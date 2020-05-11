Lumentum: Focus On Long-Term Catalysts For The Company

The upside in shares of Lumentum is based on the strong demand from longer-term trends and its lower valuation multiples compared to the peer group.

The outlook remains constructive in the long term, driven by demand for higher capacity networks to support cloud datacenters and 5G.

As a result of supply constrains driven by COVID-19, fourth-quarter total revenue should be impacted by more than 20% compared to the previous forecast.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) is a good example of a company with a strong business momentum being heavily affected by an external event, the COVID-19 outbreak. As reported by the company, Q3 2020 revenue was still within the guidance, but COVID-19 is expected to have a meaningful impact on the current quarter, as a supply shock has limited component sourcing and production.

As this disruption proves to be temporary and positive structural trends unfold, the demand for Lumentum products should remain elevated, boosting the company's revenue and earnings while ultimately becoming a strong catalyst for share price appreciation going forward.

Q3 2020 Earnings Highlights and Outlook

Net revenue was $402.8 million in the quarter, just 1% below consensus, but down 7% over a year ago and down 12% sequentially, as the impact from COVID-19 was at least $10 million larger than previous assumptions in the range of $15 million to $20 million.

Demand in the telecom and datacom product lines was strong throughout the third quarter, expanding 10% sequentially, led by telecom infrastructure upgrades to support upcoming 5G projects and cloud datacenter expansions. As a result of this high demand and supply constraints, book to bill increased from 1.1 to 1.3 at the end of the quarter, while revenue was $251 million, down 16% year over year, also affected by the exit of datacom modules.

On the other hand, revenue of industrial and consumer products came in up 40% over a year ago to $108.3 million, driven by increased consumer demand for products displaying 3D sensing.

Completing the Lumentum portfolio, the lasers segment revenue was $43.5 million, down 21% over a year ago, driven by lower fiber laser sales, outnumbering solid state laser growth in the quarter.

Given improvements in telecom and datacom margins and acquisition synergies, non-GAAP gross margin was 45.5%, up 650 bps year-over-year, while it was down 190 bps sequentially, due to the revenue decline in the quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses declined sequentially to $82.7 million or 20.5% of revenue, given reduced tradeshows, travel expenses and acquisition synergies. Despite the operating expense reduction, non-GAAP operating margin was down 380 bps sequentially to 25%, but up 720 bps over a year ago, primarily led by gross margin trajectory during the period. As a result, non-GAAP EPS was $1.26, handily surpassing estimates by 20% and up 38% over a year ago, while down 17% sequentially.

All in all, it was arguably a good quarter for Lumentum, as the company was able to deliver strong earnings, overcoming the revenue headwinds caused by supply constraints, including sourcing and limited production in Asia, due to COVID-19, but also given ongoing challenges to meet customers' higher demands in the telecom segment.

Going forward, the demand for telecom and datacom segment is expected to be strong in the fiscal fourth quarter (April to June), but with revenue growth limited due to the supply constraints in place as a result of COVID-19 and the capacity improvements still underway. Overall, the outlook remains constructive for telecom products, as demand for higher capacity networks to support cloud datacenters and 5G will require higher capacity and more efficient optical products and datacom chips.

On the flip side, a steep decline of more than 40% in 3D sensing is expected in the fiscal fourth quarter, due to concerns about consumer demand and smartphone supply chain challenges. Meanwhile, looking to seize new growth opportunities, the company has released new products in the segment, such as additional world-facing designs, and continues to work with customers to add 3D sensing or LiDAR capabilities to meet consumer, industrial and automotive end markets' demand. In addition, the laser segment should continue to experience lower volumes in the coming quarter, given the weakness in fiber lasers, as demand for this product depends on the growth in global manufacturing. As a result of these headwinds, fourth-quarter total revenue should be impacted by more than 20% compared to the previous forecast.

On the other hand, analysts' longer-term revenue forecasts for Lumentum have not dropped dramatically over the past months, as shown below. After the recent revisions, revenue is still expected to grow mid single digit in 2021 and double digits over the next three years. In my view, it is arguably a sign of the confidence in the positive outlook for the segment and also in Lumentum's capability to successfully meet this demand.

Financial Analysis and Valuation

I am going to compare Lumentum's financial and valuation metrics with its communications equipment peers and using as a reference 24 constituents of the SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) that belong to this industry and weigh 57% of this ETF. The remaining 43% correspond to 16 telecommunications services and alternative carriers that are not included in this analysis. In addition, I will also compare Lumentum with the average of the technology sector by referencing the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK).

Starting with the profitability, Lumentum's gross profit is smaller than most peers. However, its operating income margin and return on invested capital rank in the second quintile. It is remarkable that Lumentum's margins have been growing much faster than the average of the peer group and the broader technology sector as well. On the other hand, it is clear that the communications equipment industry on average has lagged the broader technology sector in all the financial metrics analyzed here, which illustrates the margin compression issues faced especially by smaller players in this industry.

Moving to the valuation analysis, Lumentum trades at lower P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples compared to the peer group (P/E: LITE 15.05 x Peers 17.66 and EV/EBITDA: LITE 10.15 x Peers 11.43). Lumentum's long-term annual earnings growth rate of 15% is higher than the peer group of 13.2%. While such projections have a higher degree of uncertainty in the current scenario, it is reasonable to expect a material correlation inside the same industry in light of potential changes in the macro environment. Therefore, I believe that shares of Lumentum should be trading at multiples closer to the peer group, which suggests to me an upside of 10% to 15% at current prices.

Meanwhile, multiples of the broader technology sector are much higher as expected, given its heavy exposure to software and IT services industries.

Finally, the price momentum of Lumentum is near the average of the peer group, with shares underperforming over the last one-month period. As Lumentum's 20-day moving average remains above the 50-day moving average and the RSI is not in overbought conditions, the momentum continues to be positive for the stock.

Takeaway

Even considering a scenario where supply disruptions may take more than one quarter to be overcome, the demand to meet longer-term trends, such as higher bandwidth of cloud datacenters and 5G networks, should favor Lumentum in the future.

Looking ahead, I see a real upside in shares of Lumentum, as the company is well positioned to grasp this demand, but also given its lower valuation multiples compared to the peer group.

