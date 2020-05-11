Vistra Energy's Essential Electricity Business Adapts To Coronavirus

The company has a $9.2 billion market cap, a dividend of $0.54/share that currently yields 2.9%, and expects growth this year and next.

Like electric and water utilities, independent power producer Vistra’s electric service has become more essential during the pandemic shutdowns.

Vistra Energy generates and sells electricity in Texas, the Midwest, the mid-Atlantic, and other areas of the country. Its generation capacity is mostly fueled by available, affordable natural gas.

Vistra Energy (VST) may interest investors looking for an independent power producer providing an essential service, pandemic shutdowns notwithstanding, in a strong, growing region that is also diversified to other U.S. regional economies.

Dividend hunters will note its 2.9% dividend yield and a liability-to-asset ratio of 70%, both typical for a company that competes with utilities.

Vistra is a “new-old” company that successfully went public a few years ago after being revitalized from parts of a giant, once-bankrupt Texas utility. It’s made a synergistic merger with Dynegy and acquired small electricity service providers that enhance its profitable Texas core.

Operations

Vistra Energy generates and retails electricity as an independent power producer. Headquartered in Irving, Texas and with generation capacity of 38,500 megawatts, it serves 4.6 million customers around the country.

The former TXU Energy, a large, North Texas electric utility reorganized several years ago. Its transmission and distribution business, Oncor, was acquired by California utility Sempra (SRE) in 2017. The two other divisions of TXU Energy - Luminant (power generation, primarily in Texas) and TXU Energy (the name now for retail operations rather than the entire company) - became part of independent power producer and retailer Vistra Energy. When Vistra acquired Dynegy, Dynegy's assets and markets were folded in.

Oncor’s and Vistra’s operations are physically integrated with one another. Their interactions are governed by multiple contracts and agreements.

First Quarter 2020 Results and Guidance

In the first quarter of 2020, Vistra’s net income was $45 million, compared to $224 million in the first quarter of 2019. Adding back the loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest, the net income attributable to Vistra in the first quarter was $56 million for 2020, compared with $225 million for the first quarter of 2019.

The difference in net income between 2020 and 2019 is due to:

higher noncash depreciation of $70 million,

higher administrative expenses of $80 million, and

higher interest expenses and other deductions of $110 million, offset by

lower taxes of -$60 million.

The company’s quarterly ongoing operations adjusted EBITDA of $850 million divided as $311 million (37%) for retail operations and $539 million (63%) for generation operations.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic and shutdowns and as an essential business, Vistra continued operating and made several safety changes to ensure its employees’ health, assist its customers, and keep its service reliable. From a mechanical standpoint, it completed 86 maintenance outages during the spring maintenance season to prepare for the demanding summer season.

The company expects an increase in customers' bad debt expense as a result of coronavirus job and salary losses; this will be mitigated somewhat by the Public Utility Commission of Texas's (PUCT) COVID-19/coronavirus electricity relief program.

Guidance ranges for 2020 were provided in the first-quarter earnings statement:

Net income of $754 million to $1.0 billion (EPS of $1.54-2.05/share)

Cash from operations of $2.56 billion to $2.88 billion

Free cash flow of $1.58 billion to $1.90 billion

2021 results flat to 2020.

Vistra’s retail business gets 90% of adjusted EBITDA from residential and mass business customers; it expects increased residential loads in 2020 will offset expected lower business volumes.

In his May 5, 2020 quarterly results presentation, CEO Curtis Morgan explained that the most critical factor in Vistra’s results will be the ERCOT (Texas) summer air conditioning demand. He also pointed out the pandemic shutdown declines in demand have been smallest, at -4 to -5% through mid-April, in Vistra’s major ERCOT market. Declines in other regions range from -5% to -11%.

Long term, the company plans to allocate 25% of capital to growth investment opportunities and return 75% to stakeholders through repurchases and dividends.

The chart below shows Vistra’s expected 2020 capital expenditures.

Generation by Fuel Type

Current generation capacity is 38,500 megawatts. Under agreement with the state of Illinois and reliability grids, Vistra Energy retired four coal plants with a capacity of 2068 megawatts in its Midwestern (MISO) segment during the fourth quarter of 2019. The generation mix has thus moved further from coal and more toward natural gas, now 64%, up from 61% last year.

In other words, nearly two-thirds (64%) of the company’s generation capacity, or 24,600 megawatts, is fueled by natural gas, with 28.5% coal and 6% nuclear. Solar and oil-fired capacity are both 260 megawatts or less.

(Source: Vistra Energy website and Starks Energy Economics, LLC)

Natural Gas Prices and Production

The Henry Hub, Louisiana natural gas price closed May 8, 2020 at $1.83/million British Thermal Units (MMBTU). Futures prices for gas are similarly low, at $1.89/MMBTU for the June 2020 contract up to $3.03/MMBTU through the January 2021 contract, per May 7, 2020 settle prices.

Natural Gas Prices, $/MMBTU

Vistra is 99% hedged from direct commodity price risk exposure for the rest of 2020.

The company actually benefits from higher gas prices, and while prices have strengthened, they may fall again due to resumption in oversupply due to the following factors:

Warm 2019-2020 winter resulting in excess inventory;

Another warm winter;

Associated gas volumes decline as crude production declines, but will increase if crude production increases;

Manufacturing consumption of natural gas will be lower;

Exports of LNG will be lower.

The graph below shows the increase in U.S. shale gas production.

Renewables

On the first-quarter earnings call, Vistra executives noted they are receiving proposals from renewable project developers at very small fees due to lack of confidence these projects could come on-line (e.g., they aren't profitable). Uncertainty has been amplified by the financing and operations concerns resulting from the economic consequences from the coronavirus.

Reliability Grids and Companies

Vistra companies include TXU Energy, Luminant, Dynegy, Homefield Energy, and Ambit.

Vistra operates in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) intrastate wholesale grid and gets the majority of its adjusted EBITDA from the ERCOT market, which the company describes as relatively resilient.

It also operates in the PJM interstate reliability grid, with smaller operations in the MISO, ISO-NE, NYISO (or NY/NE), and CAISO grids. The reliability grids are illustrated below.

(Image Credit: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission )

Above:

ERCOT = dark blue

CAISO = teal

MISO = aqua

PJM = tan

ISO-NE = green

NYISO = medium brown

The company’s revenues are from five major segments: one for retail sale of electricity and five for generation and wholesale energy sales in five of the reliability regions. For the first quarter of 2020, this is divided as shown below.

(Image Credit: Vistra Energy website and Starks Energy Economics, LLC)

Governance

At December 5, 2019, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked Vistra’s overall governance as 5, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (6), shareholder rights (6), and compensation (2). On the ISS scale, 1 represents lower governance risk and 10 represents higher governance risk.

Shorts are 2.4% of floated shares.

The company’s beta is 0.97, quite similar to that of the overall market.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Vistra’s trailing twelve months’ earnings per share (EPS) was $1.53, giving it a 4.8% return on assets, a 9.5% return on equity, and price-to-earnings ratio of 12. Analysts’ average estimated full-year 2020 EPS is $2.20, resulting in a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6.

Trailing twelve months’ operating cash flow was $2.9 billion and levered free cash flow was $937 million.

Data by YCharts

At March 31, 2020, Vistra Energy had $18.74 billion in liabilities and $26.67 billion in assets, making for a liability-to-asset ratio of 70%. Part of the plan for 2020 is pay down $1.3 billion in debt, which would move this ratio to 65%. For example, it plans to redeem all $500 million of its 5.875% unsecured notes due 2023 in June of this year.

Market capitalization is $9.2 billion at a May 8, 2020 stock closing price of $18.90 per share. The company’s enterprise value is $19.6 billion.

With a 52-week price range of $11.30-27.96 per share, the May 8th, 2020 closing price of $18.90 is 68% of the 52-week high. The company’s one-year target price is $31.60/share, putting the closing price at 60% of that level.

Vistra pays a dividend of $0.54/share for yield of 2.9%. As of March 31, 2020, $332 million remained available from a previously approved share repurchase program.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is a 1.9 or “Buy,” leaning slightly toward “Strong Buy” from the seven analysts who follow it.

As of December 31, 2019, the top nine holders of Vistra stock, some of whom represent index fund investments that match the overall market and some of whom are alternative asset managers, were Vanguard (8.3%), FMR/Fidelity (7.6%), Howard Marks (Oaktree) (5.6%), Boston Partners (5.4%), Blackrock (5.1%), Brookfield Asset Management (4.1%), Fortress Investment (2.1%), LSV Asset Management (1.9%), and Apollo Management Holdings (1.8%).

Note on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $16.25, less than its current market price, indicates positive market sentiment.

Positive and Negative Risks

Investors should strongly consider their expectations about economic growth, especially as Texas and other states emerge piecemeal from their coronavirus pandemic shutdowns. Electricity use is directly correlated to economic activity, and while some of the effects are incorporated into first-quarter results, the second quarter, and maybe the third quarter, are likely to be quite uneven.

Alternative asset and distressed asset investors (Oaktree, Brookfield, Apollo) still have measurable stakes in the company, and so, have voices about operations.

Recommendations

Vistra Energy has significant debt, at a liability-to-asset ratio of 70%. However, it has explicit 2020 plans to reduce this ratio to 65%.

Investors should recall that electricity use is tied to economic activity and that it will require time to recover from the nationwide business and event closures that began in mid-March and are only now slowly abating. Vistra, nonetheless, has seen some offsetting increase in residential electricity consumption.

I recommend Vistra to investors looking for stability and dividends. Its presence in the strong Texas market is enhanced by operations across the United States. While the company's dividend yield of 2.9% is not outsized, investor-friendly goals include returning significant cash to investors through future dividend growth and buybacks.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer: *3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 2 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers; *3 additional in-depth articles = 5 EBEI-only articles; * 3 public SA articles, for a total of 8 energy-related articles monthly; *EBEI-only chat room; *my experience from decades in the industry. Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with a 2-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VST, SRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.