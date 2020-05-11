Itochu Corp (ITOCF) Management on Full Year 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Itochu Corp (OTCPK:ITOCF) Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Yoshihisa Suzuki – President and Chief Operating Officer

Tsuyoshi Hachimura – Chief Financial Officer

Yoshihisa Suzuki

Ladies and gentlemen, this is Yoshihisa Suzuki, President and COO of ITOCHU Corporation. Thank you for joining us today. I’d like to give you the overview of fiscal 2020 business results and fiscal 2021 management plan. Please refer to the presentation material that you have. Page 2 shows the summary of fiscal 2020 financial results.

Consolidated net profit was ¥501.3 billion. We renewed the record four years in a row. And exceeded ¥500 billion level two years in a row, steadily achieving above ¥500 billion net profit to consolidate our foothold. Core profit rose ¥13.5 billion year-on-year to about ¥485.5 billion, renewing the record five years in a row. Despite tough environment, we achieved strong financial results with well-diversified, solid earnings base. Looking at the cash flow. Core operating cash flow was record high at about ¥602 billion.

Cash-generating capability continued to strengthen. Major positive free cash flow after deducting shareholder returns was secured two years in a row. Looking at the balance sheet. Net DER was 0.75 times, renewing the best record, and ROE was 17%. We made a progress in terms of the high-efficiency management. As a whole, we believe we can evaluate these business results are the best in ITOCHU’s history as we steadily promoted the commitment-based management.

Next is fiscal 2021 management plan. Please turn to Page 8. In the past two years, we are promoting medium-term management plan, Brand-new Deal 2020. We have been taking measures qualitatively and quantitatively to achieve targets of the profit plan, shareholder return policy and reinvention of businesses. We have been proactive. And as a result, as you see on Page 9, quantitatively, in the past two years, we achieved all the targets earlier. And qualitatively, we made very solid progress. As a result, we achieved the targets of the medium-term management plan, Brand-new Deal 2020 one year earlier. Therefore, this plan has been completed in fiscal 2020.

As a result, fiscal 2021 was supposed to be the last year of this medium-term management plan, but is going to be a single year plan. This is the year to consolidate our foothold. It is very difficult to try to foresee the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak. But at least, we can expect the global economy to face tough recession for some time to come. So the business environment has changed very much from the time that we formulated the medium term management plan. So fiscal 2021 plan will be the single year plan to prepare for the global recession as well as the new normal after the pandemic.

Please turn to Page 10. In order to consolidate our foothold, the basic policy for fiscal 2021 will be very in still "Earn, Cut, Prevent" principles as the core of our business. At the time of the recession, to Prevent and Cut become very important. So by very managing the inventory and credit, we need to prevent unexpected losses and we need to review the expenses, which were taken for granted so that we can have effective use of capital.

As for Earn, rather than making the major investment, we need to focus on how to avoid the loss of the profit. For example, looking at the new way of setting, such as online commerce or work on the products and services, which of course demand increased after the pandemic. Of course, if there are any great opportunities for the investment, we would do so in the area that we are strong, and we’ll continue to replace assets.

The consolidated net profit target for the fiscal 2021 is ¥400 billion. As for the other companies, they are not disclosing the specific targets. However, since we are focused on the commitment-based management, we wanted to show our determination to achieve this net profit target of ¥400 billion.

Please turn to Page 11. ¥400 billion number includes the negative impact on profit due to the pandemic for each segment. Larger than usual loss buffer of ¥50 billion is also included. We would like to make sure that we realize the commitment-based management under any circumstances once again this year. When we start to see some clarity into the future, based upon the necessity, we believe that we might be reviewing and revising the forecast.

As for the dividend, as you see on Page 12, fiscal 2020, the official number is ¥85 per share. And for fiscal 2021, we plan to pay ¥88 per share. We’ve continued to have the progressive dividend payment. As for the share buyback, we execute actively and continuously looking at the cash flow. As for the medium to long-term shareholder returns policy, we will steadily execute it. There has been no change to that.

That concludes my part of presentation. Our CFO, Tsuyoshi Hachimura, will now give you the details of the fiscal 2020 business results and fiscal 2021 management plan.

Tsuyoshi Hachimura

This is Hachimura, CFO of ITOCHU Corporation. I’d like to now present the details of the fiscal 2020 business results and fiscal 2021 management plan using the PowerPoint presentation material.

Page 2 shows five major bullet points, representing the business results. The consolidated net profit exceeded ¥500 billion level two years in a row and achieved ¥501.3 billion, the highest record four years in a row. Core operating cash flow was above ¥600 billion, a record high number. Looking at the profit and loss, balance sheet and cash flow, you see the asterisks, they represent the record high numbers. Fiscal 2020 results were strongest quantitatively in our history.

Now three-year management plan, Brand-new Deal 2020, our target was to achieve net profit of ¥500 billion. We achieved this target two years in a row and completed this a year earlier.

Going to Page 3, let me explain the net profit by segment. In comparison to the previous year, the iron ore prices increased and with the higher business dividends, Metals & Minerals profit grew by ¥32.6 billion to ¥111.4 billion. This was the major driver. As you see at the bottom left, the non-resource percentage was down two points and reached 75%, but the non-resource profit increased by ¥300 million and reached ¥378.3 billion, which is another record high number.

In Machinery, in fiscal 2019, there was an impairment loss of the North American IPP in fiscal 2020, the Yanase’s profitability improved and ship-related transaction showed a solid performance. So net profit increased by ¥9.6 billion to ¥56.7 billion. In Food, the Prima Meat Packers were made into the subsidiary, and NIPPON ACCESS showed strong results. Compared with the previous year, the net profit improved by ¥3.6 billion and reached ¥49.9 billion.

So those companies showed the higher profit but in Textile, due to the warm winter and the coronavirus impact and also the provision for the foreign receivables, we examined the assets very closely and we booked ¥10.5 billion extraordinary loss. So the profit decreased by ¥20.7 billion year-on-year and reached ¥9.1 billion net profit. In the previous year, in Energy & Chemicals, there was a gain on sales of the North Sea oilfields development company. In the General Products & Realty, the pulp market price declined and there was an impairment loss in Japan, Brazil paper and pulp and the fewer logistics facility development projects.

With the absence of extraordinary gains, profits of ICT & Financial Business and The 8th Company declined. CITIC equity pickup is included under the others. CITIC is showing the strength in the financial sector, excluding the share impairment loss. In fiscal 2019, the equity pickup was ¥58.3 billion. And from that, we saw the increase of ¥8 billion to reach ¥66.4 billion. Dividend that we received at ITOCHU Corporation increased by ¥2 billion to ¥18 billion.

The impact of the coronavirus on the fiscal 2020 business results in Q4 is about ¥5 billion negative, mainly in the Textiles. But we expect those negative impact to increase from the Q4 and Q1 of fiscal 2021.

Now the core profit, excluding the extraordinary profit and losses, increased ¥13.5 billion year-on-year to reach ¥485.5 billion, which is a record high number. Usually, the extraordinary gains lead to the higher profit after the sales. And the core profit base of ¥485.5 billion is the number one in our industry.

Aside from higher iron ore prices and higher received dividend payment in Metals & Minerals, ICT & Financial Business, which is supported by the CTC as well as other domestic businesses, it was very strong and the Machinery, which had the improved performance of Yanase increased. Energy & Chemicals was flat and in General Products & Realty, pulp market price declined. In Textile, profit declined mainly in April due to the weaker consumption. The profits of Food and The 8th Company also declined.

Now please turn to Page 6, which shows the extraordinary gains and losses. In fiscal 2020, extraordinary gain was ¥16 billion. Up to the Q4, the cumulative extraordinary gain was ¥64 billion. And due to the lower performance, it’s mainly in the consumer-related sector as well as the impact due to the coronavirus. And the conservative examination of the assets toward fiscal 2021, there was an impairment loss. And the Q4 number was ¥48 billion. The details are shown here. In Q4, extraordinary loss in other gains and losses related to investments was ¥5.5 billion.

And the impairment loss in foreign company and fertilizer-related company are included here, and in fixed asset related as well as the equity method related, the loss was ¥42 billion. And the bottom right shows the ¥11 billion Japan, Brazil paper and pulp as well as the provision for the heat supply-related ¥1 billion, there are 7 other items. So total is 9 items.

Page 4 shows the cash flow. The operating cash flow was the record high increase of the ¥400 billion, reaching ¥878.1 billion. The impact of the conversion of the FamilyMart into the subsidiary was ¥170 billion plus. And iron ore related is ¥60 billion. And operating revenue increased in other companies. The core free operating cash flow was a record high in 4 years in a row, reaching above ¥600 billion level. After the adjustment of the cash and the deposit, the net investment cash flow was positive at ¥290 billion. The core free cash flow was ¥312 billion.

Going to Page 27. The core free cash flow was ¥312 billion, and the dividend payment per year of ¥85 per share and the share buyback that we completed in June last year was ¥62 billion. In combining all this is about ¥190 billion shareholder return. And core free cash flow after the shareholder returns is about ¥123 billion positive.

Despite the dividend increase every year, in addition to the ¥300 billion in fiscal 2019, in two years, we have kept ¥420 billion, and we enhanced the shareholders' capital as well as paid back some of the debt. But unfortunately, as for the 100 million share buyback plan, the third and last phase was planned, and we announced ¥70 billion buyback in June last year. But our share prices have updated the highest record number. As a result, we could not buy back any of the shares after that.

Now going to Page 26, I’d like to make some explanation on the investments of the fiscal 2020. Gross investment of the fiscal 2020 is ¥470 billion. And the fixed asset investment as well as the CapEx is about ¥200 billion. In Q4, the major investments include the Pan Pacific International Holdings acquisition by FamilyMart and the fixed asset investment as well as the underwriting of the third-party allocation of the new shares of the Tokyo Century and the investment to the Paidy, which is the online payment service, the total is ¥140 billion.

EXITs, as asset replacement, include the sale of the shares held by FamilyMart in Q4 and also the sale of the fixed asset by businesses which accounted for ¥35 billion. For the full year, the EXIT of ¥180 billion was done. The details are not disclosed here, but 2/3, a little less than 2/3 is for the consumer-related and 1/3 is for the basic industry-related sector. The resource sector EXIT is virtually zero, which has about – less than 10% of the total asset.

And as a result, net investment, as I mentioned, was ¥290 billion. For the fiscal 2020, the core free cash flow after the shareholder return was positive. In the four-year in the row, the investments as well as the shareholders' return were within our core operating cash flow. At the beginning of the term, in order to promote the future growth, combining with ¥300 billion carried over from the fiscal 2019, we plan to make the investment for the good investment opportunities.

But as we announced at the midterm business results announcement last year, we also needed to prepare for the deceleration of the economy in the second half, and we focus on the Cut and Prevent to realize the lean management. So we became more selective in the investments, and we did not find the strong investment opportunities, which could be profitable.

Going back to Page 5. Let me explain the balance sheet. Total assets were ¥10.9 trillion, up ¥800 billion, which is the highest so far. And with the application of the new accounting standard, it increased by ¥970 billion. And with the Prima Meat Packer becoming subsidiary, it increased by ¥140 billion. And the Hoken No Madoguchi conversion into the subsidiary pushed up the asset by ¥40 billion. However, with the high appreciation of the yen, the asset came down by ¥160 billion.

As you see on the right-hand side, in comparison to the forecast, the interest-bearing debt, net DER and ROE are better than our expectations, but shareholders – total shareholders' equity as well as the ratio of the shareholders' equity to total assets were lower than our expectations. After the exchange rate translation adjustments, about ¥120 billion and valuation loss of the asset was a little less than ¥90 billion. Those were the unexpected impact, and those are the reasons why the shareholders' equity did not exceed the ¥3 trillion level. So ¥4 billion short, but the shareholders' equity is still at a record high at ¥2.996 trillion.

In fiscal 2020, the impact of the IFRS new accounting standard was ¥210 billion positive in terms of the operating cash flow and ¥970 billion increase in terms of the total assets. As for the changes in the exchange rate, the strong yen impact was negative on the profit after tax by about ¥9 billion. Total assets down by ¥160 billion and the net interest-bearing debt down by ¥20 billion, and shareholders' equity down by ¥120 billion.

That concludes the business results. And now let me talk about the fiscal 2021 management plan from the quantitative perspectives. Please go to Page 11. Fiscal 2021 consolidated net profit, including the ¥50 billion loss buffer, is expected to be ¥400 billion. We expect lower profits. But since we have a strong financial position, based upon the medium to long term shareholders' returns policy, we’ll continue with the progressive dividend payment. We plan to pay ¥3 higher dividend that is ¥88 per share in fiscal 2021.

With the coronavirus outbreak, we expect the global economy to become decoupled. But as one of the leading companies, it is our responsibility to make the best estimate and come up with the forecast for the next year. And in order to show the target numbers that we can achieve based upon our commitment-based management, we try to conservatively review all the businesses and segments. And as a result, we expect the impact of the coronavirus on the economic activity to be major in the Q1, but will be alleviated in Q2. In the second half, we expect to see some clarity, but we do not expect a V-shaped recovery for this fiscal year.

We also need to expect the second wave and the third wave of the coronavirus spread or the pandemic. So it will be risky to expect the quick recovery of the economy. But if fortunately, the pandemic is resolved earlier, then we will be revising our forecast of ¥400 billion. Based on this way of thinking, starting with the ¥500 billion in fiscal 2020 with the changed assumptions of the exchange rate and commodity prices, we expect a negative ¥50 billion or higher than that.

And also based upon the impact of the coronavirus on the different businesses, we expect about a 10% decline for the year company-wide. And also including the extraordinary gains of ¥50 billion that we expect for the asset replacement, we expect the profit after taxes for fiscal 2021 to be ¥450 billion. But since there are a lot of uncertainties of the management environment, we included ¥50 billion buffer loss at maximum. And as a result, we expect our number to be ¥400 billion. So we have triple layers of the conservative factors.

Now let me turn to Page 13 to talk about some of the changes of the assumptions. These are more conservative assumptions than the current market level. The exchange rate is ¥105. FRB has lowered the interest rate. As a result, the spread between Japan and U.S. is smaller, and the Brent oil price is expected to be $30 per barrel. Looking at the jet fuel and the gasoline demand, due to the limited movement of people and goods, we expect this to be lower. And iron ore and coal prices, as usual, due to the NDA with our partners, we cannot disclose. But with the soft and hardwood pulp prices, we are keeping this conservative assumption.

Going back to Page 11. The impact from coronavirus is included in each segment already. There are differences depending on the segments. But if you look at the company-wide impact, it’s about 10% negative after taxes. Now we do not disclose each factor or each number of Textile, the segment, but in Textile, we expect lower apparel-related sales due to the closed department stores and coupled with the supply chain. In Machinery, we expect that car-related profit to come down due to the deceleration and the stopping of the production and the lower consumer sentiment and a lower profit due to the controlled CapEx in the construction machinery and industrial machinery.

In Metals, we expect lower demand of the steel materials due to the lower demand of the car production. In Energy & Chemical, we expect the reduction of the industrial chemicals. In Food, we expect lower consumption of food as well as the inbound consumption. For the General Products & Realty, we expect the lower housing starts and will have an impact on the business of construction materials and real estate businesses. In ICT & Financial Business, we expect lower profit of domestic and overseas consumer finance business due to the weaker consumption and at a higher provision for bad debt.

Now for different segments, we expect a total of ¥50 billion as extraordinary gains. And already, some of the projects have started. And we are not disclosing these items. If I may comment on the different segments, lower iron ore prices and the crude oil prices are impacting the Metals as well as Energy & Chemicals segment, which will be higher than the previous year.

So no resource percentage in fiscal 2021 is going to go up by 9% to 84%. In Machinery, we expect the ¥9 billion decline in profit year-on-year, and this is mainly due to the lower auto-related business due to the coronavirus outbreak. Under those circumstances, the ICT as well as consumer-related sectors are defensive sector and are considered to be strong. So CTC, FamilyMart, NIPPON ACCESS, do have plans to expect a higher profit and also The 8th Company, Food and the General Products & Realty and ICT & Financial Business expect to see higher profits. Also in Textile, we had extraordinary loss, major one last year, and we expect this core profit to go back to the original level.

Now the actual business results for fiscal 2019 and 2020, and also the details of the 2021 plan are shown from Pages 16 to 25. The companies which are expected to be listed in the future are not mentioned on those pages.

Going back to Page 11. Let me talk about the ¥6 billion as others, which include the ¥50 billion loss buffer and CITIC equity pickup of ¥62 billion. Last year, it was ¥66.4 billion, and now it’s down by ¥4.4 billion year-on-year because of our interpretation of the corona impact. Now CITIC Limited does not disclose the first quarter results, but 90% of their profit is that of CITIC Corporation, which was already disclosed, which is about ¥160 billion as a result of the Q1. And CITIC Bank financial-related business was very strong despite the corona impact. So our equity pickup is about ¥16 billion. And CITIC business is trending very strongly.

Now concerning balance sheet and cash flow, we are showing the qualitative numbers as we did the year before due to the many uncertainties. Now net profit will be ¥100 billion lower year-on-year. So accordingly, the core operating cash flow will be lower, and we will go back to our regional management policy focused on Cut and Prevent and try to realize lean management. And we’ll continue to work on the efficient capital management. Our strength is the high-efficient management, and we will continue to do this.

Now as for the growth investment after the pandemic. In the area that we are strong, we would continue to invest. If we find some of the companies whose values were undervalued, we’d like to make sure that we will find the investment opportunities and to make the investment for the future.

Going to Page 12. This is the shareholder return on fiscal 2021. As we mentioned, fiscal 2021, we plan to pay ¥88 per share, ¥3 increase and despite lowering profit, we will continue to pay the progressive dividend. Based upon the latest management involvement as well as the cash reserves and the investment projects, concerning the ¥100 million a share buyback in the medium to long term, we still have 40 million shares to go or ¥70 billion, and we will continue to work on this. Thank you.

