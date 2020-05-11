Columbia Sportswear: Quality In A Family-Owned Business

We think one simple way to find out if a company has created value to shareholders is by looking at the historical stock price. This simple method answers one quick question: If we bought the stock and held it for the long term, are we better off today? It gives us a general view of the stock. We argue that an increasing stock price reflects positive actions taken by the company to improve their fundamentals.

With Columbia Sportswear (COLM), we like how the stock has done in the past:

Source: koyfin.com

Clearly, management has done something right here. This is what has put COLM on our watchlist. We believe investing in COLM has to do more about betting on a good management team than having an extraordinary product (COLM clothes are good quality though!).

With COLM that is the case when one purchases its shares. The business is run by the founding family. Current CEO and Chairman Timothy Boyle is the son of Gert Boyle, who was chairman of the board until her passing last year. Timothy Boyle owns 36.7% of the common stock.

It is always positive to have a management team aligned with shareholders. In this area, COLM passes the test with flying colors. What we are not so sure about is the current stock valuation. We see their shares as slightly overvalued. There is no need to chase the stock price. We believe there are going to be plenty of opportunities to acquire shares at lower price points. Being a retail company, and with all the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 and the damages to the economy, volatility will not be absent.

The strength of management as shown by the numbers.

Source: company filings

Looking at the cost side of the business, COLM’s management team has done an amazing job. Rarely do we see a retail business being able to expand operating margins the way COLM has done it. The expansion of operating margins starts at the top, with a reduction in COGS as a percentage of revenues which expands its gross profit margins. The reduction of COGS caught our attention. Looking at its annual reports, the company attributes better gross profitability by going from a business doing mostly wholesale distribution to one having a direct-to-consumer channel (retail stores, e-commerce). The current channel distribution is 59% wholesale and 41% DTC as a percent of revenues. E-commerce currently accounts for 11% of total sales.

Starting in 2012, the company had a big jump in U.S retail store openings:

Source: company filings

However, store growth has subsided for the past 4 years, with store growth in the single digits. The decline in unit growth is understandable. We believe it is the right move too. With a tough brick-and-mortar environment, it will be hard to sustain growth by investing capital in more physical stores. However, management has seen big opportunities in expanding its online presence. In Q1 of 2018, the company launched a new project called Experience First or X1. Management describes the initiative as follows:

We've also made the decision to launch a new initiative, Experience First called X1. This initiative is designed to upgrade our e-commerce systems to take advantage of the changes in consumer browsing and purchasing behavior for mobile devices. It encompasses an upgrade of our e-commerce platforms to offer significantly enhanced search, browsing, checkout, loyalty and customer care experience for mobile shoppers and is expected to be implemented in the first half of 2019. – Q1 2018 call

The project is well underway and is the biggest capital expenditure it has. Management expects to launch the platform for its Columbia, SOREL, and Mountain Hardware brands in North America by the holiday period.

It is not an easy achievement to reduce costs while the business grows. Growth in COLM has been high and consistent:

Source: company filings

Growing revenues while at the same time reducing the cost of goods sold is only good if the company can keep fixed costs steady. COLM has been able to achieve exponential growth in operating income, almost doubling its growth in revenues, because it has been able to do so without ballooning its G&A costs.

Here is growth from another perspective:

Source: company filings

From the table above, there is a clear indication that management has been able to create shareholder value by looking at the relationship between Net Tangible Asset (NTA) growth compared to sales and EBIT growth. We define NTA as net PPE plus working capital.

We like two things about what the numbers tell us. First, as explained before, EBIT growth has outpaced revenue growth by a wide margin. We explained the reason for this as exceptional cost control measures and the change in business model to include more sales from DTC channels. Secondly, the growth in NTA has been below sales growth. To us, that indicates the company has on average needed less capital to increase revenues or have been operating more efficiently. Either way, shareholders benefit because less of their capital needs to be reinvested back into the business. Growth has been funded with internally generated funds.

Fortress of a Balance Sheet

COLM’s balance sheet is strong. Its last report (Q1 2020) shows a cash balance and short-term investments of $706M. If we add short-term borrowings of $174M and operating leases of $428.7M, COLM has more than enough liquidity to cover its outstanding debt. Safety in the balance sheet is also noticeable by its amount of current assets to total liabilities. COLM has $1.7B in current assets and $1B in total liabilities. That should provide more than enough safety in the current COVID-19 environment.

What about COVID-19?

I can safely say that we've faced bigger challenges when we were less prepared and we persevered. In 1970, following my father's sudden passing, Gert and I were thrust into managing a business we knew nothing about. We eventually found our path and built a global brand portfolio company you see today. – Q1 2020 call

The business is going to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company started feeling the effects of the virus early in the year when China was going into lockdown mode. Although the impact of the virus has no comparison, COLM has always been a seasonal business. The team has learned to adapt to constantly changing environments, especially unfavorable and unpredictable weather conditions that put pressure on inventories and margins.

The company is implementing cost reductions. For 2020, the company has suspended its share repurchases and its quarterly dividend. Also cut from the budget is $50M in planned capital expenditures and around $100M in operating expenses. Its plan is to optimize inventory and it has already curtailed inventory investments for Fall 2020. The company plans to use its outlet stores to clear any excess inventory.

The company's investment in e-commerce is paying some dividends. In April, SOREL which mainly operates as an online store saw year-over-year growth. Keeping in mind, however, that e-commerce still accounts for only 11% of total sales. But definitely a positive sign that its X1 initiative could become a meaningful growth driver going forward.

Valuation

Source: seekingalpha.com

COLM is trading at a slight premium to its peer group. We like to use EV/Sales as a valuation multiple because it is a less volatile number. We come up with a sales multiple of 1.4 times as fair multiple to pay for shares in COLM. Our reasoning is as follows:

We believe COLM can maintain an EBITDA margin of 13% in normal times. That number is the average margin for the past 10 years. The current EBITDA margin is 17%. That translates to an operating margin of 10%. COLM has also reinvested around 27% of operating profits back into the business. With an average return on tangible capital of 10%, we estimate COLM can grow intrinsically at a 2.7% rate.

With analysts expecting 2020 revenues of $2.6B, applying an EV/Sales multiple of 1.4x gives us a per-share value of $58. With current shares trading for $64, we are in no rush to buy shares.

Takeaway

The appeal in COLM comes from a good management team that has a lot of skin in the game. We like these types of businesses.

We also believe COLM has enough resources to weather the storm. A healthy balance sheet with plenty of liquidity is a must-have in this type of environment. That said, the business is going to be affected. There is no way right now to know how the consumer is going to act once stay-at-home orders are lifted and businesses can open. We think demand is going to take a while which could put added pressure in COLM’s retail stores and wholesale customers. Excess inventory could also slow down demand for COLM’s products, which would affect results.

We see an investment in COLM as a bet on management. However, at recent prices, we are not eager to jump on board. There might be an opportunity to buy shares at lower prices and at better multiples, giving us a higher margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.