil futures even entered negative territory in April, for the first time in history.

Therefore, we have seen the market punish both GBP and CAD; there are some common denominators here, in that the current social and economic crisis has been sharp and pervasive. However, GBP has been punished mostly because of the fact that the country is no longer considered as safe as before, given that it is no longer part of the European Union (the U.K. still needs time to prove itself outside of the E.U.).

CAD has been punished because the Oil & Gas industry is particularly important domestically. As noted in a recent article of mine:

... since the oil industry is important to Canadian industry and, therefore, to the domestic economy (including macroeconomic indicators: employment and inflation), a reduction in oil prices can threaten significant numbers of jobs in the country. Indeed, fuel and electricity production (i.e., the country's energy industry, including conventional oil and gas production) contributed to about 10% of Canadian GDP in 2012.

GBP/CAD is, in a sense, a "risk-neutral" pair since both GBP and CAD are both considered risky; GBP has political uncertainty and investment uncertainty, whereas CAD perhaps has some of the latter uncertainty too, but mostly by virtue of its direct and significant exposure to the oil market. If the oil market is able to maintain higher and/or more stable prices, CAD is likely to rise against GBP (all else equal). Meanwhile, significant progress on the Brexit front could send GBP much higher against CAD (all else equal).

A mixture of these factors makes projecting GBP/CAD difficult. However, in this current chaotic environment, it is unlikely (in my view) that politicians will be prioritizing Brexit. Even Boris Johnson found himself in hospital after developing COVID-19 symptoms, and his main priority now is very much likely to be on seeing the U.K. through this crisis. Brexit, which was one of his main (if not highest) priorities before, now likely takes a back seat.

The COVID-19 crisis will not likely disappear overnight either, and hence the market is probably going to continue to view GBP as one of the more risky currencies in the FX space (at least throughout much, if not all, of the remainder of 2020). Meanwhile, should global lock-down measures be eased (which is happening now in both Europe and the United States), oil prices will likely be able to avert another crisis. Lower volatility and/or higher prices in the oil market will help to prevent CAD from free-falling.

The United Kingdom will not be able to catch the same kind of tailwind as Canada via the oil market. However, higher oil prices are likely to be contingent on an improvement in global economic prospects. Therefore, GBP does have potential to strengthen should things start to look rosier across the board, but we are likely to see more upside potential in CAD in the near term.

In the chart below, in which I mark 1.77 as a key level, is GBP/CAD illustrated by daily candlesticks. The chart also includes the 100-day moving average, which the pair is resting on at present. It is interesting to note that while we did see some volatility in this pair through March, GBP/CAD has largely managed to maintain a reasonably tight range in recent times.

It is possible that some further short-term volatility could send the pair higher to the 1.77 level. However, I believe that there is little reason, as of yet, for GBP to significantly out-perform CAD. Another rise in this pair is likely to be met with resistance, and provided that the oil market is able to avoid another significant fall (we should hope for WTI crude's front-month futures contracts to stay above $20), GBP/CAD is more likely to trade lower.

A break of the 100-day moving average might be followed with a retest (from below), before another drop to target recent lows around the 1.66 level. Note, however, that the current trend is technically bullish; in the chart below, I add the 200-day moving average (red line) and 50-day moving average (blue line) together with the 100-day moving average (black line).

The 50-day is above the 100-day, which is above the 200-day. I would not take an outright bearish stance in the immediate term, but more upside movement could present us with an opportunity to short GBP/CAD. It is possible that we will see a trend reversal set itself up in the near term.

I will leave this article with this final chart, which shows the spread between 10-year and 2-year Canadian bond yields (a popular yield curve metric), illustrated by the red line, and the same for the U.K. gilt yields (the blue line).

A stronger spread here roughly indicates that the bond market perceives better long-term economic prospects, whereas tighter spreads and/or yield curve inversions (negative spreads) indicate poorer prospects. The Canadian yield curve spread has improved recently, whereas a short-term improvement in the U.K.'s curve has not been sustained. Indeed, the U.K. yield curve is flirting with inversion territory. This could support any bearish case for GBP/CAD, as the bond market is apparently indicating stronger support for long-term CAD rates versus comparable GBP rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.