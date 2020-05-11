Gilead: Strategic Update - Focus On 'Defend/Extend' HIV Franchise

GILD may have effective responses in the works that I hope could turn its venerable HIV line of drugs into a growth driver.

ViiV is going to be a determined competitor, and its efforts are delineated in some detail.

Given GILD's existing strengths in antivirals, especially in HIV/AIDS drugs, I focus on GILD's battle to defend and then extend its HIV franchise.

GILD is presenting a clearer picture to investors, with three foci: antivirals, oncology and inflammation/fibrosis.

Background

This is Part 2 of a 2-part set of articles about Gilead (GILD); Part 1 focused on its remdesivir ("RDV") for COVID-19.

There is probably more going on at GILD than the focus on RDV in GILD's recent Q1 earnings report and conference call could allow to be discussed. The 10-Q provided little new information.

In this commentary, I thought that a few comments on what might be called an internal restructuring of GILD were in order, followed by some details of ViiV's growth strategy in HIV and GILD's multi-faceted defense and its own longer-term growth strategy in this field.

GILD as a 3-legged stool

Another turnaround name, AstraZeneca (AZN), reorganized itself into a few verticals where it had the right combination of existing products and R&D capability. This has been done with strong multi-year results under the leadership of Pascal Soriot, who came to AZN from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), just as did GILD's CEO, Daniel O'Day.

Over the past year, I see some themes being presented at GILD which can make it easier for investors to understand the company's goals. (This may also make the job of working for the company easier and more rewarding.)

Now, I see GILD as having three "legs" with different lengths that allow it to focus its efforts; in descending order of commercial importance as of now:

antivirals (and some older anti-infectives that are not antivirals)

oncology (Kite for CAR-T) and general oncology

inflammation and fibrosis.

Rather than reinventing the wheel, GILD is focusing the "R" part of its R&D effort on its strengths in anti-virals and in clinical trial design and execution. Thus, GILD is partnering as needed in CAR-T technology and acquiring promising assets in oncology. Shareholders have to hope that the vast experience that O'Day and other Roche veterans (Dr. Parsey as CMO and Dr. Horning as a new board member) will allow them to be more successful with this deal-driven strategy than prior management.

In inflammation, by far the major contributor comes from the Galapagos (GLPG) relationship, beginning with its filgotinib molecule and then extending widely. Having one core relationship in this field is easier on management than Celgene's old strategy of having numerous deals with small oncology companies. So, again, I'm not in a position to evaluate the earlier-stage pipeline that GLPG is developing with GILD, but there is a logic and simplicity to it that makes sense and makes tracking matters easier for investors.

Next, some comments on ViiV's efforts in HIV.

ViiV's challenge to GILD's HIV franchise

Regardless of RDV for COVID, and all the dollars GILD has spent both on oncology, GILD's market cap is back near the $100 B level mostly because of its HIV franchise.

GILD and the smaller ViiV dominate the world's HIV treatments. Merck (MRK) and others are players, but primarily it's a duopoly. This has worked out well for both companies; pricing is rational and on a cost-benefit basis, such as measured by quality-adjusted years of life gained by taking modern pills for HIV/AIDS such as GILD's Biktarvy and ViiV's Triumeq, the costs are attractive for payors.

Better, new approaches are being seen, led initially by a newly-aggressive ViiV, which is controlled and majority-owned by GSK (GSK). ViiV's challenge is serious and multi-faceted, including the following products.

1. Dovato

Dovato is ViiV's 3-drug combo, Triumeq, minus one of the components, thus it is a 2-drug complete treatment for HIV. One impetus to develop this 2-drug combo stems from issues related to the missing drug, abacavir. But, Dovato is currently indicated in the US for treatment-naive patients only, not for patients already on treatment, technically not even patients who want to go off Triumeq due to the abacavir concerns. (How this limitation is working in the real world may be another matter.)

Triumeq may be used both for treatment-naive as well as on-treatment patients.

Dovato was approved April 8, 2019.

2. Juluca

This is a novel 2-drug combo, approved by the FDA 2 1/2 years ago.

Juluca is indicated as a regimen to which well-controlled HIV patients may switch.

Juluca is comprised of dolutegravir and rilpivirine. The former is ViiV's key drug, present in Triumeq and Dovato. The latter is a J&J drug, branded as Edurant. (Rilpivirine is also found in GILD's Odefsey and its older, TDF-based Complera/Eviplera.)

GSK's 85% share of ViiV's revenues grew 8% yoy in Q1, below GILD's 15% growth in its HIV business. See GSK's Q1 earnings release for discussion in various parts of the press release. From p. 14, aspects of the threat to GILD from ViiV can be seen (emphasis added):

Sales of dolutegravir products were £1,161 million... The two-drug regimens, Juluca and Dovato, delivered combined sales of £186 million, with growth more than offsetting the decline in Triumeq. In the US, total dolutegravir sales grew 3% AER, 2% CER and in Europe dolutegravir sales grew 16% AER, 18% CER. The growth was driven by two-drug regimen share growth and increased COVID-19 related customer stock building. Following recent launches of Dovato, sales of the two-drug regimens were £139 million in the US and £43 million in Europe, with combined growth offsetting the decline in Triumeq. International continued to grow strongly with total dolutegravir sales growth of 22% AER, 25% CER, driven by Tivicay tender business.

Dollar growth in discounted 2-drug regimens probably implies faster unit growth.

The COVID-related disruptions to visits to physicians were admitted by GSK on its conference call to be material negatives to the growth of Dovato and Juluca.

There is more for GILD to contend with:

Other initiatives from ViiV

First:

The long-awaited, long-acting 2-drug injectable combo has received its first regulatory approval (quotes in this section are also from the earnings report, pp. 5-6:

Cabenuva received Health Canada approval as the first complete, long-acting, regimen for the treatment of HIV. Submission of a reply to the FDA’s Complete Response Letter is expected by the middle of the year.

This combo is comprised of rilpivirine and a relative of dolutegravir called cabotegravir. Currently indicated as a monthly injection, ViiV has presented data that it is safe and effective when dosed only every two months.

My memory is that at some point in the past few years, GILD management opined that to be widely desired by patients and physicians, less frequent injections than Q 2 months would be desirable. As a retired physician, I would be concerned about patient compliance with a Q 2 month dosing schedule, given the importance of continuous control of HIV disease.

Nonetheless, assuming approval by the FDA on re-submission to address the FDA's concern regarding the CMC part of the NDA filing, I expect Cabenuva to represent a negative to GILD's HIV franchise.

Second:

A regulatory application was submitted to the European Medicines Agency for fostemsavir for heavily treatment-experienced adults with multi-drug resistant HIV-1 infection who are unable to form a suppressive regimen.

This drug is a novel attachment inhibitor.

In the US, a Phase 3 study is underway; its clinicaltrials.gov web page lists a 2024 date to conclude the study. Somehow I think ViiV expects to get actionable data sooner than that, but I have no information on specifics.

GILD is going after a similar patient population, and may "get there" first in the US. I discuss this later.

Third:

Other aspects of ViiV's pipeline, from its web site, include:

long acting cabotegravir, in Phase III (I see no such trial listed in clinicaltrials.gov)

two pre-clinical compounds.

Also, from the earnings release, there is at least one collaboration for a cure:

ViiV Healthcare and UNC-Chapel Hill announced the five-year renewal of the innovative HIV cure partnership, QURA Therapeutics.

Summary of the ViiV challenge

My take on all the above is that ViiV's challenge is the classic one of a determined challenger trying to gain market share, and willing to accept lower operating margins than the incumbent.

However, I'm not overly impressed with ViiV's science other than with the power of dolutegravir as a superior integrase inhibitor (also called INSTI).

Until the arrival of O'Day, my further guess is that just as GILD never achieved the dominance in the hepatitis C space that was expected, its market share and pricing power in its core HIV franchise were likely to erode.

But now there is a new team with a more aggressive strategy.

Understanding that the risks to GILD are not only from ViiV, here's a summary of GILD's evolving strategy.

Due to the COVID publicity and GILD's deals in oncology and with GLPG, it is possible that:

The Street may be overlooking the potential power of GILD's new strategy in HIV

So far as I am aware, I was the first analyst to focus on the long term growth potential of GILD's innovation in tenofovir chemistry, writing an article in October 2014 titled The Importance Of TAF To Gilead.

It is the TAF franchise that has kept GILD afloat and with a stock price that held above $60 despite all the disappointments. Now this story is finally very well known, and may or may not be priced in. But the best may be yet to come, and I believe that GILD may be undervalued just on the basis of the value of its HIV franchise.

I will start by doing just a little reporting of current profit drivers, then discuss the potentially (much) more exciting future directions of HIV treatment, with the goal of a cure.

GILD's long-life INSTI-based drugs come to the fore

GILD developed and markets two 3-drug combos that are comprised of its Descovy backbone (TAF/emtricitabine) plus an INSTI. GILD's first-gen such drug was Genvoya. This had successfully replaced the prior TDF-based blockbuster Stribild. Genvoya has achieved mega-blockbuster status, with sales of $1 B in Q1 2019.

GILD has improved on Genvoya in that the latter requires a "booster" for its INSTI (elvitegravir) to be potent enough to fit GILD's paradigm of one drug, once daily to treat HIV. The new INSTI, bictegravir, requires no booster (cobicistat), which reduces some side effects some patients get. Perhaps more important, bictegravir is dosed at 50 mg versus 150 mg for elvitegravir, so Biktarvy is physically a good deal smaller than Genvoya. This makes it easier to swallow and thus more attractive to smaller people. When developing Biktarvy, GILD noted that one of its strengths was going to be getting women who were not on treatment - or were noncompliant with treatment - to accept Biktarvy and adhere to therapy.

Biktarvy sales more than doubled in Q1, to $1.69 B from $0.79 B in Q1 2019.

Sales in Europe more than tripled, and international sales went from nearly zero to $100 MM.

Some COVID-related inventory stocking did contribute a portion of this growth, but the trend is clear. The sales of these two drugs comprised about 61% of GILD's total HIV revenues.

The combined growth of these two products was nearly 40% yoy.

Given patent protection for many years, these two drugs alone have significant profit potential. The TAF line as a whole is far outselling the older TDF-based drugs far behind, meaning that the feared patent cliff was mostly a non-event.

GILD's strategy from here is two-pronged, namely better commercial execution in more parts of the world and breakthrough products that would stop ViiV, MRK and others from doing serious damage to GILD's franchise.

First, a few comments on GILD's strategy to grow its HIV (and HCV) franchises:

China, China, US (maybe EU, too)

Switching now to the PowerPoint Presentation accompanying the earnings call, slide 44 is clear. Its title and twin messages are:

Additional Opportunities to Grow Antiviral Business Accelerate HBV; Achieve $1 billion+ franchise by 2022

Drive China Growth; 8 products approved since 2017; 4 listed on NRDL for Jan 2020 reimbursement.

China has become a meaningful source of profits for multinational drug companies; GILD's upper management is quite familiar with how to work within the system. I expect that between hepatitis B ("HBV"), HCV and HIV, significant opportunities to supplement GILD's major source of profits - the US - will be demonstrated.

In addition, GILD hopes that more undiagnosed HIV+ patients become diagnosed, and that the significant percentage of those who are diagnosed but not on drug treatment go on treatment.

In another direction (slide 41), GILD is moving as rapidly as the COVID situation allows to get hundreds of thousands of high-risk eligible Americans on Descovy to prevent infection with the HIV (PrEP).

Between all these efforts, GILD presents what I am hopeful will be a successful effort to grow antiviral sales - mostly HIV - in the face of competitive threats.

Even this is not terribly exciting, though it's necessary to keep profits from the antiviral franchises at least even and, I hope, growing. More is needed, and may be on the way. The more immediate solution is a new foundation for treating HIV+ patients:

The promise of lenacapavir

GILD has invented a first-in-class, long-acting drug that can be dosed orally or subcutaneously. Because its action is as a viral capsid inhibitor, it is being called lenacapavir.

The extent to which this drug, which I will call "lena" for now, may lead or co-lead GILD's HIV franchise into the late 2020s and the 2030s can be seen by the first slide in the PowerPoint following an overview slide of the entire pipeline. From slide 49:

Reinforcing Commitment to HIV Leadership with Innovative Long-Acting Programs Lenacapavir Capsid Inhibitor as the Foundation • Weekly oral potential • Monthly to 6 month [dosing] SQ with self-admin potential • Breakthrough Designation • Registrational trial in HTE patients and phase 2 trial in treatment naïve patients initiated.

The slide goes on to mention that lena for PrEP, presumably as monotherapy, is in the preclinical stage.

That alone suggests how important it could be. The slide further goes on to say that GILD is committed to developing lena with multiple partner agents, including:

long acting INSTI (bictegravir as a starter)

other long acting anti-HIV drug classes

bNAbs (broadly neutralizing antibodies).

Interesting: all this on one slide buried deep in a presentation of which the Street is fixated on a treatment for COVID. Hmmm... how much attention are analysts giving this drug?

On the next slide, GILD summarizes the early and mid-stage data it has divulged supporting this optimism.

A question on LA bictegravir in the Q&A was answered this way:

... it could be a long-acting injectable and that potential sort of first-generation partner for [lena]... we're ready and hoping to have [Phase 1] data by the end of the year.

As far as timing of all this, slide 57 discusses anticipated milestones for the rest of this year and 2021. On these particular topics, the following are listed:

LA bictegravir, initiate Phase 1 in H2 2020

lena, initiate Phase 1 for PrEP in H2 2020

lena, submit NDA for highly treatment experience HIV patients in 2021

lena, Phase 2 data for naive patients in 2021.

Here is a hyperlink to the clinicaltrials.gov web page for lena.

My conclusion is that GILD is attempting to change part of the treatment paradigm to very long acting SQ lena for PrEP (perhaps only twice a year), a lena-bictegravir combination product (or two separate injections), though perhaps bictegravir cannot be dosed Q 6 months; and other efforts which could involve oral lena.

Given that I was optimistic about the entirety of GILD's INSTI and Descovy-based drugs to hold their own against ViiV, MRK and other competition, I am further hopeful that lena plus other drugs can provide clinically meaningful and commercially rewarding treatments for HIV/AIDS patients.

Moving to a cure...

Nothing solid yet

I do not have a lot to say here, and neither does GILD.

If you're interested, here's Morningstar write-up of some abstracts GILD presented at CROI in March.

I have done some preliminary modeling of the financial upside to GILD from developing a cure for HIV infection. My general conclusion is that not only is research on a cure important for society, but that on a risk-adjusted basis, it makes sense from a return on invested capital basis.

But, there are no guarantees, and while I pencil in a positive present value to GILD from its efforts on a cure, "elusive" continues to pop into my mind when thinking of what that would be and when it would arrive.

Risks and caveats

GILD's HIV strategy has many risks, including but not limited to clinical trial failures, reduced reimbursements, significant commercial success from ViiV, to a cure arriving sooner than expected from another entity.

Since this article pays little attention to the non-antiviral parts of GILD, it should be noted that the company has been spending heavily in immuno-oncology, that its Kite division may never deliver sustained profits (if any), and that the GLPG relationship - and GILD's equity stake in GLPG - may disappoint.

Before investing, please consider reviewing GILD's recitation of risks involved in being a shareholder found in its 10-K and 10-Q.

Summary - a visible strategy for growth emerges

Note, I'm not predicting that the visible strategy will end up being a viable one. But, compared to the torpor into which GILD appeared to have sunk under prior management, I proffer my opinion that a value play - which never excites the Street - may be building on the inherent values within the company and using them to create a sustainable growth strategy. This strategy now includes the potential for growth in HIV, driven by the TAF-based drugs and joined by the novel capsid inhibitor lena.

Beyond HIV and whatever profits remain from HBV and HCV, GILD has extensive pipeline efforts now in CAR-T and non-cell-based oncology products; and in inflammation and fibrosis, both via the GLPG alliance and via other compounds.

While the attention has been going to RDV and its potential to help with the COVID crisis, I'm hopeful that RDV will come to be viewed as very important to society but not central to a turnaround in GILD's core operations.

I continue to assess GILD as having a sum-of-the-parts value of $100 per share or greater. Of course, that is just one investor's estimate and could easily be far off the mark.

Remember, pharmaceuticals are long-tailed businesses, so it can require patience for a turnaround to become evident. And, there are no guarantees of ultimate success.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday afternoon. GILD closed Friday at $77.49.

